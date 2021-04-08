Happy 10 Years to Huckberry — Here Are Our Favorites from the Retailer

Happy 10 years to our friends over at Huckberry! April 8 marks the day that co-founders Andy Forch and Richard Greiner sent the very first Huckberry newsletter. One of the most comprehensive online retailers for men, Huckberry has been a go-to for Gear Patrol since that first email. Whether you're in the market for boots, a sturdy outdoor bag, an EDC upgrade or just some damn cozy sheets, our friends always have you covered.

To celebrate, we've compiled this list of 10 of our very favorite things that Huckberry carries. Some of these are exclusives and a couple of them you might be able to find somewhere else. Here's a glass raised to another 10 years (and more) to the fine folks on the West Coast.