Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Happy 10 Years to Huckberry — Here Are Our Favorites from the Retailer
10 years in, Huckberry is a go-to. These are some of the best products to buy from the retailer.
Happy 10 years to our friends over at Huckberry! April 8 marks the day that co-founders Andy Forch and Richard Greiner sent the very first Huckberry newsletter. One of the most comprehensive online retailers for men, Huckberry has been a go-to for Gear Patrol since that first email. Whether you're in the market for boots, a sturdy outdoor bag, an EDC upgrade or just some damn cozy sheets, our friends always have you covered.
To celebrate, we've compiled this list of 10 of our very favorite things that Huckberry carries. Some of these are exclusives and a couple of them you might be able to find somewhere else. Here's a glass raised to another 10 years (and more) to the fine folks on the West Coast.
Forty Five's made-in-the-USA tees offer a classic, vintage-style silhouette with premium Supima cotton for a solid basic tee.
You can't go wrong with any pocket knife from The James Brand, but The Carter stands out as one of our favorites.
GORUCK makes some of the toughest bags around and Huckberry has long been a purveyor of GORUCK's gear.
If you're looking for a solid pair of Chelsea boots, the in-house brand Rhodes makes a pair that is tough to beat for the price.
The watch model that Richard Dreyfus wore in Jaws, Huckberry helped bring this one back to wrists in the know.
Waxed jackets have been a menswear staple since the 20th century. Flint and Tinder's has been a much-loved version for years and is still our affordable pick for the hard-wearing garment style.
One of the best multi-tools you could spend money on, the Leatherman Free P2 is as handy as it gets.
Another brand that Huckberry brought to many people's attention, Whiskey Peaks is an ode to whiskey and the significance of the world's most treacherous mountains. We'll drink to that.
Huckberry is one of the few places in the US you can buy these underground hikers. Born in the Alps and made with a Kevlar upper, it's a hiker/trail runner hybrid that breaks the mold.
Flint and Tinder's 10-Year Collection is the balance of premium basic meets affordability. This hoodie will last you 10 years (and probably more).