Waxed jackets are readily associated with rugged outdoorsmen and skilled tradesmen. It makes sense. The fabric used in this outerwear was inspired by jackets made early sailors, who crafted outerwear from oiled sailcloth. In the early 20th century, textile mills developed a process for impregnating cotton with paraffin wax, creating fabric that was flexible, warm, durable and weatherproof.

Though many brands have adopted lighter-weight waterproof technologies like Gore-Tex, countless companies still produce hard-wearing waxed-canvas outerwear. It's tough, water-resistant, and largely unchanged in the past century. These are our favorite examples, old and new, available now.

Filson Tin Cloth Short Lined Cruiser Jacket

Best Overall Waxed Jacket

Made from 14-ounce, oil-finish Tin Cloth, this jacket is water-repellent, wind-repellent and abrasion-resistant. It's fully lined with dry-finish Cover Cloth in the body and synthetic lining in the sleeves, and it sits at the hip so you have a full range of motion for any job you're doing. It comes in sizes XS to XXXL and is backed with Filson's industry-leading guarantee.

Price: $350

Ship John Wills Jacket

Best Upgrade Waxed Jacket

If you want this Portland-made jacket, you have to be fast to snag a spot on Ship John's wait list. Join the brand's email list for a chance to get in line — it's worth it. Made from 18-ounce twill (24-ounce post wax), this jacket features brass snaps and a zipper, two chest pockets and two angle-entry lower pockets.

Price: $498

Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket

Best Affordable Waxed Jacket

Made from weather-resistant Martexin 8.25-ounce shelter cloth, this jacket is lined with recycled Japanese wool blanket cloth for added warmth. It features a button-flap chest pocket and two welt hand pocket, and it comes in sizes XS to XXL — what's more, it's cut and sewn in Los Angeles.

Price: $298

Taylor Stitch Long Haul Jacket

Made with Halley Stevensons 10-ounce organic cotton weatherproof fabric, this jacket features two chest pockets and two front welt hand-warmer pockets. The collar and cuffs are lined with corduroy and the jacket utilizes copper doughnut buttons and rivets.

Price: $188

Buck Mason Dry Waxed Canvas Highland Jacket

This affordable jacket is made with 14-ounce water-repellent dry-waxed canvas from the Halley Stevenson Mill in Scotland and is lined with a custom striped wool blend blanket for warmth. It features a corduroy collar and cuffs, padded cotton in the sleeves and triple needle chain-stitching throughout.

Price: $275

Rogue Territory Supply Jacket

This jacket is made with 10-ounce water-repellant canvas and features a Japanese wool-blend lining. The design includes two wool-lined hand warmer pocket and a welt pocket at left chest. It's available in sizes S through XXL in a range of colors.

Price: $398

Freenote Cloth Riders Jacket

This unique jacket is made with 10-ounce Martexin waxed canvas and is lined with a Southwestern-printed fabric from Japan. It features a front pleat detail, two chest patch pockets and two welt hand-warmer pockets. For extra movement, there are elastic bands on the interior of the jacket for the shoulder gussets.

Price: $400

Barbour Ashby Jacket

Barbour's iconic jacket is lighter than the rest, made with 6-ounce waxed Sylkoil fabric. (That makes it ideal for transitional weather and layering.) It features a tartan lining, corduroy collar, zip closure, two front flap pockets and two welted hand-warmer pockets.

Price: $415

