Celebrate 10 Years of Todd Snyder With This New Collection

The venerable American designer debuts TSX, a collection of his greatest hits.

style
Courtesy

Alongside collaborations with Timex, Moscot, New Balance, Birdwell, Clarks, Champion, and Rocky Mountain Featherbed, Todd Snyder's celebrating his brand's 10th anniversary with a collection of his greatest hits. Since launching in 2011, Snyder's eponymous label has expanded into three stores — Madison Park, The Liquor Store, and East Hampton — and grown to cover nearly every corner of a man's closet.

“There were always a lot of great menswear designers, but there was no one owning classic, luxury pieces — meaning how do you take a chino and reinvent it? How do you take a suit and reinvent it?" Snyder says about starting his own brand. Prior to his own projects, he held posts at Polo Ralph Lauren, The Gap, and J.Crew (where he oversaw the opening of the brand's experimental Liquor Store shop, which his brand occupies now).

With his new collection, called TSX, Snyder spotlights his ability to refresh designs cemented in stone. He can transform a trucker jacket with the right tailoring; makeover a sweatshirt by altering its construction ever so slightly; overhaul an Oxford shirt with original, albeit rare, materials. But he also has a knack for recognizing what makes other American-grown brands so great.

“I started doing collaborations back in 2013, and they became one of my calling cards. There’s something very inspiring about going into the archives of a best-in-class company like Alden, Timex or Champion and thinking about how to take their design codes and refresh them, so they get a new customer to discover what all of us fanboys love about these heritage brands," Snyder explains. TSX features a few co-designed gems, but it largely comprises classics designed by Snyder — from suede jackets to twill chinos.

Here's to a hell of a decade, Todd. Shop our favorite items from the TSX Collection — which arrives with original photography by Kenny Thomas and sketches by Ryan McMenamy — below.

Italian Suede Snap Front Dylan Jacket
Courtesy
Todd Snyder
$998 AT TODD SNYDER
Cashmere Cardigan
Courtesy
Todd Snyder
$368 AT TODD SNYDER
Two Pocket Utility Long-Sleeve Shirt
Courtesy
Todd Snyder
$178 AT TODD SNYDER
Japanese Selvedge Oxford Button Down
Courtesy
Todd Snyder
$185 AT TODD SNYDER
Champion Midweight Pocket Sweatshirt
Courtesy
Todd Snyder
$98 AT TODD SNYDER
Japanese Selvedge Chino
Courtesy
Todd Snyder
$198 AT TODD SNYDER
Relaxed Fit Made in USA Raw Selvedge Jean
Courtesy
Todd Snyder
$268 AT TODD SNYDER
Milkshake Suede Indy Boot
Courtesy
Alden
$611 AT TODD SNYDER
Made in USA RIgid Indigo Jacket
Courtesy
Todd Snyder
$498 AT TODD SNYDER
