The Best Soft, Warm Sherpa Jackets to Wear When It's Cold Out

Rugged Western style, but softer.

By John Zientek and Evan Malachosky
collage of three sherpa jackets
Courtesy

Few garments beat the rugged warmth of a sherpa jacket. These jewels don’t carry the hefty price tag of shearling, and they are closely associated with Western style — the budding darling of men’s fashion.

History of Sherpa Jackets

The style as you see it below dates back to at least 1967, when Levi's introduced a lined Type 3 Jacket. Style historians trace the textile's emergence further back and even to a particular people — "Tibetan people living on the high southern slopes of the Himalayas in eastern Nepal" — but the sherpa collar peaked in the '70s, most agree.

It remained a part of the working class wardrobe for both its warmth and its wearability — something soft yet plenty sturdy. The sherpa jacket is a durable, classic piece of American outerwear and, if it’s not already draped over your shoulders, should be a strong contender for your cold-weather jacket roster.

How to Wear a Sherpa Jacket

Sherpa jackets are inherently warmer than traditional versions of the same jacket. As such, it's smarter not to layer as intensely. Whereas a thermal might work under a standard denim jacket, it will not under a sherpa one — there just simply isn't as much room.

Try wearing a sherpa jacket overtop a long-sleeve T-shirt or a fine gauge sweater. A thinner crewneck sweatshirt works, too, and will help keep your chest cold if you don't button the jacket all the way up.

Why We Might Not Use 'Sherpa' in the Future

It's important we highlight an ongoing dialogue brands are having about the way they use the word "sherpa." The North Face, for example, just announced it would stop using the word. It encouraged other brands, like Levi's and Gap, to do the same. A reference to a woolen material used by the Sherpa people, sherpa is simply another word for "pile fleece," The North Face argues, and it will use "pile" going forward.

"The Sherpa people traditionally wore the fur on the inside because it created an air pocket that insulates," Henry Navarro, a designer and professor in fashion from Toronto, told NBC News. "They shared that knowledge with all these explorers, and that has never been fully recognized," he said.

Best Overall Sherpa Jacket
Faherty Timberline Fleece Trucker
Faherty's best-selling Timberline Fleece Trucker offers a full liner but does so while retaining a slim silhouette. The collar itself is lined with the same soft fleece the body is, while the sleeves are lined with nylon for easy layering. The fit is relaxed, like your favorite trucker should be, especially after years of consistent wear.

Best Upgrade Sherpa Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Sherpa Lined Corduroy Dylan Jacket
This sherpa-lined jacket trades your typical low-pile fleece and denim for Italian Sherpa and corduroy, which both come from the Duca Visconti mill, a family-run operation that's been in business for over 200 years. That makes the body soft, but also the collar and the liner. But the added warmth doesn't come at the cost of the jacket's shape. You see, some lined jackets look unflattering — a mess of excess fabric. This one, however, is cut slimmer than most, while remaining comfortable.

Best Affordable Sherpa Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Although this one differs a tiny bit from the Type III the sherpa lining debuted on, Levi's modern Sherpa Trucker Jacket is inherently classic, albeit refined for modern bodies. It's available in four washes, each with its own sherpa lining. Best of all, there's no stretch in this denim, meaning it'll better mold to your body instead of giving and eventually loosening.

Bonobos Sherpa Lined Canvas Jacket
Bonobos's simple canvas jacket looks unlined even though it's layered with ultra-soft sherpa. This way, you get the versatility of a work jacket with the warmth of something far softer.

Levi's Vintage Clothing Type III Sherpa Jacket
Feel like you've already seen this one? Well, technically you have. However, this is a Type III from Levi's Vintage Clothing, a sub-label under the iconic American brand. This one's truer to the original and it comes in this tonal black-on-black iteration.

Line of Trade The Sherpa Work Jacket
The Sherpa Work Jacket from Line of Trade adheres to the workwear aesthetic most closely. It forgoes chest pockets in favor of two side slit ones, and the collar is small, albeit normal-sized. The exterior's been waxed for waterproofing, and the zipper is YKK for longevity.

Patagonia Pile Lined Trucker Jacket
A mix of recycled and organic materials make up Patagonia's Pile Lined Trucker Jacket. Trust the outerwear brand even when it comes to lifestyle silhouettes, as they put everything they make through rigorous sustainability and durability tests.

Flint and Tinder Sherpa Lined Corduroy Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder's sherpa-lined corduroy jacket comes with plenty of textural flair. From the soft, raised inside to the dark brown collar and pockets, this is far from your typical trucker.

Wrangler Sherpa Corduroy Trucker Jacket
Wrangler has a long legacy of making Western influenced workwear. This sherpa-lined corduroy trucker jacket is no exception. It's slightly oversized to make layering easy, while the collar is pointed for maximum neck coverage.

Carhartt Relaxed Fit Denim Sherpa Lined Jacket
If you want a warmer work jacket, look no further. Carhartt's sherpa-lined denim work jacket comes with big scoop pockets, two button chest ones and a zipper front with sealing snaps. The neck is soft and fleece-covered, and so is the body. It's a bulky jacket, but that's the point.

More Rugged Coats & Jackets
Explore the following guides to find more of our top jacket recommendations.

