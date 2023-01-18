Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Every Type of Sweater You Should Own, Explained

From a soft shawl cardigan to a chunky crewneck, you can never have too many sweaters.

By Evan Malachosky and John Zientek
collage of three sweaters
Courtesy

We began shedding fur sometime between Homo Erectus and that awkward Neanderthal phase. Fortunately, mankind has since found a more creative way to cozy up when chilly weather sweeps in: the sweater. Beyond just comfort and warmth, the sweater is a utilitarian’s dream — if you upgrade one thing each year to prevent a stagnant closet, this should be it.

A good sweater adds an element of versatility to any wardrobe. It works beneath a blazer or atop an Oxford, as its own top layer with faded blue jeans or with flannel pajamas by the fire. The sweater means warmth from a sophisticated source, no matter the style.

Types of Sweaters

  • Crewneck
  • V-Neck
  • Shawl Collar
  • Roll, Mock or Turtleneck
  • Hooded
  • Cardigan
  • Graphic
    Crewneck
    style
    Courtesy

    The uniform of everyone from jocks to stay-at-home dads, a lived-in crew has an understated appeal worn casually or under a suit jacket. Maybe you’re a purist: blue and gray are the classics. Subtle variations in the fabric and detailing offer a nice way to switch it up, though.

    Crewneck
    Jamieson's of Shetland Crew Knit
    $145 AT END CLOTHING
    Crewneck
    Peregrine Hudson Aran Jumper
    $170 AT HUCKBERRY
    Crewneck
    Percival Raglan Knit Sweater
    £65 AT PERCIVALCLO.COM
    V-Neck
    style
    Courtesy

    V-Necks are the more fashion-forward cousin to crews, often found somewhere on the tertiary color wheel and made of elegant fabrics like cashmere or wool. The perfect V is one that complements the natural concavity of the jugular notch: not too high, not too low.

    V-Neck
    Rowing Blazers Cream Wool Cricket Sweater
    Courtesy
    $298 AT ROWING BLAZERS
    V-Neck
    Bonobos Washable Merino V-Neck Sweater
    $99 AT BONOBOS
    V-Neck
    Saturdays Charles Textured Stitch Sweater
    Now 50% off
    $119 AT SATURDAYS NYC
    Shawl Collar
    style
    Courtesy

    The exact origin of the shawl collar sweater remains unknown, though theorists suggest it was initially casual crossover of the Victorian smoking jacket. Regardless, menswear legends from Delon to The Dude have rocked it for most of the 20th century. The offshoot shawl pullover (a favorite amongst early British motorcycles gangs) deserves just as much love, but most shawl collar sweaters are also cardigans, meaning they have buttoned fronts.

    Shawl Collar
    RRL Handknit Shawl Cardigan Sweater
    SHOP AT HUCKBERRY
    Shawl Collar
    Faherty Marled Cotton Cardigan
    Now 34% off
    $130 AT STAGPROVISIONS.COM
    Shawl Collar
    Buck Mason Herdsman Shawl Cardigan
    $228 AT BUCK MASON
    Roll, Mock or Turtleneck
    style
    Courtesy

    Like the name suggests, the many forms of a neck sweater — roll neck, mock neck, turtleneck and others — jut up above the collar. Though the style has since become associated with haute couture (and the late Steve Jobs), it was originally worn by sea and field laborers to help fight off biting winds — a purpose it still serves with aplomb.

    Turtleneck
    Buck Mason California Cashmere Turtleneck
    $198 AT BUCK MASON
    Rollneck
    Inis Meáin Boatbuilder Rollneck Sweater
    $675 AT MR PORTER
    Turtleneck
    Theory Turtleneck Sweater
    $127 AT THEORY
    Hooded
    style
    Courtesy

    We all agree: hoods are comfy. But that doesn’t mean the style is married to your gym pants. Next time you’re planning dinner and a movie, throw on some trousers and upgrade to something knitted. The best hoodies look mature and still keep your ears and hands warm and covered.

    Sweater Hoodie
    Naadam Luxe Cashmere Hoodie
    Now 40% off
    $165 AT NAADAM
    Sweater Hoodie
    Everlane The Felted Merino Hoodie
    $130 AT EVERLANE
    Sweater Hoodie
    The Elder Statesman Oversized Tie Dye Hoodie
    $680 AT MR PORTER
    Cardigan
    style
    Courtesy

    Cardigans bring to mind grandpas and golf courses (often both together). But donned well, the style is a classic tool of the trade that seasoned men sport for a reason. It turns a two piece suit into two and a half, and takes the thought out of dressing up. The traditional style is fastened with buttons, but modern interpretations may feature zippers as well.

    For more options, shop our buying guide to cardigan sweaters.

    Cardigan
    Corridor Optic Jacquard-Knit Cardigan
    $495 AT MR PORTER
    Cardigan
    Taylor Stitch The Crawford Cardigan Sweater
    Now 35% off
    $109 AT HUCKBERRY
    Cardigan
    Schott The Motif Cardigan
    $185 AT HUCKBERRY
    Graphic
    style
    Courtesy

    Sweaters emblazoned with logos and bold art are commonplace nowadays. Some repurpose classic logos while others tap famous artists for reproductions of their best works. Graphics aren't just for sweatshirts anymore. Let your sweaters have some fun for a change.

    Graphic
    Knickerbocker Wool Pointer Sweater
    $215 AT KNICKERBOCKER.NYC
    Graphic
    Kiel James Patrick The Camp Sweater
    $98 AT KIELJAMESPATRICK.COM
    Graphic
    BEAMS Wool Crewneck Sweater
    Now 40% off
    $333 AT NORDSTROM
    More Knits for Men
    best sweaters
    Huckberry
