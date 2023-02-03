The Best Cardigans for Cozying Up When It's Cold Out

The time is right for a cardigan. It's been on the return in recent years and is now here to stay for the foreseeable future. It's been written in the fashion stars and the turning leaves are mother nature's signal that it's time to enrobe yourself in layers.

What Is a Cardigan?

The cardigan just might be the ultimate layer. It's easier to don than a pullover hoodie; easier to doff when the weather gets warmer than you anticipated; and its open front design makes it easy to see all the layers you're sporting.

Spanning ivy and workwear, Scottish heritage and streetwear, the cardigan takes many forms. So whether you identify with hosting an acoustic set of your greatest hits, herding sheep, hosting a few neighbors or drinking a milkshake, there's a cardigan for you.

It is essentially a knit sweater with a button or snap placket, which helps keep it all together when the wearer wants to, well, wear it that way. They're a smarter pick than a standard sweater when you want the openness or plan to take the sweater off as soon as you arrive.

Want to know more about wool (and which to buy)? Read our dedicated guide to the 10 most popular types.

How to Wear a Cardigan

Texture — it’s what woolen knitwear offers that technical fabrics lack. Whether it’s the twist of a cable, the stippling of a seed stitch or the warble of a ribbing, the tactile variation in knitted garments is unmatched in the sartorial world. A piece of light outerwear, like a chunky cardigan, can add pattern and shape to an otherwise uninspired ensemble; throw a cardigan over your button-down for a knitted take on business casual, or rock one unbuttoned with a tee and jeans for a casual-cool weekend look. Treat the options below like your favorite jacket, and they’ll keep you warm while adding variety to your assemblage of cold-weather wears.

The Best Cardigans for Men