Brad Pitt Really Can't Stop Wearing This White Bucket Hat

One of the biggest stories in sports last year was certainly teenage Grand Slam Champion, Emma Raducanu. She was officially the youngest winner since 2004, when Maria Sharapova took the title at just 17. But did you see who was in attendance for it all? Brad Pitt in a bucket hat. (Say that six times fast.) He broke the Internet with his incognito outfit.

The 58-year-old actor certainly doesn't have hair he should be hiding — in fact, we've professed about its perfection before — but he sure as hell loves this white bucket hat by SSAM, an Italian luxury basics brand. He rocked it in the rafters at Arthur Ashe Stadium (alongside Bradley Cooper and Rami Malek), and when he touched down in New York for the tournament by way of JFK International Airport, where paparazzi photographers were quick to capture his arrival.

But... fast forward a year later and you'll find Pitt wearing a similar hat in the trailer for his latest film, Bullet Train, which was adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name by Kōtarō Isaka. A little research reveals, though, that they finished filming Bullet Train a few months before Pitt's appearance at the US Open. So, it seems he stole the look from his on-screen character. Cool. Get your own — or another one we love — below.