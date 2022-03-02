Today's Top Stories
Brad Pitt Really Can't Stop Wearing This White Bucket Hat

From JFK to Arthur Ashe to the silver screen: the actor's been everywhere in this thing.

By Evan Malachosky
sony pictures
Sony Pictures

One of the biggest stories in sports last year was certainly teenage Grand Slam Champion, Emma Raducanu. She was officially the youngest winner since 2004, when Maria Sharapova took the title at just 17. But did you see who was in attendance for it all? Brad Pitt in a bucket hat. (Say that six times fast.) He broke the Internet with his incognito outfit.

The 58-year-old actor certainly doesn't have hair he should be hiding — in fact, we've professed about its perfection before — but he sure as hell loves this white bucket hat by SSAM, an Italian luxury basics brand. He rocked it in the rafters at Arthur Ashe Stadium (alongside Bradley Cooper and Rami Malek), and when he touched down in New York for the tournament by way of JFK International Airport, where paparazzi photographers were quick to capture his arrival.

But... fast forward a year later and you'll find Pitt wearing a similar hat in the trailer for his latest film, Bullet Train, which was adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name by Kōtarō Isaka. A little research reveals, though, that they finished filming Bullet Train a few months before Pitt's appearance at the US Open. So, it seems he stole the look from his on-screen character. Cool. Get your own — or another one we love — below.

Here's Pitt sporting the bucket at 2021's US Open.
tennisusopen2021
Kena BetancurGetty Images
Textured Organic Cotton and Silk-Blend Bucket Hat
Courtesy
SSAM
$290 AT MR PORTER

We're 99 percent sure Brad was wearing this one.

Solid Bucket Hat
Courtesy
PacSun
$17 AT PACSUN

This isn't the one Mr. Pitt put on, but it's pretty close. (And pretty cheap!)

12 Bucket Hats to Wear This Season
style
Courtesy

Whether it’s in a classic cotton twill, an indigo iteration or rip-resistant nylon, a bucket hat is a great way to top off a fit.

SHOP NOW

