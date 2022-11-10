The Best Clothing, Footwear and Style Accessories of 2022 (So Far)

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

Clothing brands are a dime a dozen. So, too, are grooming ones. Sneaker makers and boot manufacturers aren't few and far between either. As such, it can be hard to keep up with each one's releases, even if you consider yourself a fan.

Are you supposed to check their online stores each morning? Dedicate yourself to their social media pages? Beg the buyer at your local menswear store to tell you when the next season arrives? It sounds strange, but shopping is unnecessarily hard.

That's where we come in — each week, we round up the best style and grooming releases here, in our guide to the best of them thus far this year.

November

Lite Year Harris Tweed 6 Panel Cap

Bicoastal agency and brand Lite Year sells a number of original designs. Its hats are the best, sensible five and six panel caps with an independent spirit. That means cool patterns and interesting materials — like Harris Tweed.

Price: $120

Cherry Cowboy Print Trucker Jacket

Cherry LA has had quite the year. The burgeoning brand put out a number of collections, but its most recent made the biggest splash, and had the biggest hits — case in point: this new Cowboy Print Trucker Jacket, which is a little bit Bode and a little bit Reese Cooper but uniquely its own, too.

Price: $368 (Sold Out)

Taylor Stitch Port Jacket

Taylor Stitch's new Port Jacket combines the comfortability of a pullover fleece with the versatility of something much more substantial. It is a fleece, after all, but it has two big bucket pockets, a button front and a stand collar.

Price: $198

Diamond Cross Ranch Blue Horse Tee

Diamond Cross Ranch recently played host to Stetson's new fragrance campaign, which featured Luke Grimes as the frontman. But the backdrop also sells its own merch. The Blue Horse Tee is just a sampling, and although it might be the simplest design, it's a surefire hit nonetheless.

Price: $48

Warehouse x Rocky Mountain Featherbed Indigo Chambray Down Vest

Rarely are we anxious to ruin our newest purchase. But Warehouse and Rocky Mountain Featherbed's new denim vest is begging to be broken in, and it'll look amazing once you do it. (It looks great as is, though, too — who am I kidding?)

Price: $457

Dr. Martens Smiths Hair On Leopard Print Shoes

How much hair is too much hair? Dr. Martens's printed leopard shoes beg this question. Made from genuine hair and leather, this new derby-like lace-up comes with some serious texture — a statement-making addition that's perfect for the current era of fun suiting.

Price: £149.00

Cat Footwear x Nigel Cabourn Omaha Boot

I'll be honest... this was an unexpected collab. Cat is, well, Cat, and Nigel Cabourn is a celebrated solo designer that moonlights as a menswear archaeologist. But Cat has had quite the past year, considering its collabs regularly sell out. They offer a blank canvas for its collaborators, which means you get some interesting stuff — like the Omaha Boot, a nod to vintage standard issue US Navy boots. Cabourn has collected quite a few, and they influenced these, which come with a canvas upper that references boots made from the materials in the 1940s. There's an industrial touch, too: the rubber toe cap.

Price: $260

Ray-Ban Mega Wayfarers

Ray-Ban took "go big or go home" to heart. The new Mega Wayfarers are the chunky cousin of the classic style, even though they're exactly the same sunglasses (except oversized). The new substantial frame stands out, but not too much — bigger sunglasses are in, and it's about time Ray-Ban took notice.

Price: $174

Randy's Garments Lined Station Jacket

Tired of seeing the little Carhartt logo everywhere you go? (Sorry, Carhartt, you're just too popular.) Go with a niche brand like Randy's Garments, which sells similar designs, albeit built for the modern wearer. The Lined Station Jacket, for example, is cut and sewn in New York City, and made using DWR-finished cotton canvas. Brushed cotton sateen lines the inside, while green corduroy offers contrast at the collar.

Price: $318

MF DOOM Rugby

Late musician and emcee MF DOOM passed in 2020, but his estate still manages his merch store, Gas Drawls. On it, you'll find mugs and records, but also rugby shirts. This heavyweight cotton shirt comes with an appliqué DOOM across it.

Price: $135

Converse Suede Western Boots

There's a snake in my... Chucks? Converse came out with, at least in Japan (for now), a pair of Western boots, both in black and off-white. They have a high shaft, the usual shape and a flat, Chuck-like bottom. As someone who considers the Chuck Taylor to be the best sneaker design of all time, I'm excited.

Price: ¥11,000

Universal Works x HHV Patched Cabin Jacket

Universal Works's collar-less collab coat with vinyl store HHV wears like a cardigan, but it's made from tough Harris Tweed, a soft yet sturdy fabric sewn finished in a horizontal herringbone pattern. The orientation adds unevenness, making the jacket look worn and refurbished.

Price: $415

October

Frederic Malle Uncut Gem by Maurice Roucel

What does a famous perfumer smell like? Well, now you can know. Frederic Malle does Editions, which are scents formulated by well-known noses. For this series, Maurice Roucel, who started out as a chemist at Chanel’s Fragrance Laboratory in 1973, recreated his personal scent. Called Uncut Gem — no affiliation to the film, I promise — it is a scent that pops at first but develops deeper notes the longer it sits on your skin.

Price: $290

Diemme Balbi Basso

Diemme applies traditional hunting hues — green and high-vis orange — to a non-traditional muck boot. It's low, like right at the ankle, but the rubber is high enough to keep your feet dry.

Price: €299

Lacier Dress Ring 001

Lacier is designer Steven Alan's new jewelry brand. With extensive experience in menswear, Alan carries applies his sensibilities to accessories, resulting in a collection that's subtle and elegant but expressive, too.

Price: $1,485

Palmes Society Inter Knitted Cardigan

Palmes Society has slowly expanded from tennis merch and accessories to full-on ready-to-wear designs. This cardigan, for example, is super advanced for an upstart brand.

Price: $260

Onsen x Huckberry Hooded Waffle Robe

Everyone should own a robe, but the great ones are expensive. Onsen's, however, is fairly affordable. Plus, it's waffle-knit, meaning it's soft yet structured and super-absorbent. This color was made exclusive for Huckberry.

Price: $195

Ludwig 6.5"x14" Pee .Wee Signature Snare Drum by Anderson .Paak

Anderson Paak, after several high-profile clothing and sneaker collabs, turned his attention to his favorite instruments, the drums. He's an avid drummer and lays down the rhythms for almost every song he's featured on. This custom snare was made in conjunction with Ludwig, the leading provider of drum kits.

Price: $849

Koio Milo Boot

Koio is known for its sneakers, but the Milo Boot, a new, all-leather work boot is no slouch. It's comfortable, fairly affordable and well-suited for the workplace — or a night out.

Price: $395

Air Jordan 12 Low Golf Shoes

Nike continues to tweak its most popular silhouettes for the golf course. Now, after recently converting the Jordan 1, it's the Jordan 12, albeit as a low-top. Take to the greens in style.

Price: $220

Woolrich Alaskan Overshirt

Woolrich's new Alaskan Overshirt isn't actually new at all. It's based on an archival pattern and made from Melton wool, which is woven from recycled materials. It has hefty buttons, a pointed collar and well-proportioned shoulders.

Price: $295

Lo & Sons Upcycled Tote Bag

Upcycling is all the rage right now — and for good reason. The practice is incredibly sustainable. This bag by Lo & Sons, for example, is made from returned products. This manufacturing method keeps perfectly fine products from the landfill, and creates unique products out of them.

Price: $165

Packer x New Era Patchwork Phillies Hat

Plenty of brands have done their own takes on classic New Era caps, using baseball teams as fodder for the front. Packer's iterations are all patchwork designs, which means each panel is slightly different than the last. For this Phillies version, there are corduroy, sueded and flat parts.

Price: $65

Rimowa Cabin Luggage Harness

For as much as a carry-on from a cheaper brand, you can get a harness for your....suitcase. It's perfectly sized for one of Rimowa's Cabin suitcases, although you could probably get it to fit on your Away or July bag, too. When you have to put your suitcase in the overheard bin, it slides right off and turns into a mid-sized briefcase. Smart? Yes. Excessive? Probably.

Price: $525

Levi's x Universal Monsters Stay Loose Carpenter Jeans

Halloween is near... and if you're late on a costume, why not wear horror-themed gear? Universal Monsters' subdued collab with Levi's looks just spooky enough, but it isn't over-the-top. It's timely in the best way.

Price: $118

Garbstore x Bodega FO Jacket

A collab between Garbstore and Bodega, the FO Jacket is a versatile piece of outerwear made from waxed Japanese cotton twill with velcro places for patches, tartan inlays, a corduroy collar and Goose down. It's stylish, but it'll also keep you super warm.

Price: $605

Vacation Ball Boy Candle

Although peak tennis season has passed, Vacation wants you to relive memories of mid-summer, with notes of new tennis balls, sunscreen, sweatbands and cucumber sandwiches. Beyond its aroma, though, the candle itself is cool and so is the box.

Price: $42

Goshi x FWA Exfoliating Towel

Goshi is the go-to exfoliating towel for so many — it's handy, works super well and stays clean, all without needing to be washed. This one with Friends With Animals is a cute purple color, a departure from its usual dark blue.

Price: $15

OFFHOURS Boa Vest

Although it isn't a full jacket, OFFHOURS' Boa Vest is a serious jacket, albeit without sleeves. It's kind of a long-ass blanket for your body. It has an elasticated waist to accentuate your silhouette, no sleeves for improved mobility and a filled with high-efficiency recycled polyester quilting, which keeps your core warm.

Price: $425

PANGAIA Food Dye Hoodie

PANGAIA is, beyond being an apparel brand, is a materials and dyes technology company. What does that mean? Well, they make clothes from nettle and dye them with waterless dyes. This hoodie in particular, though, is a departure still. It's made from 100 percent cotton and dyed using food waste. This light green comes from matcha, which is Japanese green tea.

Price: $295

Oura Ring Horizon

The Oura Ring has long has a flat edge, which needed to face upwards in order to work. Now, though, the ring is fully rounded... like a regular ring. It looks more natural, but it still offers the same impressive tech.

To learn more about the Oura Ring Horizon, read our review.

Price: $499

AIR Eau de Parfum

Although a cologne made from captured carbon emissions sounds too good to be true, it isn't — this cologne by AIR Company, the makers of AIR Vodka and a new carbon-based commercial jet fuel, is made using proprietary machinery — a patented system called the Carbon Conversion Reactor — manned by their chief scientist that transforms captured CO2 and green hydrogen into impurity-free ethanol, methanol and water, in a process that "mimics photosynthesis." From there, they distill the liquid, which separates the three elements. Then, the ethanol and water are mixed with the scented oils, creating AIR Eau de Parfum.

Price: $220

September

Taylor Stitch Sheffield Sportcoat

You can wear a blazer with pretty much anything, especially if it's textured, like this one from Taylor Stitch. It's made from mostly wool with a gun check pattern. It's a little proper professor with a splash of legacy prep.

Price: $298

Nick Fouquet Vitaliano Duvet Jacket

Nick Fouquet is a hat maker first and foremost. His eponymous label sells numerous wide-brim hats handmade by Fouquet himself. This jacket isn't, but it's proof that his brand is growing, and hats aren't all he's destined to sell.

Price: $2,290

Stefan Cooke Martlett Derby Shoes

I'm historically anti square toes. They're unflattering, clunky and generally a style I tell men to avoid. Designer Stefan Cooke has changed my mind, though, with his embellished Martlett Derby Shoes, which definitely have square toes.

Price: $435

Banks Journal 70s Floral Zip Sweater

Banks Journal's zip-up sweater offers the softness of a sweater with the versatility of a zip-up hoodie. It's truly hard to beat, even if there is no hood. It's one of those pieces that's super easy to wear but looks put together.

Price: $160

Soft Services Theraplush

Theraplush is Soft Services' new overnight hand cream. It works while you sleep to repair chapped, cracked, discolored or simply irritated skin. The retinol and colloidal oatmeal mix comes in an airless pump system housed in a stylish ribbed vessel. It's meant to be stored beside your bed, not your bathroom sink.

Price: $58

END. x Adidas Superturf Adventure 'Ibex'

Borrowing its name from a goat native to the English countryside, END and Adidas 'Ibex' Superturf Adventure shoe is meant for tough terrain. It also has a zipperable front tongue to keep the elements out.

Price: $160

OffCourt Body Wash

OffCourt launched prebiotic body sprays first, an updated take on Axe, if you will. Now, the brand is dropping a trio of body washes in scents designed to match the deodorants. They're just as proactive, with glycolic and lactic acids safely exfoliating the skin and balancing its pH, which lessens the likelihood of body odor.

Price: $14

Clarks Originals x Goodhood Wallabee

To commemorate 15 years of being open, London streetwear and home goods store Goodhood collaborated with Clarks Originals on its own version of the venerable Wallabee, a boot-height kind of chukka with two rows of laces, a moc toe and a thick crepe sole. This special edition iteration is black on black but there are foil stars that catch light and illuminate.

Price: £160.00

Loewe Earth Eau de Parfum

It's not often that you find a fragrance infused with the essence of black truffles, but Loewe's Earth Eau de Parfum certainly is. It's potent but not in a "I must eat this" way. There's complexity — pear, violet — and someone probably wouldn't notice your umami aroma unless you pointed it out.

Price: $118

Moon Juice G Pack

Moon Juice's first skincare product in four years is a new antioxidant powder you mix into a serum — like Moon Juice's Plump Jelly. It's effective at delivering doses of Vitamin C, Glutathione, and Ferulic Acid, which, when combined, help the skin stay tight and elastic but also improve its defense against environmental toxins.

Price: $58

Adidas Samba Spikeless Golf Shoes

The Samba has had quite the calendar year. Now, the iconic sneaker takes to the links. Adidas added a new outsole and rear logo and dyed it three different putting game-friendly pastels: Halo Blue (seen here), Clear Pink and Pulse Yellow.

Price: $120

Book Works Giants of Jazz Tee

Book Works isn't a book shop, although they do publishing for some musicians from nearby school music programs — mostly specialized ones, like The New School's Jazz Program. Instead, it's a graphic-based clothing brand from two NYC-based friends. The Giants of Jazz Tee ties together their work in music with their clothing line — and, to be honest, I just like jazz.

Price: $44

Le Domaine The Cleansing Emulsion

Brad Pitt probably isn't the first person that comes to mind when you think skincare. Sure, he has great skin, but he's famous — and rich. And starting a beauty brand? Seems impossible with his busy schedule. However, he did it, albeit with close friends to help: the Perrin family, the winemakers Pitt partnered with to make his Château Miraval Côtes de Provence Rose. They also use grapes in his line of skincare products, citing their ability to slow aging as the main reason.

Price: €70

Manresa The Cranbury Cardigan

Everything Manresa designer Mike McLachlan puts out is worth checking out, but this cardigan? It's a can't-miss. A nod to a neighborhood in Norwalk, Connecticut, it's soft and warm and made from 15 percent wool. As McLachlan poetically puts it, it's just right for early risers: "The water boils and the beans grind. As you grab your mug and head to the porch you grab your trusty cardi off the back of the chair near the door. Breathe in breathe out. The sun rises and so do you."

Price: $185

Fear of God 59Fifty Mesh Hat

Most trucker hats have a fabric front, meaning the back panel is the only part you see through. Fear of God's New Era Mesh Hat, however, is completely transparent. It's mesh all over, a nod to a '70s era cap of the same style.

Price: $65

WP Standard Passport Wallet

Traveling soon? Try carrying your necessary travel documents — Passport, wallet, boarding pass, etc. — in WP Standard's new Passport Wallet, which is not only simpler than most other passport wallets but better-looking, too. Most travel wallets are unnecessarily thick or even tricky to open, which is a problem when you're rushing through security.

Price: $58

The Original Equipment Keystone Hoodie

I tipped readers off to Camber, a small trade company in the suburbs outside of Philadelphia, last year, when they collaborated with Sneakersnstuff on a few exclusive colors of their famous hoodie, a heavyweight pullover that fits perfectly. Beyond that collab, and a few random menswear stores in London, Camber hoodies are hard to get. The company doesn't just sell its hoodies — you have to wholesale them. That was until American Trench asked them to manufacture a signature hoodie for its sportswear line, Original Equipment. These are them, made by Camber USA in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

Price: $165

Buck Mason PCH Jacket

A good leather jacket is expensive — and often fairly heavy. Buck Mason's new sheepskin PCH Jacket is neither. For a fair $548, you get a lightweight leather jacket with an iconic look to it. Small zipper details make the side pockets stand out, even if they don't compete with some Japanese-made grails.

Price: $548

Universal Works Bakers V3 Tweed Chore Coat

Universal Works is known for its Bakers Jacket, their take on a classic chore coat. This version is totally new, though. Instead of standard cotton or lightweight linen, Universal Works used tweed, a warmer fabric built for the cooler weather. There's also a neck strap to keep the collar shut when the wind picks.

Price: $242

New Balance 574 Legacy

The New Balance 574 Legacy first appeared, at least here in the US, as a collab with Bodega. Now, though, it's available in more run of the mill New Balance colorways, like this burgundy rendition. They have the same improved insoles and added comfort, all in a more original tone. I loved the original yellow and blue pairs, but these are more true to the brand.

Price: $100

Gant x Wrangler Leather Belt

"In 1950s America, Wrangler and GANT were at the forefront of the emergence of casual Americana design. While Wrangler was embracing the western lifestyle, with pioneering products such as the western jean, jacket and shirt, GANT shaped preppy style with their definitive button-down shirts. The stories might be different... but both created a lasting cultural impact," Sean Gormley, Wrangler's Global Concept Director, Modern, says. This shared history informed their latest collab, a collection of apparel, footwear and, as seen here, accessories.

Price: $130

D by Diesel

Diesel's new unisex fragrance combines sustainably sourced ingredients like vanilla bourbon oils and lavender, which play with traditional gender poles. The bottle itself feels like it was crushed by constant use, creating negative space for your fingers when you hold it. Best of all? It can be refilled.

Price: $92

Mr P. Color-Block Polo Shirt

Mr Porter's in-house brand, Mr P., sells a number of basics but also more adventurous designs, like this Color-Block Polo Shirt. It's made from an ultra-soft mix of cotton and TENCEL Lyocell, making it something you could wear on red carpets and to a friend's birthday dinner just the same.

Price: $455

Bridge & Burn Lightweight Wool Sweater

It's almost sweater season. But, before we get there, we trudge through dreaded "transitional" weather, when it's hot during peak hours but pretty pleasant at night and in the morning. This lightweight wool sweater is perfect for this in-between period.

Price: $134

Globe-Trotter x Casablanca Carry-On Suitcase

Fancy luggage? Yes, this is fancy luggage. It's a limited-edition Globe-Trotter carry-on from the luggage company's collaboration with fashion brand Casablanca. It's made entirely from ribbed aluminum but finished with black metal accents, gold hardware and bamboo handles.

Price: $5,345

Wallace & Barnes Corduroy Collar Duck Canvas Jacket

J.Crew's first big fall drop happened this week, and while we've seen much of it before, this Wallace & Barnes jacket is new. It's cut from duck canvas and finished with a contrasting cord collar.

Price: $148

Aesop Eidesis Eau de Parfum

Aesop's newest scent recalls the rich aroma of an open fire. Notes of amber and allspice contrast dark char and dim bars.

Price: $195

North No Name 'Memory of Japan' Patch

Patches are back, a la Bode. Put this one from North No Name on your denim jacket, chinos or tote bag.

Price: $50

Buzz Rickson's x Peanuts Astronaut Tee

Whenever Peanuts is licensed for a new product collab, most folks can guess what it'll look like. But even when the characters feel overused nowadays, Buzz Rickson's manages to make the concept feel fresh and new.

Price: $68

Camper Junction

Camper's Junction dress shoe features a removable toe cap in a contrasting color. On, these are wild, with a splash of avant garde. Off, these are your usual dress shoe, but better.

Price: $220

Air Force 1 Low Retro (COTM)

The Air Force 1 almost met its end in the early '80s, less than three years after they first launched. But three Baltimore retailers brought the silhouette back to life by negotiating a "Color of the Month" plan, where they'd produce a new colorway each month until the collab ended. This turned the AF1 into the ideal blank canvas. Bodega's COTM Air Force 1 Low Retro pays homage to this marketing effort. Their color? Brown.

Price: $150

August

Bodega x Suicoke Kaw "One of One"

Made from denim, not nylon or polyester, Bodega's collaborative Suicoke sandals will break in with constant wear, creating distressing and stains you'd typically only see on jeans. They're an alternative take on a style we've seen a number of times before — refreshing.

Price: $220

Rowing Blazers Racquets Polo

With the US Open in full swing, it's hard not to want to look like you're following along, even if you aren't. (It's Serena's last tourney!) Rowing Blazers' Racquets Polo is a simple polo you can wear on the courts or to work.

Price: $98

Fear of God Oversized Cable Knit Sweater

A departure from the brand's usual sweatshirts and sweatpants, Fear of God's new cable knit sweater is an affordable cotton-blend knit with an oversized fit and a small logo at the top of the back.

Price: $160

Unmarked Archie Boot

Although Unmarked's Archie Boot isn't new, this version, which has a Biltrite Sole an glazed pull-up leather uppers, of it is. Although I've always liked the black or more basic brown iterations, this one really commands your attention.

Price: $370

Viberg Loden Janus Calf Suede Chelsea

It's an annual tradition: awaiting Viberg's fall/winter drop and drooling over a number of boots I'd pinch pennies just to purchase. This year's prize? The Loden Janus Calf Suede Chelsea, a sleek boot that'd look at home with a suit or work pants.

Price: $885

Hiro Clark The Big Tee

Some tees are just too tight. Not Hiro Clark's aptly titled The Big Tee. It's oversized but not in a childish way. It's roomy without being unflattering.

Price: $78

NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe

Tom Sachs says his original NikeCraft collab, the Mars Yard, helped usher in the new era of sneakers, where hype is king and quality comes second. Now, though, with his new General Purpose Shoe, he wanted to take the "idea of ‘your favorite pair of jeans’" and "make shoes that have that workwear quality," he told Esquire. They'll eventually be available in a bunch of colors and mass quantities.

Price: $110

Palmes Love Zip Jacket

Did I mention there's tennis on this week? Popular tennis-inspired brand, Palmes Society, worked up this Western work jacket with a few nods to the simple sport.

Price: $380

Our Legacy Sonar Roundneck

Cherry season might've passed, but Our Legacy wants it to live on through its Sonar Roundneck, a pink sweater with a wide neck, chunky cuffs and a big graphic printed onto the front of it.

Price: $290

Supreme FW22 Overshirt

It's funny to watch Supreme copy a style beloved by folks who don't care about streetwear: the Wax London Whiting Shirt. Supreme's is a little more luxe, sure, and it comes in a unique colorway, but it's pretty close, right?

Price: TBD

Hermés H24 Eau de Parfum

Hermés' iconic H24 scent has long been available as an eau de toilette but it's bottled as an eau de Parfum now, too. It's stronger and longer-lasting.

Price: $137

Hollywood Trading Company Birkenstock Boston

Sure, these are just your regular Birkenstock Bostons with studded designs, but where else will you find a pair like this? You could try to do it yourself but they won't look this good.

Price: $450

Rogue Territory Tanker Jacket

Rogue Territory is known for its canvas jackets. Hell, even James Bond wore one. That's not why the Tanker Jacket stands out, though, despite it being a part of a strong lineage of jackets just like it. It has low profile pockets, a straight shape and a simple collar. It's easy to wear and plenty protective.

Price: $275

Walden Eyewear River

Huckberry has a new house brand: Walden Eyewear. The new sunglasses label sells two styles in a few different colors. The frames are made in Italy with custom diamond rivets.

Price: $99

A Ma Manieré x Jordan Brand Air Ship

A Ma Manieré's Jordan collabs are always a sight to behold. They're typically beautiful, of course, but also simple and with a story to tell. The Air Ship is no exception, but it's limited to 2,300 numbered editions.

Price: $140

Stüssy x Converse Chuck 70

Stüssy and Converse are back again with another version of the enhanced Chuck 70. This time, the usual Converse logo is swapped for a sleek surfer in a circle, an example of a type of flexibility Converse has offered few brands.

Price: $110 (Out Friday August 26th at 1 PM ET)

Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30

Vacation's proprietary sunscreen whip comes in a familiar-looking vessel. Similar to real whipped cream, you spray it on with a classic pointed nozzle.

Price: $22

Ballaholic x Asics GEL-1130

Part of a collaborative collection from Japanese streetwear and basketball brand, ballaholic, and Asics. The duo came up with a new colorway for the GEL-1130, a standard lifestyle sneaker someone probably shouldn't wear on the court but could totally wear to games. There are matching shirts and shorts to boot.

Price: $110

Buck Mason Campus Oxford

Buck Mason's all-new basic Oxford is made from 7 ounces of yarn-dyed Oxford knit, which means it's small, the classic Oxford color and easy to break in over time.

Price: $115

Saturdays NYC x Porter Yoshida Tote Bag

New York surf brand Saturdays collaborated with Tokyo-based brand Porter Yoshida on a tote bag that actually protects what's in it. The top has a drawstring closure to keep your laptop out of the public eye and protected from the rain. Plus, with it closed, nothing will far out if the bag topples over. It's plenty tall, too, which means you can fit a lot in here — and in its exterior pockets.

Price: $250

Alex Mill Corduroy Popover Shirt

Alex Mill's new fall collection features a number of corduroy garments. This popover shirt, though, is the best of the bunch, with its simple shape, unique pocket configuration and noticeable cuffs.

Price: $160

Corridor Pom Pom Beanie

I know, I know. It's not beanie season. How dare I? But Corridor's new Pom Pom Beanie just dropped, and it's the type of standout accessory you need to snag now before it's gone by the time snow arrives.

Price: $95

Dad Grass "Grass" Collegiate Tee

Collegiate tees are almost always a solid color with a contrasting oversized text logo. Dad Grass, as much a CBD brand as it is a merch company, made its own version of one, covering the front of a standard blue tee with the word "Grass." It's clever, a little cheeky and better than a tee that says "Dad."

Price: $44

Briefing x 2nd Magazine Draw String Tote Backpack

Preppy Americana Japanese men's publication 2nd Magazine collaborated with American bag maker Briefing on a backpack that can be carried like a tote. The center panel is a faded camo that almost looks like an animal print, and the top closes with a drawstring top and clip fastener.

Price: $160



Mister Green World Piece Hemp Oxford

Mister Green is branching out from T-shirts and Bong Water mugs to offer a collection of hemp-based smart apparel called World Piece. The Oxford is considered medium-weight; it has an incredible tag inside; and the 55/45 hemp-cotton blend fabric boasts workwear-level durability.

Price: $140

Barebones Neelum Duffel Bag

Duffel bags aren't cheap anymore. And most don't last more than a few seasons. Barebones' new Neelum Duffel is both affordable and built to withstand actual wear and tear. It's made from waxed canvas with a full-grain leather logo badge. It's a pretty good size, too: 21.75 x 10.25 x 11 inches.

Price: $70

Filson x Xtratuf Legacy Lace Boots

Filson and Xtratuf's best-selling lace up boots are back. Combine the outdoor prowess of Filson with Xtratuf's workwear expertise and you get a boot that's as hard-wearing as it is protective. It's slip- and chemical-resistant, waterproof and built with enhanced arch support.

Price: $190

J.Crew x New Balance 997H Sneakers

J.Crew and New Balance have worked on a number of sneakers together over the years, and their latest collab is a fall-friendly version of the 997. Perfect for late August and all of September and October, there are earthen tones throughout contrasted with pops of color.

Price: $95

Ebbets Field Flannels Los Angeles Angels Hat

Baseball season is in full swing, and there's nothing better than backing your hometown team with a well-worn cap with its logo on it. Ebbets Field Flannels' Los Angeles Angels Hat looks decidedly vintage, with its true felt logo atop a faded cotton exterior.

Price: $68

Sun Surf Oahu Garment Co. Palaka Plaid Hat

Perfect for the high heat, Sun Surf's Oahu Garment Co. Palaka Plaid Hat pays tribute to a brand that once served as a contracted military manufacturer. Made in Japan, "It is the reproduction of PALAKA hats made using a hat pattern adopted by the U.S. Army by Oahu Garment Co. for Japanese immigrants working on farms," the brand explains.

Price: $73



Palm Bay Skates Denim Baseball Jersey

Palm Bay Skates builds on the baseball theme with its Denim Baseball Jersey. Perfect both unbuttoned like a camp collar shirt or done all the way up like a T-shirt, the jersey is comfortable, breathable and designed to fade with time. The shape itself is a nod to jerseys from the '50s and each one is assembled by hand.

Price: $135



PAA Ball Cap Three

PAA's near-perfect Ball Cap is made from 14 oz. Japanese selvage slub denim with a 100 percent goat suede bill. It's a six panel hat with a high crown — like professional baseball players wear.

Price: $120



William Ellery Conch Beachcomber Bag

William Ellery's forthcoming summer collection drops on Sunday, August 14th, and it features this standout tote, the William Ellery Conch Beachcomber Bag. Each one is handmade using mesh, leather accents, orange roping and green canvas.

Price: $225

New Balance x BEAMS x Paperboy M920PPB

A collaboration between Paris-based café and lifestyle label Paperboy, Japanese brand BEAMS, and New Balance UK, the M920PPB is a playful take on NB's base model. The shoes are mismatch, meaning the colors flip-flop instead of staying symmetrical.

Price: $260



Astorflex Lobbyflex

Astorflex specializes in comfortable footwear. But not just any footwear; smart footwear — stuff you can wear to the office or a wedding. Case in point? The Lobbyflex, a loafer that's exclusive to Huckberry. They're made in Italy from full-grain roughout calf leather with a soft memory foam insole.

Price: $215

Candice Herringbone Painter Pants

Workwear has never been more popular, and there are plenty of new brands eager to pay homage to the cheap trousers their founders grew up on — and still wear to this day. Take Candice, for example, a lifestyle label based out of Melbourne, Australia. They made a pair of work pants with pops of the color blue on the tag and right pocket.

Price: $100

Ronning Lace Shirt

On the hottest of days, although they might've passed, a lace shirt can keep you cool. You can wear yours over a T-shirt or a tank, buttoned all the way up or completely undone. This one from Ronning is slightly cropped and it has mother of pearl buttons.

Price: $152



