Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Joggers for Men Promise Style and Versatility

Aren't joggers just sweatpants? Sort of, but no. They're more practical and often more appropriate.

By Evan Malachosky
the après pant in cypress sashiko
Taylor Stitch

What are joggers, huh? Well, they're kind of like sweatpants. (Key words: kind of.) Their shapes are similar — an elasticated waist, a comfortable fit through the leg, and cinched hems — but joggers are typically made of alternative materials, or at least made to look more elevated than normal sweats.

Joggers vs. Sweatpants

So they're simply nicer sweats? Not necessarily. Initially, the style as we know it was to be made from fleece by California brand Publish. Its designers sent technical packs — think of these as instructions for the manufacturer — to their factory and received a total error in return. Instead of soft fleece, they were made with durable twill. The accident stuck, though, and marked the arrival of the jogger stateside. (European streetwear fans were wearing drop-crotch pants for half a decade now, but they didn't catch on in the US until someone slimmed the seat.)

In fact, Publish trademarked the name "Jogger Pant" in 2014 — three years after they first used it — but abandoned the holding a year later, when the craze really kicked into high gear. The rise of athleisure compounded with the widespread acceptance of the practicality of sneakers over stiffer shoes contributed to the pants' popularity, too.

When Did Joggers Become Popular?

To put the recency of the style into perspective, a jogger was streetwear-store-turned-retail-giant Kith's first successful clothing launch. Owner and designer Ronnie Fieg refurbished some old camo pants and added cinched hems. He called them the Mercer pants. They've been updated since, but you can still find a few originals on resale sites. (Not saying you should wear them, but history, you know.)

Today, joggers are as utilitarian as they are technical. There's usually some stretch, which helps with comfortability and mobility, a handful of pockets, and a more polished fit than found in the sweatpant style. You'll find versions made from ripstop nylon, spandex, cotton twill, canvas, and even cordura.

How to Wear Joggers

Even if yours are canvas or cotton based, it's easiest to treat your joggers like sweatpants, which means they're best paired with sneakers, not boots. Sure, a hiking boot works — one with a rubber, treaded outsole — but your high-end leather designs deserve nicer trousers than ones with elasticated cuffs. Try to keep outfits comprising joggers and sneakers simple: pair them with a logo-less hoodie or a plain T-shirt.

The Best Joggers for Men

Best Overall Joggers
Everlane The Performance Traveler Chino
$108 AT EVERLANE

  • Flat front cuff gives the illusion of a tapered pant

  • Run a little big on smaller waists

Everlane's Traveler Chino could pass for a regular pant, with its flat front and slant pocket design, but if you look more closely you'll realize the rear of each ankle is elasticated — like most joggers. The flat front cuff gives the illusion of a tapered pant, while they're really more tight than they lead on. It's a nice middle ground for folks that like the style but aren't eager to look like they're wearing sweatpants to work.

Best Upgrade Joggers
The Après Pant
$118 AT TAYLORSTITCH.COM

  • Soft but plenty structured

  • Waffle finish conjures robes and sweatpants, not work

Taylor Stitch's Apres Pant is really an elevated sweatpant, but if it has elasticated hems, it's a jogger, too. As such, it made it here, as our upgrade pick, which is code for the best step up you can make. These are soft, structured and plenty stylish, and the waffle finish gives these a textured edge.

Best Affordable Joggers
Gap Slim Canvas Joggers
Now 20% off
$40 AT GAP

  • Comes in array of colors and patterns

  • Runs slim through the calves

Gap makes a bunch of solid basics at sensible prices. These are one of those basics. They're slim-fitting canvas joggers cut from fabric infused with Gap's GapFlex tech, which adds noticeable stretch.

Best Everyday Joggers
Lululemon ABC Jogger
$128 AT LULULEMON

  • Wicks moisture for active commuters
  • Flat waistband offers better mobility

  • Might not pass in the workplace

You know the name. This brand lead the way with athleisure, and, as such, had a head start on this style. These are made with a mix of recycled polyester, lycra and nylon, with four-way stretch, moisture-wicking properties, and incredible shape retention. These won't stay permanently stretched like most sweatpants.

Best Tech Joggers
Todd Snyder Stretch Nylon Climbing Pant
$268 AT TODD SNYDER

  • Modern interpretation of a retro style

  • Back pockets look a little bulky

Although Todd Snyder likens himself to timeless designs, he's well aware of the jogger trend, His are a riff on a classic style — the climbing pants — but wholly unique, too. Think: hiking, but in $268 pants.

Best Traveler Joggers
Vuori Ripstop Traveler Jogger
Courtesy
Now 14% off
$84 AT VUORI

  • Articulated knee helps you stay comfortable when seated

  • Back pockets are hard to access fast, like when you're trying to find your ID

These are made from a durable ripstop fabric that deters snags, with an articulated knee for increased mobility and a Teflon coating for stain resistance. They're as technical as they are casual, and a must-have for fans of the look.

Best Chino Joggers
Flint and Tinder 365 Jogger
Now 15% off
$83 AT HUCKBERRY

  • Based on a best-selling chino pant

  • Internal drawcord waist feels unnecessary

Are you familiar with Flint and Tinder's 365 Pant? It's a super comfortable chino with unparalleled practicality. It can go anywhere and endure it all. These are made from the same fabric but feature a few tweaks: cinched hems, a drawcord waist, and elastic at the back of the belt loop.

Marine Layer Saturday Jogger
$118 AT MARINELAYER.COM

  • Balances being soft and structured

  • Not much variance between the slim and athletic fits

Ideal for the weekend, as implied by its name, Marine Layer's Saturday Jogger has a super subtle cinch on its hems, and the softness of sweatpants but the structure of a good pair of chinos.

Banana Republic Slim Motion Tech Jogger
Now 20% off
$87 AT BANANA REPUBLIC

  • Water repellent for the outdoorsy types

  • Run slim

This polyester option features four-way stretch, a water-repellent finish, and wrinkle resistance. It's a do-it-all iteration at an OK price.

Public Rec All Day Every Day Jogger
$98 AT PUBLIC REC

  • Easy to buy in bulk, considering range of both colors and sizes

  • Not the most advanced design

A combination of 88 percent nylon and 12 percent spandex makes a pant that's as smart as it is stretchy. These come in a number of colors and loads of sizes, too, ensuring there is an option for everyone.

Carhartt WIP Cargo Jogger
$148 AT END CLOTHING

  • Streetwear vibe with a workwear slant

  • Thigh pockets jut out once used

Hell will freeze over before Carhartt makes a jogger. But Carhartt WIP? You can count on it. The Cargo Jogger is made from 100-percent cotton ripstop with two pockets on both the front and back, plus bigger ones on both thighs.

Nike Utility Joggers
Courtesy
Now 24% off
$60 AT END CLOTHING

  • Hems are tight around the ankle, like sweatpants

  • Teeter on track pants, which makes them less fit for the office or restaurants

Want a pair of joggers that'll match your sneakers? OK, maybe you're not a Nike fan, but these utility joggers from the Big Check Brand™ will work well with any other pair. They have a slight sheen to them, a big patch pocket on the front leg and tight hems.

