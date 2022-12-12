The Best Sweatpants to Wear Everywhere

Sweatpants are the epitome of casual, but you don’t have to just wear them at home. The best sweatpants are comfortable enough for a day inside but stand ready to step out if need be. They come in all kinds of materials, from all-cotton fleece-back jersey to super comfy tri-blend concoctions or high-end cashmere and velour versions are among more stylish sweatpants options.

How to Pick the Right Pair

Your sweatpants should never be too tight. Sure, the Internet might sexualize form-fitting gray sweatpants, but they aren't appropriate when they pull too tightly around your thighs or don't pool correctly at your ankles because you can't get them over your calves. On the contrary, though your sweatpants shouldn't be too big either. A pair that puffs out like they were stuffed with pillows is best saved where yours are: in bed or on the couch.

I know it's a bit of a balancing act to find the right pair — the one you can wear to the gym and grocery store but also maybe the bar or office. Sweatpants are definitely more appropriate in more places nowadays, but that still doesn't mean any old pair will do. Find ones that reference vintage silhouettes or come in interesting colors or textures. These pairs will naturally separate themselves from the super-thin Hanes ones you've been holding onto.

Other things to consider? Whether they have zippered pockets to keep your EDC close; whether or not the waistband has an internal or external drawstring; if the ankles are tightly cinched or freer and flowing; and if the sweatpants themselves have pockets at all. There is an endless supply of options out there, so choose the combination that works best for your preferences.

How to Style Sweatpants, According to Todd Snyder

Are Sweatpants Allowed at Bars or the Office?

The push to bring streetwear into everyday life really began in the late 2000s and mid-2010s. When I founded my brand in 2011, I partnered with Champion Sportswear and put sweatpants down the runway with luxe formalwear. Now, a decade later, the trend continues, like my partnership with Champion.

How Can You Dress Up Sweatpants?

When dressing up in sweats, what you wear on top and on your feet is important. On top, add a third piece like a sport coat or suede trucker jacket. On the bottom, opt in for a classic loafer with a chunky sock. You may think sweatpants and formalwear should not mix, but they do...if done correctly.

What's the Best Way to Wear Sweatpants?

There really isn't just one best way to wear sweatpants today. If you have the right ones, they can pair perfectly with really just about anything. Throw on an oxford shirt and tweed sport coat, paired with a chunky sock and loafer for a more dressed-up look, or play it cool with the full sweatsuit styled with a pair of Converse and bomber jacket.

What to Avoid

If you are going to work sweatpants into your out-of-home wardrobe, make sure you look for three things: design, fit and quality. It's easy to spot when your sweats lack these and we want to make sure your sweats impress and look like you've worn them with intent.

The Best Sweatpants for Men

Whether you’re headed out with slim pair and rare sneakers or are staying in laissez-faire style, loose and lounge-y with your favorite slippers, these are some of our favorite sweatpants.