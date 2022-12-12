Today's Top Stories
The Best Sweatpants to Wear Everywhere

Whether you're lounging on the couch or lunging for a loose ball, this mix of sweatpants features pairs that work at-home and outside.

By Evan Malachosky
style
Courtesy

Sweatpants are the epitome of casual, but you don’t have to just wear them at home. The best sweatpants are comfortable enough for a day inside but stand ready to step out if need be. They come in all kinds of materials, from all-cotton fleece-back jersey to super comfy tri-blend concoctions or high-end cashmere and velour versions are among more stylish sweatpants options.

How to Pick the Right Pair

Your sweatpants should never be too tight. Sure, the Internet might sexualize form-fitting gray sweatpants, but they aren't appropriate when they pull too tightly around your thighs or don't pool correctly at your ankles because you can't get them over your calves. On the contrary, though your sweatpants shouldn't be too big either. A pair that puffs out like they were stuffed with pillows is best saved where yours are: in bed or on the couch.

I know it's a bit of a balancing act to find the right pair — the one you can wear to the gym and grocery store but also maybe the bar or office. Sweatpants are definitely more appropriate in more places nowadays, but that still doesn't mean any old pair will do. Find ones that reference vintage silhouettes or come in interesting colors or textures. These pairs will naturally separate themselves from the super-thin Hanes ones you've been holding onto.

Other things to consider? Whether they have zippered pockets to keep your EDC close; whether or not the waistband has an internal or external drawstring; if the ankles are tightly cinched or freer and flowing; and if the sweatpants themselves have pockets at all. There is an endless supply of options out there, so choose the combination that works best for your preferences.

How to Style Sweatpants, According to Todd Snyder

Are Sweatpants Allowed at Bars or the Office?

The push to bring streetwear into everyday life really began in the late 2000s and mid-2010s. When I founded my brand in 2011, I partnered with Champion Sportswear and put sweatpants down the runway with luxe formalwear. Now, a decade later, the trend continues, like my partnership with Champion.

How Can You Dress Up Sweatpants?

When dressing up in sweats, what you wear on top and on your feet is important. On top, add a third piece like a sport coat or suede trucker jacket. On the bottom, opt in for a classic loafer with a chunky sock. You may think sweatpants and formalwear should not mix, but they do...if done correctly.

What's the Best Way to Wear Sweatpants?

There really isn't just one best way to wear sweatpants today. If you have the right ones, they can pair perfectly with really just about anything. Throw on an oxford shirt and tweed sport coat, paired with a chunky sock and loafer for a more dressed-up look, or play it cool with the full sweatsuit styled with a pair of Converse and bomber jacket.

What to Avoid

If you are going to work sweatpants into your out-of-home wardrobe, make sure you look for three things: design, fit and quality. It's easy to spot when your sweats lack these and we want to make sure your sweats impress and look like you've worn them with intent.

The Best Sweatpants for Men

Whether you’re headed out with slim pair and rare sneakers or are staying in laissez-faire style, loose and lounge-y with your favorite slippers, these are some of our favorite sweatpants.

      Best Overall Sweatpants
      Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Tapered Sweatpant
      Courtesy
      $76 AT RICHER POORER

      Richer Poorer’s sweats look like a successful vintage score — like super soft, worn-in sweatpants colleges would assign to student athletes before college sports became a trillion dollar business. (And long before Nike or Jordan sponsored athletes, too.) They have a unique faded gray color to them, and super soft, relaxed-fit legs. Plus, they’re made from 40-percent recycled polyester, which means each pair diverts 40 water bottles from the landfill.

      Best Upgrade Sweatpants
      Outerknown Sur Sweatpants
      $118 AT OUTERKNOWN

      Outerknown’s Sur Sweatpants are made from a blend of organic cotton and hemp, the latter of which affords extra weight, while the former provides softness. They’re sturdy and structured yet comfortable and breathable, and they boast zip pockets on the front and back.

      Best Affordable Sweatpants
      Italic Midweight Sweatpants
      $38 AT ITALIC

      Italic used to be a members-only shopping platform for selling popular products made in the same factories as expensive designer goods at cost. Sounds too good to be true, right? Right. Not anymore. While the offerings were once only available to those that pay a monthly fee, but anyone can now get these mightweight sweatpants in one of five colors for half the price of competitors’ versions. (They say they're made in th same factory as Kith's.)

      Best Slim Fit Sweatpants
      Todd Snyder x Champion Midweight Slim Jogger Sweatpant
      Courtesy
      $118 AT TODD SNYDER

      Todd Snyder’s ongoing collaboration with Champion has produced modern-day classics, not the least of which is its luxurious sweatpant. Crafted in Canada using a hefty French terry fabric, the cut is tailored as perfectly as its famed suits.

      "Quality and fit are of the utmost importance when designing our collections," Snyder says of his sweats. "We work with the most renowned, best-in-class mills and manufacturers around the world, like Champion Sportswear – a partnership I've grown for a decade now. It's not about catching the latest trends, it's about creating a product that will stand the test of time and will keep people coming back for more season after season."

      Everlane The Track Pant
      $78 AT EVERLANE

      You should know what to expect from Everlane by now: Elevated essentials at sensible prices backed by a 365-day guarantee. All of the products in the brands Uniform collection are backed by the same promise, but rarely, I can assure you, do issues arise. These 100-percent organic cotton sweats are soft, plenty durable, and available in several stylish hues. Plus, the drawcord is hidden within so your knotted waistband won't show through your shirt.

      J.Crew Heritage Fleece Sweatpant
      $98 AT J CREW

      You can’t go wrong with J.Crew’s basics. These brand-new sweatpants are constructed from a 14 oz — that's heavy — blend of cotton and polyester that's soft on the skin but tough enough to withstand constant wear, dynamic workouts or a weekend on the couch (and the spills that come with it).

      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Joggers
      Courtesy
      $55 AT NIKE

      We've already proven that Nike's sweatshirts are some of the best, and these are the matching bottoms. They're exactly what you'd expect from Nike: consistent, high quality and plenty comfortable. Plus, they come in over a dozen colors.

      Best Lightweight Sweatpants
      Lululemon At Ease Jogger
      Courtesy
      $128 AT LULULEMON

      You may know Lululemon better for its stretchy leggings and performance fabric T-shirts, but they're sweatpants — dubbed the At Ease Joggers — are an interesting standout. They have a heathered texture and appearance, a super stretchy waistband and a gusset for easier movement.

      Best French Terry Sweatpants
      Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Slim Sweatpant
      Courtesy
      $120 AT SHOP.REIGNINGCHAMP.COM

      Reigning Champ produces some of the best knits out of its Canadian factory and it's got legions of fans to show for it. Its sweatpants give an old-school vibe with drawstrings at the waist and hem, a beefy all-cotton fabric and flush flatlock stitching that won’t irritate against the skin.

      Faherty Legend Sweatpant
      Courtesy
      $128 AT FAHERTY

      Because Faherty's blend polyester, viscose and elastane into their cotton sweatpants, they stretch without losing their shape, a common complaint for 100-percent cotton pairs. Plus, if you're between sizes, the sweatpants — yes, these sweatpants — can get tailored by Hemster for free through Faherty.

      Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Fleece Sweatpants
      Courtesy
      $59 AT ABERCROMBIE

      Did the sight of Abercrombie & Fitch just scare you a little? Don’t freak. The once decrepit mall dud is doing interesting, albeit pleasantly simple, things in the menswear space again. Get your hands on this retro-inspired pair of sweatpants, with thick legs, a relaxed-fit, and your choice of five colors — all for under $60.

      Pact Essential Sweatpant
      Courtesy
      $85 AT PACT

      Pact's Essential Sweatpants are made from organic cotton and come with big pockets on both hips. They're a nice mix between vintage looking and new, but they stretch out with consistent wear. (I'll admit it: I've been wearing these non-stop.)

      BEST HEAVYWEIGHT SWEATPANTS
      Les Tien Heavyweight Classic Sweatpant
      Courtesy
      $154 AT LES TIEN

      Manufactured in the US from 100-percent cotton, Les Tien’s luxury sweats are started on a fine loom and finished with a steel brush, which gives it a vintage look and feel. They’ll be pleasantly soft — eerily worn-in — from the first time you put them on. Plus, they come in eight colors.

      Pangaia 365 Track Pants
      Courtesy
      $120 AT PANGAIA

      Pangaia’s eco-friendly 365 Track Pants are offered in 22 different colors. Wear the rainbow, I guess? All joking aside, they’re made from 100-percent organic cotton, are dyed with dyes infused into recycled water, and are finished with a treatment that prevents shedding.

      Flint and Tinder French Terry Sweatpants
      Courtesy
      $62 AT HUCKBERRY

      Editor's Note [12/5]: These are currently out of stock. They should be restocked soon, but Everlane's Track Pants are an excellent alternative.

      Made from American ringspun cotton, these sweatpants come in a midweight loopback fabric. They feature an elastic waistband (with a drawstring), subtle cuffs, side pockets and a back patch pocket.

      Gap Vintage Soft Sweatpants
      Courtesy
      $32 AT GAP

      Gap’s basics are pretty damn good. And you can get them for the price of most fast fashion iterations. (Although Gap is fast fashion, in my opinion, they’re better than ASOS or H&M). Made from majority cotton, these come in 20 colors and have a noticeable, vintage-like softness to them.

      David Gandy Wellwear Ultimate Loopback Jogger
      Courtesy
      £80 AT DAVIDGANDYWELLWEAR.COM

      British model-turned-car-nut David Gandy also owns a clothing brand he calls David Gandy Wellwear. It mostly sells sweats and swimwear, the two things you see him, aside from a suit, wearing most often. These are extremely soft, the right size through the legs and easy to wash, too.

      More Sweats for Men
      levis
      Courtesy
