Vintage Military Garments From Nigel Cabourn's Personal Collection Inspired This Collab

Nigel Cabourn is a collector. Of what, you ask? Military bags and clothing made in the '40s through '70s. Specific, right? Not so much. Menswear as we know it inherited many of its most popular silhouettes from military issue items: khakis, flight jackets, bomber jackets, cargo jackets, field jackets, fatigue pants, T-shirts, parkas, and plenty of types of boots. Army garb is the foundation of men's fashion.

So it makes sense that Cabourn, a designer as well, looks for inspiration in found items. He's been running his own eponymous label since 1970, using tattering on old tarps, the fit of a vintage pair of fatigue pants, or the fade on a certain field jacket as reference points for his own designs, which were for men exclusively until 2013 (when he launched womenswear). With his own brand, Cabourn strives to bring the same original, one-in-a-million traits to new clothing through color, distressing, DIY finishing touches (like embroidery), and texture.