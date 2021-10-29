18 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

A cashmere topcoat, a Super Sea Wolf, quilted pants and more.
November is nearing. Hell, it's practically already here. (Next Monday is November 1st!) While we're in the full swing of fall, we should all be readying ourselves for winter — when temperatures really drop and we all are really dressing.
Our roundup of the week's best releases from both the style and watch worlds includes a bunch of excellent end-of-year timepieces — quite a few in blue, in fact — and a whole lot of outerwear. Explore every entry below.
Traditionally speaking, towels are probably one of the least exciting things to shop for. But what if we told you one of the best brands in home staples also happens to make a set of towels that you can get excited about? Authenticity50, a brand you may recognize by its well-regarded pillows, is here to shake up your towel routine with its Essential Cotton Towels. You will have to act fast though, as the brand is set to raise prices on the Essential Cotton Towels, next week. These 100-percent cotton towels are made with Supima® cotton loops, along with an American cotton base sourced from family-owned farms in California and the Southern US. Each is woven at a facility in Georgia, which also happens to weave the spa towels for five-star resorts across the globe — that's a pretty good measure of whether or not a towel is worth its weave. Not only are these towels luxury in their construction, but they are also 25 percent heavier than most towels and come in an oversized design to provide ample coverage and drying power. If all of that got you excited to buy a new set of towels, secure yours at a discount below.
With a body made from merino wool and cashmere, Fillipa K's Athens Coat makes light work of wintery weather, while being extremely gentle on your body.
Zodiac's Super Sea Wolf collection features modern tool watch classics (with plenty of history to back it up). The new retro Super Sea Wolf 53 is further divided into sub-collections, and both the Skin and Compression lines have been treated to some handsome new looks. We like the Skin, with its oversized triangular markers, in particular.
The original Eddie Bauer down jacket returns, courtesy of a collaboration with Huckberry. Bauer designed down after a nearly fatal battle with hyperthermia, and this release is modeled after his original idea.
Comprising three pieces, a T-shirt, lined shorts and socks, the Filson x Ten Thousand collab leverages the look and feel of both brands into one complete set. "While Filson was born in the woods and Ten Thousand was born in the gym, we both share a spirit that’s been forged from hard work, grit and the will to become better than we were yesterday," Ten Thousand founder Keith Nowak says.
The new Nomos Club Sport Neomatik combines some familiar elements from the brand as well as something new and notable: a sporty steel bracelet. At a larger 42mm, it's got plenty of lume, 300m of water resistance and a killer in-house automatic movement. In other words, it's got all the elegance and value expected of the German brand backed up with some action-ready chops.
Mifland just dropped its matching sets, pairs of quilted jackets and pants. Pair them together or separate, it doesn't really matter. They both look really nice on their own.
Panerai's latest release once again offers a compelling combination of features in the form of a watch dedicated to adventurer Mike Horn. As is true of many Mike Horn editions, it visually stands out in the brand's catalog with interesting color combinations, but it also includes an in-house flyback chronograph movement in a titanium version of the brand's Submersible dive watch case.
A sleeper hit tucked inside Knickerbocker's new F/W collection, the Corduroy Chore Shirt works as a stylish top layer, offering plenty of room for a sweater or sweatshirt underneath and texture to contrast.
Seiko is expanding on its US Special Edition collection of ice-diver-themed dive watches. First it was a trio of so-called "Sumo" watches that got the treatment, and this time it's the "Willard." With their icy colorways, the dials have a unique texture that seems to suggest scratched ice.
Featuring a bag made from nylon and straps made from rubberized mesh webbing, the Craighill Arris Tote is an easy, do-it-all tower for getting groceries, going to the park or the beach, eventually.
With black, 45mm Carbonox (the brand's own carbon composite) cases made for Navy SEALs, Luminox's brutally tough watches are truly badass. A Swiss automatic movement doesn't hurt, which the brand has just added in three variants.
As soon as Noah announced its new Barbour collab I knew I had no chance of getting one. Such is life. This one's long been sold out, but it's still worth spotlighting. Go daydream about it.
German watchmaker Sinn rarely deviates from its purely function-first, tool watch approach. Its rare limited editions using blackened Damascus steel are an exception, and just as with past examples this new limited edition (100 units) features a case and dial milled from the same block of folded steel such that the patterns remain consistent and cohesive from the case to the dial.
African surf club Mama Wata officially launched its online store in the US this week. Grab a hoodie from the brand's headquarters in Cape Town.
IWC announced a couple watches in its proprietary ceramic-plus-titanium "Ceratanium" material including the Timezoner. One of our favorite world time watches, it features an in-house movement and some unique features. Here, it's got an overall dark colorway with even the hands and indices done in a gray luminescent paint that may or may not be ideal for legibility.
Percival's collab with Korean illustrator Aaron Chang comes in the shape of a simple zip-front jacket with a tiny patch character on the left chest (just above the pocket).
Fresh off of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Official Olympics Timekeeper Omega is looking ahead to next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing. A new Aqua Terra has not just an icy color scheme, but if you look closer the dial has a subtle, marble-like "frosted" finish. Red highlights keep it from feeling too chilly.
Girard-Perregaux partnered with Aston Martin on a chronograph version of its Laureato sport watch and gave it a stunning green dial. Sure, green dials are "in" at the moment, but this is specifically "British Racing Green" and it further stands out with a lattice-like motif inspired by elements of vintage Aston Martin cars.
