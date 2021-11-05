9 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Modern Clarks, a tie-dyed Balaclava and a beautiful blue chronograph are all on our radar this week.

This week we'v got more collabs than you can shake a stick at, plus footwear, jackets and more to help get you through that ever-increasingly cold weather. Check out all the newness below.

Public Rec All Day Every Day Pant
Sometimes putting on jeans to leave the house can be daunting. But equally daunting can be running into your boss while wearing sweatpants at the grocery store. Neither is a goldilocks solution that leaves you feeling warm and fuzzy. Well, Public Rec has found a solution with its All Day Every Day Pant. These technical pants combine the best aspects of your favorite sweatpants and the aesthetic of your go-to pants. The brand does this by crafting the All Day Every Day Pant from premium performance fabric and an invisible elastic waistband. Whether you are headed into your office, running errands, knocking out crunches, or just lounging at home, these pants are the perfect fit. In fact, Public Rec even offers specific inseam and waist sizes along with nine different colorways (including limited-edition colors for the first time) — take that, sweatpants.

Price: $98

SHOP NOW

Clarks Caravan Origin
A new style, the Caravan Origin combines a '70s-era design with features from a few of Clarks' most popular modern silhouettes. The result is something as timeless as it is fashion-forward.

Price: $220

SHOP NOW

Buck Mason Coyote Cascade Down Expedition Jacket
Buck Mason's new outerwear collection features pieces made from 100-percent recycled nylon shells with a durable water-resistant coating and 650 fill-power duck down insulation). Sourcing from Allied Feather + Down ensures humane treatment of animals and full traceability.

Price: $495

SHOP NOW

Stille Nacht Automatik
A collaboration with artists Frieda Bellmann and Raphael Ickler and Raphael Ickler of Defakto Watches, the Stille Nacht Automatik is a special edition of 50 pieces in which each dial is unique. Coolest of all: the skeletonized hands stack together perfectly to reveal a slice of constellation.

Price: ~$898 (non-EU citizens)

SHOP NOW

Parks Project Tie Dye Balaclava
Every purchase of this Parks Project Balaclava — in a kind of mossy, marine tie dye — supports Open OutDoors for Kids, a non-profit that provides National Park access and education for children across the US.

Price: $58

SHOP NOW

Blundstone x Finisterre
Blundstone dropped its first-ever vegan boots a little over a month ago. Made from vegan-certified (by Eurofins) biomaterial, they're animal-free. This version was made in collaboration with Finisterre. It's a different brown but the same plant-based body.

Price: $216

SHOP NOW

Unimatic Model Tre U3-FFF
A collaboration with FiveFortyFive, a retailer in New Zeland, the new U3-FFF celebrates all things...New Zealish? This beautiful blue chronograph sold out quickly on Unimatic's own site, but there's still some stock left on FiveFortyFive's.

Price: ~$854

SHOP NOW

Filson Lined Mackinaw Wool Cape Coat
Filson redesigned its iconic Mackinaw Wool Cape Coat, complete with a sherpa fleece liner, for 2021. It's been updated for the modern wearer, but it makes sure to respect its predecessor.

Price: $695

SHOP NOW

Stony Creek Colors IndiGold Indigo Dye Kit
Stony Creek Colors has created the first-ever pre-reduced liquid Indigo dye — for dyeing your own fabrics — made entirely from plants. Typically, because Indigo is tough to dissolve into water, there are synthetic and even toxic elements present. But this kit — called IndiGold — was rendered all-natural over an 18 month research period. You can get your own by backing the project on Kickstarter now.

Price: $44

SHOP NOW

Victorinox Heritage Watch Collection
An homage to Swiss Army designs of the past, the Heritage Collection comprises several models featuring robust quartz movements, 100m of water resistance, luminous dials and your choice of strap or bracelet, all at an affordable price.

Price: $300-$375

SHOP NOW

