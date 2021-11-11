Today's Top Stories
1
Coffee Prices Are About to Get Way Worse
2
Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe with These Picks
3
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Two Creatives on Their Journeys to Sustainability

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Jil Sander Says Farewell to Uniqlo With One Final Release

The fall/winter 2021 collection marks the end of Uniqlo's +J line, which ran from 2009 to 2011 and again since 2020.

style
Courtesy

Fresh off a co-branded collection with Arc'teryx, German designer Jil Sander dropped her farewell to Uniqlo and their joint project, +J. The line brought luxury basics and outerwear to Uniqlo's online store and brick-and-mortar locations from 2009 to 2011 and then again since 2020. The former window's been dubbed "Chapter 1," while this second stint has been aptly named "Chapter 2." Chapter 2, though, is coming to a close with this Fall/Winter collection — which is out now via Uniqlo.

“This winter’s collection concentrates on distinctive silhouettes, sensual textures and luxurious tailoring which respond to our new sense of comfort: Sophistication for everyone. We return to social life, but we want to feel protected. The collection explores new oversize silhouettes with a controlled fit and variations of substantial winter classics," Sander says.

It's true. The collection is filled with fine outerwear, refined basics and bold shirting — Jil Sander signatures. But all of it arrives at price points far more approachable for the typical shopper. Contrary to Jil Sander's typical pricing scale — outerwear starting at $1,600 dollars, shirting for several hundred dollars, etc, etc. — the +J collection tops out at $299 bucks. That's a big difference. And all of the quality you'd come to expect remains. The offerings are polished, with an unmistakeable Jil Sanderair about them, without any of the pretension that comes with spending several thousand dollars on clothing.

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
available in three colors
Down Oversized Coat
Uniqlo
+J
$199 AT UNIQLO
available in two colors
Wool Blend Peacoat
Courtesy
+J
$299 AT UNIQLO
available in three colors
Down Oversized Parka
Uniqlo
+J
$179 AT UNIQLO
available in two colors
Wool Duffle Coat
Courtesy
+J
$299 AT UNIQLO
available in two colors
Wool Blend Chesterfield Coat
Courtesy
+J
$299 AT UNIQLO
available in two colors
Hybrid Down Oversized MA-1
Uniqlo
+J
$179 AT UNIQLO
available in three colors
Wool Blend Oversized Shirt Jacket
Courtesy
+J
$149 AT UNIQLO
available in four colors
Lambswool V-Neck Cardigan
Courtesy
+J
$69 AT UNIQLO
available in two colors
Merino Blend Long-Sleeve Polo
Courtesy
+J
$69 AT UNIQLO
available in three colors
Cashmere Blend Full-Zip Hoodie
Courtesy
+J
$199 AT UNIQLO
Supima Cotton Shirt
Courtesy
+J
$49 AT UNIQLO
available in six colors
Cashmere Knitted Cap
Courtesy
+J
$39 AT UNIQLO
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Clothing
Meet 2021's Menswear Designer of the Year
The Pocket T-Shirt, Explained
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save Big During This Levi's Sale
Need Help Picking Out an Outfit? Start Here
The 16 Best Sweatshirts for Men
Outerknown's Huge Warehouse Sale Ends Tonight
12 Weatherproof Waxed Canvas Jackets
The Best Men's Stores in LA
Filson and the Future of Outerwear
The Best Menswear Stores in NYC