Jil Sander Says Farewell to Uniqlo With One Final Release

Fresh off a co-branded collection with Arc'teryx, German designer Jil Sander dropped her farewell to Uniqlo and their joint project, +J. The line brought luxury basics and outerwear to Uniqlo's online store and brick-and-mortar locations from 2009 to 2011 and then again since 2020. The former window's been dubbed "Chapter 1," while this second stint has been aptly named "Chapter 2." Chapter 2, though, is coming to a close with this Fall/Winter collection — which is out now via Uniqlo.

“This winter’s collection concentrates on distinctive silhouettes, sensual textures and luxurious tailoring which respond to our new sense of comfort: Sophistication for everyone. We return to social life, but we want to feel protected. The collection explores new oversize silhouettes with a controlled fit and variations of substantial winter classics," Sander says.

It's true. The collection is filled with fine outerwear, refined basics and bold shirting — Jil Sander signatures. But all of it arrives at price points far more approachable for the typical shopper. Contrary to Jil Sander's typical pricing scale — outerwear starting at $1,600 dollars, shirting for several hundred dollars, etc, etc. — the +J collection tops out at $299 bucks. That's a big difference. And all of the quality you'd come to expect remains. The offerings are polished, with an unmistakeable Jil Sanderair about them, without any of the pretension that comes with spending several thousand dollars on clothing.

