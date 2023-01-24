The Best Eyeglass Brands for Men: Every Budget, Strength and Style

According to the non-profit organization The Vision Council, 75 percent of American adults rely on vision correction — either glasses or contacts — each day. Of these more than 194 million adults, 85 percent choose glasses and 15 percent wear contacts, either exclusively or in tandem with their frames. But expect to see even more of both in years to come, researchers believe. Myopia (aka nearsightedness) impacted 1.4 billion people globally in 2016, The Vision Council reported. That number will likely reach over 5 billion by 2050, but we could get there even sooner, more recent studies suggest. Our hours of daily screen time multiplied exponentially during the pandemic, and overworked, blue-light-battered eyes deteriorate.

But don't freak out. While all the aforementioned data serves as a warning, it's also reassurance — you're not alone.

How to Buy Glasses Online

For those familiar with how things work, meaning those that wear glasses or contacts already, it's no stretch to say the way we buy glasses has changed. There are direct-to-consumer brands aplenty, companies galore that can swap out old lenses for you, and stores for every style that sell glasses at lower prices than ever. It's sort of the Wild, Wild West out there; that's why it can be so hard to pick the perfect frame for you. There are just so many options. But there's an order of operations to all of it.

Consider Your Insurance Plan

Check if your vision insurance plan (if you have one). Most plans account for annual exams, lenses, frames and contacts, meaning you'll likely be given up to a certain amount to spend on each. That amount might cover a full-price pair of frames; it might not. If you're seeking out a pricier pair, it'll probably only be a partial payment toward the full amount.

Get an Eye Exam

Before you shop for glasses, get an eye exam. There are national organizations — like The AOA Foundation and EyeCare America — that connect individuals to offices that do routine eye exams. And they're completely covered, even if you're uninsured.

It's best to know your prescription and if you'll need any add-ons ahead of time. These appointments will also give you pertinent info like your PD (pupillary distance) and your ideal frame width. Plus, it's an opportunity to discuss whether you need bi- or trifocals, anti-fog or anti-reflective coatings, transition lenses or perhaps lenses tinted a certain color to help with headaches or block blue light.

Try Them On (in an Office or at Home)

A lot of eyeglass brands offer at-home (or in-person) try-on for free. In the case of Warby Parker, you can order up to five pairs to test out at home. Sure, they won't have your prescription in them, but you can wear the clear lenses with contacts for a real-life test run. On the other hand, you can just model in front of the mirror — and close enough to see yourself if you really can't without vision correction.

Invest in Quality Frames

If you already have your new prescription on hand, consider what kind of frame you want — classic and repeatable or refined and rare. From there, you can use these north stars in your search for a brand to buy from. If you buy nicer frames, you'll own them longer. Cheap frames might save you a little money, but if they break, you'll be forced to replace them and the lenses they came with. With nicer frames, you can just replace the lenses, which you should do every time your prescription changes. Services like Lensabl, for example, can do this for you.

You can always buy more, but it's easiest to find a frame you can cling to forever and build your entire wardrobe around. It'll be a style you can always return to — a signature if you will.

Worry About Your Warranty

Glasses are the rare purchase that gets used every second of every day. Sure, part-time wearers can get away with waiting to fix a broken pair, but those without contacts, glasses are a necessity. As such, you can't really risk it with these. You should care about your warranty in order to know exactly what to do if yours break and how to get a new pair as fast as possible. Seek out 10-year or lifetime warranties. If you ultimately buy yours from your optician through your insurance, you're probably protected by your plan, too.