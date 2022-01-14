14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

Some are saying that 2022 is going to be all about dressing loud. We'll see about that, but if you want to pair some orange Cordura hiking boots with an orange-resin-and-carbon-composite dive watch you just might be ahead of the curve. If toned-down is more your thing, we've got a very utilitarian field watch and some simple sweats for you, too. You'll find all that, a manga-inspired chronograph watch, Tom Brady's new apparel brand and more below.