14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
A manga-inspired chronograph watch, Tom Brady's new apparel brand and much more.
Some are saying that 2022 is going to be all about dressing loud. We'll see about that, but if you want to pair some orange Cordura hiking boots with an orange-resin-and-carbon-composite dive watch you just might be ahead of the curve. If toned-down is more your thing, we've got a very utilitarian field watch and some simple sweats for you, too. You'll find all that, a manga-inspired chronograph watch, Tom Brady's new apparel brand and more below.
You probably didn't see this coming from Shinola: its new Monster dive watch has a forged carbon case with orange resin mixed in for a cool camo-like look. This is one for watch nerds, with an exotic case material and Swiss automatic movement inside making it probably the priciest watch Shinola has yet produced. It comes with a black rubber strap and an orange nylon one.
Price: $2,995
A part of Satisfy's Stonehenge collection, which they shot a campaign for at the Stonehenge monuments, this shirt is made and dyed in Japan using CloudMerino, a proprietary ultra-thin wool. The seams are raw to shed weight, while there's a reflective graphic on the right shoulder.
Price: $285
It was unexpectedly cool when Zenith introduced a version of their Chronomaster Revival inspired by Japanese cartoon Lupin the Third. It's since turned into a series of watches, and the third and final version features a diagonally bisected dial that's half white and half black. Pretty wild, if you ask us.
Price: $10,000
There's been a synergy between 3Sixteen and Blackstock & Weber since the latter launched. But now, the mutual respect manifests as a collaborative loafer dubbed The Crepe Wedge Loafer. It has, as expected, a crepe wedge sole and Charles F. Stead-made light brown suede uppers.
Price: $375
There's something playful and fun about translucent plastic watches like "jelly" G-Shocks or these new Clear collection watches from Swatch. In a few sizes and versions, they're totally transparent so you can see all the quartz-powered inner workings while colorful hands maintain legibility.
Price: $75-$120
Tom Brady launched his own eponymous clothing brand this week with the help of Public School designer Dao Yi-Chow. Think: Lululemon or Everlane or Gap's long-dead Hill City brand but with "BRADY" logos. I haven't tested the stuff yet, so I can't assess how they look or feel on.
Price: $165
State calls this bag zero waste because no scraps were left behind while making it. That's impressive for any product, but it proves there are, albeit subtle, ways brands can make significant change internally — beyond offsetting or using recycled materials, to begin with.
Price: $98
Maratac makes a hell of an affordable but satisfying G10-style NATO strap. But if you still need the perfect watch to put on one of those straps, check out the new (and improved over previous versions) 39mm field watch with a sterile dial (sans logo), solid Miyota 9015 automatic movement, sapphire crystal and titanium case. And yes, it comes on a NATO strap, all for a pretty reasonable price.
Price: $359
Two-for-one! This collaborative nylon coat made by Undercover and, as evident by the backpack attached to the jacket, Eastpak toys with proportions. There's a backpack loop at the neck of the coat and zipper strings just below to recreate the aesthetics of an actual backpack. The usable pocket serves as the front pocket you usually find on Eastpak bags.
Price: $720
LA-based brand (but also a plant shop) Cactus Store recommends you "go to the ball smelling like a gardener." That's easy to do with their new Solanum Lycopersicum Perfume, which has top notes of tomato, basil, grass, side salads and "leafy hummus."
Price: $94
For a trio of new watches in one of our favorite Oris collections, the Big Crown Pointer Date, the Swiss watchmaker teamed up with Cervo Volante. The latter is a brand focused on the sustainable use of deer leather, and the collab watches come in three gradient shades of green or gray and, of course, feature deerskin straps.
Price: $2,000
There's nothing wrong with a standard Champion hoodie. But one made with WTAPS, in colors the two parties picked together? Come on.
Price: $211
Can we just go ahead and call this one of the best-looking watches Frederique Constant has made? Produced in collaboration with the website DailyWatch, it's just too bad this version of the brand's automatic flyback chronograph is limited to only 25 examples. It'll go on sale January 28, 2022.
Price: ~$4,535
The aesthetes (and outdoors experts) at Hiking Patrol (no affiliation) worked with Italian bootmaker Diemme on their own edition of the Roccia Vet boots. Their collaboration opts for Cordura instead of leather and a vivid, color-blocked body over a single, consistent tone.
Price: €389