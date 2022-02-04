14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

We're still bundling up in boots and parkas, but looking ahead to springtime already. Sweats, sneakers and tees are on the brain, but so are some unexpected watches. This week's roundup features watches from smaller brands you might not know but which are worth discovering, as well as the likes of some statement-making apparel. Kick your weekend off with the cool discoveries below.