10 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
A multi-tool for your face, Frederick Scott's new overshirt, a green Waldan watch and more.
Winter's dragged on ever since that damn groundhog declared the season must be extended. But, brighter, warmer weather's on the horizon. For half of the country, it's already here. Good for you. Enjoy those 80-degree days, Angelenos. Below you'll find optimistic watch dials (green!), an updated mask, a colorful overshirt, a connected timekeeper, a practical jacket and plenty more.
Waldan watches has a great backstory, and they now also have some new colors for their modern Heritage Sportline collection, powered by American-made quartz movements.
Price: $300
Dubbed Drop 04, this overshirt — available in two more colors, too — is Fredrick Scott's latest design. From what we can tell, it's a boxier shirt jacket with a textured exterior and horn buttons.
Price: TBD (out at 12PM EST on 2/11)
Most field watches are sized on the smallish side and characterized by simplicity. The new Formex Field takes the opposite approach but offers a strong value with a 42mm titanium case, Swiss automatic movement and rugged build.
Price: $$795-$945
A collaboration between Paraboot and retailer HIP, this dual-toned version of the popular Michael shoe features a leather front and a suede heel.
Price: $330
The newest generation of TAG Heuer's Connected smartwatch features all kinds of new apps and wellness-related features, but the biggest change is that it's now also available in a smaller and highly wearable 42mm version.
Price: $1,800+
Bodega, a retailer with spots in LA and Boston, has cemented itself as a bonafide brand so far in 2022. For the record, they have been but these releases just feel better. Case in point? This collab with NYC brand 18 East. Not only are the pictured sweater and pants a part of it, but there are nearly a dozen more pieces to peruse.
Price: TBD (out at 12 PM EST on 2/11)
Uniqlo updated its popular AIRism 3D Mask by adding adjustable ear straps and launching it in a few new hues. A hell of a mask, made better. (You might still need a second one for concerts or planes, though.)
Price: $15
When warmer weather arrives but wet days remain, you need a lightweight coat that beads rain but doesn't make you sweat. Goldwin's Rip-Stop Light Jacket does the job, and it packs down into a portable pouch.
Price: $200
Margin is a new skincare brand from Canada that just launched its first product, The Active Moisturizer. It's a multi-tool for your face, featuring ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid, glycolic and salicylic acids, niacinamide, vitamin C and bakuchiol.
Price: $65
High-end German camera maker Leica excited both the watch and photography worlds when it showed off its first watch collection in 2018. Now, four years later, those watches are finally hitting stores and available to purchase.
Price: $10,000 (L1), $14,000 (L2)