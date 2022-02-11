10 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

Winter's dragged on ever since that damn groundhog declared the season must be extended. But, brighter, warmer weather's on the horizon. For half of the country, it's already here. Good for you. Enjoy those 80-degree days, Angelenos. Below you'll find optimistic watch dials (green!), an updated mask, a colorful overshirt, a connected timekeeper, a practical jacket and plenty more.