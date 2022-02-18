14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

The weekend and spring weather are upon us at the same time. What could be better? At least that's how it feels over here in the American Northeast as it's unseasonably warm for February. It's got us thinking about emerging from a dark WFH winter for some bike riding and hanging out, as well as sporting the likes of white sneakers and NATO-strapped field watches. You'll still need a jacket or sweatshirt, though, and we've got you covered within this week's roundup. But you'll also find some premium denim, solid Japanese timekeepers and more below.

