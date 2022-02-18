Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
Denim chore coats, new Adidas high-tops, watch collabs galore and more.
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.
The weekend and spring weather are upon us at the same time. What could be better? At least that's how it feels over here in the American Northeast as it's unseasonably warm for February. It's got us thinking about emerging from a dark WFH winter for some bike riding and hanging out, as well as sporting the likes of white sneakers and NATO-strapped field watches. You'll still need a jacket or sweatshirt, though, and we've got you covered within this week's roundup. But you'll also find some premium denim, solid Japanese timekeepers and more below.
We love the Q Timex series of out-loud-and-proud quartz watches for their retro style, affordability and attitude. Most have been sized like the vintage watches they recreate, but the latest comes in a bold 43mm, gold-toned case. Like other Q watches, it's packed with a surprising level of detail for its price.
Price: $169
The PacSun Fashion Scholarship Fund offered a handful of young, independent designers to the opportunity to make unisex collections for the retail chain. The pieces are affordable and far more interesting than most other items on the store's site, making this collection a refreshing a change of pace and a stamp of approval for these young creators.
Price: $45
H. Moser & Cie. is in large part known for its concept of making the perpetual calendar's complicated mechanics and density of information as impressively minimalist as possible. A new version in the Endeavour collection now comes with a "Funky Blue" dial, but also in a version including annotations for all the perpetual calendar information scrawled on its otherwise clean dial — offering a unique look without impeding legibility.
Price: $65,000
Part of a larger collaboration with Ron Finley called Digging In, The Heavy Bag Tee encourages wearers to "plant some shit." The tee itself is made from upcycled and recycled materials and a portion of the proceeds go to the Gangsta Gardener's, as he calls himself, eponymous organization.
Price: $44
Time for a sports reference. Imagine LeBron James and Michael Jordan teaming up together. That's Old Blue and Samurai. This is Indonesian brand Old Blue's first-ever collab and it's happening with Japanese legend Samurai. They've made 21 oz selvedge jeans from a 40-60 blend of supima and Egyptian cotton. Go a size up because these are shrink-to-fit.
Price: $435
Our friends at Worn & Wound are celebrating an anniversary with a very cool collaboration on Seiko's famously affordable field/pilot watch. Referencing a classic model this version, however, has some unique touches from its segmented inner and outer dial textures to a day-of-the-week display offered in English and Japanese.
Price: $325
Last year, Pangaia proved that hemp and nettle work well in place of cotton when making denim. They're back and doubling down on cotton alternatives with their new hemp workwear.
Price: $250
After being available briefly a few months ago, the popular Knickerbocker Check Cardigan is back. It's made from merino wool and has a checkered body but blank sleeves.
Price: $270
A G-Shock x Rubick's Cube collab? What more do you need? In the uber popular GA2100 case that's been dubbed the "Casioak" due to its resemblance to the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, it tracks on multiple levels at once, from its fresh colors and hip design to the nostalgia associated with that maddening color-matching game.
Price: $150
"The Homowo Festival celebrates the end of a drought that plagued our people. For over 100 years we’ve celebrated the harvest marching, dancing and more importantly paying respect to our ancestors. Join us in going back home to celebrate the harvest," New York-based but Africa-born brand Western Elders writes about their newest release, The Harvest Festival T-shirt.
Price: $52
Based on the "compression" style of dive watch, the Legend Diver is one of Longines' most successful watches. Now, it comes in new gradient dial versions in different colors and sizes of 42mm and 36mm.
Price: $2,300
Packer is back with another adidas collab. This time they've taken the project to new heights (pun intended). Instead of opting for one of adidas' low-top silhouettes, Packer reimagined the Forum 84 Hi, a vintage-tinged high-top with "varsity" themes.
Price: $150
Made from 150z denim with a flannel liner, the Manresa Mac Barn Coat pays tribute to earlier styles but is entirely its own. I mean, just look at it.
Price: $185
Grand Seiko just can't stop making stunning dials. We loved the recent "White Birch" model, and this new version offers the same mix of impressive features (including an in-house Hi-Beat automatic movement) and birch-inspired textured dial, but this time with a verdant hue.
Price: $9,100