Today's Top Stories
1
Improve Your Home Office Ergonomics in Four Steps
2
These Sunglasses Are Mountain and Street Ready
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Vans Syncs Sustainability and Style in Circle Vee

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Denim chore coats, new Adidas high-tops, watch collabs galore and more.

By Zen Love and Evan Malachosky
style
Courtesy

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

The weekend and spring weather are upon us at the same time. What could be better? At least that's how it feels over here in the American Northeast as it's unseasonably warm for February. It's got us thinking about emerging from a dark WFH winter for some bike riding and hanging out, as well as sporting the likes of white sneakers and NATO-strapped field watches. You'll still need a jacket or sweatshirt, though, and we've got you covered within this week's roundup. But you'll also find some premium denim, solid Japanese timekeepers and more below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Q Timex 1972 Reissue Watch
style
Courtesy

We love the Q Timex series of out-loud-and-proud quartz watches for their retro style, affordability and attitude. Most have been sized like the vintage watches they recreate, but the latest comes in a bold 43mm, gold-toned case. Like other Q watches, it's packed with a surprising level of detail for its price.

Price: $169

SHOP NOW

Allegra Woven Button Down Shirt
style
Courtesy

The PacSun Fashion Scholarship Fund offered a handful of young, independent designers to the opportunity to make unisex collections for the retail chain. The pieces are affordable and far more interesting than most other items on the store's site, making this collection a refreshing a change of pace and a stamp of approval for these young creators.

Price: $45

SHOP NOW

H. Moser & Cie. Endeavour Perpetual Calendar Funky Blue Watch
style
Courtesy

H. Moser & Cie. is in large part known for its concept of making the perpetual calendar's complicated mechanics and density of information as impressively minimalist as possible. A new version in the Endeavour collection now comes with a "Funky Blue" dial, but also in a version including annotations for all the perpetual calendar information scrawled on its otherwise clean dial — offering a unique look without impeding legibility.

Price: $65,000

SHOP NOW

Taylor Stitch x Ron Finley The Heavy Bag Tee
the heavy bag tee in chlorophyll
Taylor Stitch

Part of a larger collaboration with Ron Finley called Digging In, The Heavy Bag Tee encourages wearers to "plant some shit." The tee itself is made from upcycled and recycled materials and a portion of the proceeds go to the Gangsta Gardener's, as he calls himself, eponymous organization.

Price: $44

SHOP NOW

Old Blue x Samurai 21oz Kosouma Selvedge (Raw)
style
Courtesy

Time for a sports reference. Imagine LeBron James and Michael Jordan teaming up together. That's Old Blue and Samurai. This is Indonesian brand Old Blue's first-ever collab and it's happening with Japanese legend Samurai. They've made 21 oz selvedge jeans from a 40-60 blend of supima and Egyptian cotton. Go a size up because these are shrink-to-fit.

Price: $435

SHOP NOW

Seiko 5 Sports x Worn & Wound 10th Anniversary Limited Edition Watch
style
Courtesy

Our friends at Worn & Wound are celebrating an anniversary with a very cool collaboration on Seiko's famously affordable field/pilot watch. Referencing a classic model this version, however, has some unique touches from its segmented inner and outer dial textures to a day-of-the-week display offered in English and Japanese.

Price: $325

SHOP NOW

PANGAIA Hemp Denim Workwear Jacket
style
Courtesy

Last year, Pangaia proved that hemp and nettle work well in place of cotton when making denim. They're back and doubling down on cotton alternatives with their new hemp workwear.

Price: $250

SHOP NOW

Knickerbocker Check Merino Cardigan
style
Courtesy

After being available briefly a few months ago, the popular Knickerbocker Check Cardigan is back. It's made from merino wool and has a checkered body but blank sleeves.

Price: $270

SHOP NOW

Casio G-Shock x Rubick's Cube GAE2100RC-1A Watch
style
Courtesy

A G-Shock x Rubick's Cube collab? What more do you need? In the uber popular GA2100 case that's been dubbed the "Casioak" due to its resemblance to the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, it tracks on multiple levels at once, from its fresh colors and hip design to the nostalgia associated with that maddening color-matching game.

Price: $150

SHOP NOW

Western Elders Harvest Festival Tee
style
Courtesy

"The Homowo Festival celebrates the end of a drought that plagued our people. For over 100 years we’ve celebrated the harvest marching, dancing and more importantly paying respect to our ancestors. Join us in going back home to celebrate the harvest," New York-based but Africa-born brand Western Elders writes about their newest release, The Harvest Festival T-shirt.

Price: $52

SHOP NOW

Longines Legend Diver Watch
style
Courtesy

Based on the "compression" style of dive watch, the Legend Diver is one of Longines' most successful watches. Now, it comes in new gradient dial versions in different colors and sizes of 42mm and 36mm.

Price: $2,300

SHOP NOW

Adidas x Packer Forum 84 Hi
style
Courtesy

Packer is back with another adidas collab. This time they've taken the project to new heights (pun intended). Instead of opting for one of adidas' low-top silhouettes, Packer reimagined the Forum 84 Hi, a vintage-tinged high-top with "varsity" themes.

Price: $150

SHOP NOW

Manresa Mfg Mac Barn Coat
style
Courtesy

Made from 150z denim with a flannel liner, the Manresa Mac Barn Coat pays tribute to earlier styles but is entirely its own. I mean, just look at it.

Price: $185

SHOP NOW

Grand Seiko Evolution 9 "Green Birch" SLGH011 Watch
style
Courtesy

Grand Seiko just can't stop making stunning dials. We loved the recent "White Birch" model, and this new version offers the same mix of impressive features (including an in-house Hi-Beat automatic movement) and birch-inspired textured dial, but this time with a verdant hue.

Price: $9,100

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Best Style Releases of the Week
10 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
14 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
11 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
14 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
9 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
13 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
14 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
16 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
9 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week