Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
Two New Balance collabs, paint splattered pants, an adventure watch and so much more.
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.
Although we're only two months into 2022, there are several trends to point out in both the style and watch worlds: impressive, sequel sneaker collabs, sportswear-turned-fashion-items and food and culture inspired watches. But, because both are still so vast, there's much more to explore, too. Whether it's a charitable hammer (yes, hammer) from an Oakland shop, an adventure watch from one of the most well-known survivalists, tie dye socks or paisley pants, find it all below.
If you know Nomos, this version of the German brand's Tangente will look very familiar. If you know the watchmaker very well, though, you'll notice that this new model features a beautiful rhodium-plated (rhodium is in the platinum group of metals) dial. With the brand's own in-house automatic movement, it comes in 35mm and 39mm sizes.
Price: $3,070-$3,390
JJJJound designer Justin Saunders is back with another New Balance collab. This time he applied his elevated aesthetic to the popular MADE 990v3, an American-made staple in NB's catalog.
Price: TBD
An "espresso-brown" dial matched to a rose-gold-plated case seems particularly appropriate for the New York based microbrand that's based around coffee culture. Aside from that, though, the all-brown look is one we've just been loving lately (see also Oris's bronze Big Crown). Too bad this one's already sold out, but Brew is always one to keep an eye on for the next release.
Price: $375 (sold out)
Upstart soccer jersey brand Futsol has four iterations to its name, a white, green, blue and pink option. This one, dubbed Aceituna Blanca, doesn't rep a team but rather football culture at large.
Price: $130
Pennsylvania-based watchmaker Nick Harris has long been doing impressive work through his brand Orion, and his latest watch raises the bar even further. Look closely at the dials of the new Tesseract and you'll see beautifully engraved isometric patterns. Rather than stamping or laser cutting (as is often used on watches at this price point and below) the dials were individually milled in the United States. Naturally limited in production, there will only be 19 examples (total) made with three dial colors available.
Price: $3,850-$4,150
Standard & Strange's Oakland store was broken into at the end of January. The suspect took the store laptop, a cash register with some coins in it and a few sweatshirts, the staff reported. But, they left behind their hammer! To make light of the situation, the store is raffling it in exchange for donations to your local food bank. Donate $10, send them your receipt and be entered to win this hand-painted accessory to breaking and entering. Further instructions (and details) are available on their site.
Price: A donation to your local food bank
In a collaboration with Triumph motorcycles, Breitling launched the latest in their retro-inspired Top Time series. This one features an "ice-blue" dial that seems on-trend today but also handily references the colors of vintage bikes and even a watch Breitling produced in the '70s.
Price: $5,500
Although a relatively new and rare silhouette, this New Balance XC72 collab needs no introduction. It's from retailer END and the Boston brand's "Art of Nothing" collection.
Price: $155
Hey, that's a cool-looking watch. Wait, is that a Batman symbol covering a tourbillon cage? Indeed, it's the latest high-horology-meets-pop-culture collab between the Swiss company Kross Studio and Warner Bros for the 2022 film The Batman. It's in fact part of a 10-piece collector's set taking inspiration from (and including a functioning model of) the "bat signal" spotlight from the franchise.
Price: $100,000 (full set)
Paint splattered clothing has always been cool. But Todd Snyder didn't want a machine made piece put on his popular chinos. He tapped artist Tracy Morgan to mix watered down house paint on a bunch of pairs.
Price: $248
Anonymous Ism's hand-dyed socks are always in high demand. Cop their newest colorway, called Brilliant, before it's gone.
Price: $35
Celebrity survivalist Bear Grylls has been much more than an ambassador for Luminox and has inspired a series of watches that seems to grow weekly. The latest features a 45mm case made from recycled ocean plastic, 200m of water resistance, a build that'll surely hold up in a survival situation and "never give up" words of encouragement on the dial.
Price: $495
Checks Downtown always brings a bit of color to the streetwear scene. This pair of printed painter pants is no exception. It has an all-over paisley pattern, plus all of the workwear features you'd expect to find.
Price: $239
You'll have to order these from Japan if you want them, but the Moonstar ET021 Campi is well worth it. It's a slip-on sneaker with an interesting sole and a neoprene upper.
Price: $57