14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Although we're only two months into 2022, there are several trends to point out in both the style and watch worlds: impressive, sequel sneaker collabs, sportswear-turned-fashion-items and food and culture inspired watches. But, because both are still so vast, there's much more to explore, too. Whether it's a charitable hammer (yes, hammer) from an Oakland shop, an adventure watch from one of the most well-known survivalists, tie dye socks or paisley pants, find it all below.