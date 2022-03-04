14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

How does a proper weekend begin for you? A drink? Clocking out early? We like to kick things off with a roundup of the week's style and watch releases for a little inspiration. If you're not already feeling Saturday vibes, TBD's Welt Eco Black sunglasses and Yema's retro-futuristic new LED watch will put you in the mood. You'll find those, a Converse collab, a $4,000 G-Shock that we actually really want, Stüssy cargo pants and much more below.