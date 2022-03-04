Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
Pink Chucks, an affordable automatic dive watch, sunglasses for spring and much more.
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.
How does a proper weekend begin for you? A drink? Clocking out early? We like to kick things off with a roundup of the week's style and watch releases for a little inspiration. If you're not already feeling Saturday vibes, TBD's Welt Eco Black sunglasses and Yema's retro-futuristic new LED watch will put you in the mood. You'll find those, a Converse collab, a $4,000 G-Shock that we actually really want, Stüssy cargo pants and much more below.
In a true meeting of watch and style brands, German watchmaker Tutima teaming up with shoemaker Esquivel on a travel-themed collection. It includes a new, automatic GMT watch and a range of leather products from boots to bags from the Los Angeles-based designer.
Price: $16,900
We've entered the era of celebrity signature shoes. NOCTA, Drake and Nike's ongoing collaboration, is releasing its first sneaker, the Hot Step Air Terra, which mixes influences from several former Nike sneakers and the brilliance of freelance designer Jeremy Karl (who did Arc'teryx's System_A line).
Price: $175
The Spirit is Longines' still newish pilot's watch collection, and it previously came in 40mm and 42mm versions. Now, a new version in 37mm might just be perfect for a lot of people. It also comes in several rather stunning dial color variants.
Price: $2,400
Tyler, the Creator has his own sneaker coming out too, albeit just a rendition of an existing silhouette. Dubbed "Snake," his version of the Converse Chuck 70 comes in two colors, pink and baby blue.
Price: $125
Partnering with French electropop musician Kavinsky, also-French Yema is introducing a new design for its appropriately retro-futuristic LED watch. We think it looks pretty rad.
Price: ~$215
New age nail polish brand Faculty releases super fun merch with impressive consistent. It isn't overtly branded, but rather just interesting — and affordable.
Price: $40
Certina is one of the Swatch Group watchmakers that you don't see too much in the United States, but which offers strong value alongside its sister brands like Hamilton, Mido and Tissot. We love the retro look, tonneau case and 40mm sizing of the new DS 2 watch, powered by the automatic ETA movement known as the Powermatic 80 offering 80 hours of power reserve. It's available in silver and blue dial variants and comes in under a grand.
Price: ~$960
Italian eyewear brand TBD dropped a new line of biodegradable sunglasses called Eco. The Welt, one of their more popular, circle-shaped frames comes in a stark black with goldish lenses.
Price: $160
We know this: Nodus makes some great bang-for-buck watches, and the Avalon II seems to fit that mold. It's the next generation of the Los Angeles-based brand's diver, and it's got all the specs you'd want from a diver, some cool details and a Miyota 9015 automatic movement — all for a pretty decent price. This, we know.
Price: $700
Kind of tie-dyed, sort of floral, Stüssy's new cargo pants are cool either way you look at them. They're a way to wear bolder patterns without feeling too colorful.
Price: $170
This may look a lot like the iconic plastic watch you can buy for around $100 or less, but its looks are deceiving. It's kind of like a love letter to G-Shock's original watch from 1983, taking the basic design and executing it in materials like "zaratsu"-polished titanium, sapphire crystal and a cobalt alloy called Cobarion for the top bezel. It'll also be rife with details such as functional screws in its titanium bracelet — made to look much like the iconic plastic one. The version with a black finish is most familiar, while a bare titanium version more readily shows of its metallic nature.
Price: $3,500-$4,000
Did you get priced out of ALD (Aimé Leon Dore)? Don't feel bad. Find another NYC brand to love. There are lots — like The New Blue Collar. The label's Everyday Hoodie has stitched logos on both sides and forest green body.
Price: $155
Based in Chicago, Oak & Oscar offers some impressive fit and finish for their no-nonsense watches. The new Humboldt GMT adds everybody's favorite watch complication: the second time zone, tracked by a fourth hand on the dial in 24-hour format. The bezel rotates for tracking a third timezone, if you're so inclined.
Price: $1,985.00
Are you tired of placing your watches messily on a table? Now you can rest them on a cushy stand made by The Watch Stand in collaboration with Berd Vaye, who contributed its speciality for the stand's base: watch parts suspended artistically in clear plexiglass.
Price: ~$1,765