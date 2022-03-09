This Unexpected Brand Makes the Most Underrated Shorts

At the first sight of spring, it's easy to start thinking ahead to summer — no matter how faraway that 80 degree weather is. In this in-between time is when you should stock up for that seasonal shift, though. One of the most important elements of a summer wardrobe? Shorts. And while there are lots of casual shorts made from cotton, sometimes you need something more versatile.

Case in point? Madewell's popular Everywear Short, which has long been made from regular ripstop nylon. The short came with mesh-lined pockets, an elasticated draw-cord waist and a water resistant finish. They were excellent, and everywhere (pun intended). But a sudden final sale announcement and dwindling sizes made me wonder whether Madewell was planning to stop selling these seriously underrated shorts. The answer's complicated, because while the original ripstop nylon version will be no more, the brand has introduced both a cotton and a 100 percent recycled nylon pair.

While the Cotton Everywear Shorts are nice, they look a little bit like cut-off pants. Plus, the faded cotton fabric doesn't stand up to water very well. The recycled nylon pair, on the other hand, called the (Re)Sourced Everywear Short, boasts the same moisture-wicking capabilities as the classic ripstop iteration. This version has inherited the same mesh-lined pockets and elasticated draw-cord waist, but it comes in a wider array of colors: black, navy blue, olive green, teal-ish blue, light mint, tan and red.

Best of all: You won't struggle to find these like you would with a pair of oft-sold out Patagonia Baggies. I'm not saying Madewell's new recycled nylon shorts are better, but the Baggies better watch out.

SHOP NOW

Madewell (Re)Sourced Everywear Shorts