14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

White sneakers for spring 'fits, tortoiseshell sunglasses, some impressive dive watches and much more.
Spring creeps closer, despite what that bastardly groundhog said a few weeks ago. Winter feels like it's officially on its way out. Sure, snow hit parts of the Northeast this week, and spiders are going to rain from the sky here soon, but it's high time to prepare for hotter weather. We've got you covered with fabric strapped watches, new sneakers, sport-inspired sweatshirts and caps, and, of course, sunglasses.
The EDGE45 duffel — tough enough for the gym, smooth enough for the office. Featuring a generous internal volume and multiple storage compartments, it conveniently stows everything you need for whatever your day brings. Thanks to a 13-inch padded compartment, you can easily store your workout gear, water bottle, change of shoes, and a laptop.
Price: $160
A part of Raen's spring/summer 2022 collection, the Phonos, in a colorway called Huru, is an ideal, slightly-oversized sunglass with polarized lenses and a complimentary carrying case.
Price: $185
Green is still all the rage in watches, and German watchmaker Glashutte Original has released an very verdant version of its SeaQ dive watch. With an impressive in-house movement inside, the Panorama Date in its name refers to the oversized date display at 4:30 which uses two discs instead of the more common one disc to display the digits of the date individually and more prominently.
Price: $11,200
New York brand Noah dropped its first attempt at denim this week. The two-part collection features a pair of pleated jeans and a pair of 5-pocket jeans. The 5-pocket are my favorite because they're the most classic — and I can't knock a brand for making made in USA jeans using 100 percent cotton Japanese selvedge denim.
Price: $228
Though originally designed for US Navy SEALs, Luminox's flagship watch has always had a strong dose of style as well. Partnering with Japanese streetwear brand Soph, it looks even slicker with bicolor bezels and a simplified dial.
Price: ~$500 (sold out)
This Levi's Vintage Clothing varsity sweatshirt doesn't celebrate a state championship-winning football season or a bygone school's basketball title, but you could pretend it does. It's a true-to-form reinterpretation of vintage varsity styles, and I love it.
Price: $195
Bremont released a slew of new watches this week, but we're particularly drawn to a jet-black version of its dive watch. This version of the Supermarine is inspired by nighttime special ops and it features a 502m water resistance, chronometer certification and a GMT complication.
Price: $4,995
New Balance introduced an all-new sneaker silhouette this week. Dubbed the CT302, it's womens-first, but that doesn't mean you won't see it on the feet of many, many men. It's more of a lifestyle option, with its chunky sole, puffy logo and padded collar.
Price: $90
Ming watches always display a creative design vision, but the new 22.01 also displays a second time zone via a GMT complication. Coming in a couple versions, they'll be available to oder from today (March 11, 2022), so interested parties should act quickly.
Price: ~$3,500
For me, sweatshorts are an easy restock once spring hits. They're comfortable, heavy enough to keep you kind of warm and plenty cool looking paired with a hoodie or graphic tee. Todd Snyder dropped his popular Warm Up Short in a few new colors this week — army green included.
Price: $88
Following Swatch's collaboration with the MOMA comes another collection of watches made in partnership with an art museum. This time it's the Centre Pompidou in Paris, and you'll find a range of six watches designed with well-known art themes that extend from the dial to their cases and straps.
Price: $105
Filling Pieces collaborated with car restoration company Differs on... two custom Fiat Pandas — plus some sneakers, a T-shirt, hat and sweatshirt to celebrate the more than 24 month-long project.
Price: $282
Detroit Watch Company is one of those American microbrands it's worth keeping an eye on (and exploring, if you haven't before). Their latest release offers a nicely executed 42mm pilot's chronograph style watch with a traditional vibe but black DLC coated case. It'll be available to order from March 14.
Price: $2,350
Palmes Society, a tennis-focused sportswear-meets-fashion brand, dropped its spring/summer collection this week. It features hoodies, T-shirts, overshirts, socks and accessories galore — this hat included.
Price: $80