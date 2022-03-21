It's often easy to spot what people are wearing. Logos help. Others designers are unique enough to be identified without them. But it's fun, at least for me, someone fashion-obsessed, to dig a little deeper to identify what someone's wearing. My latest case? The bucket hat Jonah Hill's been wearing.

He's worn it everywhere: movie premiere press events, on long road trips, around the house, on set and on the beach. It's a faint gold, albeit faded from long stints in the sun, with a long brim that he folds up. He's got a healthy head of hair, so it was also safe to assume the hat's a bit oversized.

After a few minutes surfing the web, I found it: It's Mollusk Surf Shop's standard Bucket Hat. It's corded, made from 100 percent cotton, dyed a color called "Tan" and, in the brand's own words, "easily foldable." Get your own below.