Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
There Is a Leatherman Tool for Every Adventure
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
This Whiskey Is Irish and American

Jonah Hill Loves His Corduroy Bucket Hat

And we know where he got it. Here's how to get your own.

By Evan Malachosky
style
Courtesy

It's often easy to spot what people are wearing. Logos help. Others designers are unique enough to be identified without them. But it's fun, at least for me, someone fashion-obsessed, to dig a little deeper to identify what someone's wearing. My latest case? The bucket hat Jonah Hill's been wearing.

He's worn it everywhere: movie premiere press events, on long road trips, around the house, on set and on the beach. It's a faint gold, albeit faded from long stints in the sun, with a long brim that he folds up. He's got a healthy head of hair, so it was also safe to assume the hat's a bit oversized.

After a few minutes surfing the web, I found it: It's Mollusk Surf Shop's standard Bucket Hat. It's corded, made from 100 percent cotton, dyed a color called "Tan" and, in the brand's own words, "easily foldable." Get your own below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Jonah Hill really, REALLY loves that hat.
He looks great in it.
He bought it at Mollusk Surf Shop.
Buy your own.
Courtesy
$40 AT MOLLUSK
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Style Spotting
The Watch Shaun White Wore Around the World
Buy Brad Pitt's Favorite Bucket Hat
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Joe Biden Has Surprisingly Good Taste in Watches
Crazy Watches Celebrities Wore at Super Bowl LVI
Obama's New Watch Supports Black-Owned Businesses
Style Spotting: Tom Holland
The Crazy Watch Michael Strahan Is Taking to Space
The Best Watches Spotted at the 2021 Emmys
The Best Watches Spotted at the US Open
John Mayer's Grail-Worthy Leather Jackets