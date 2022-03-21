Jonah Hill Loves His Corduroy Bucket Hat
And we know where he got it. Here's how to get your own.
It's often easy to spot what people are wearing. Logos help. Others designers are unique enough to be identified without them. But it's fun, at least for me, someone fashion-obsessed, to dig a little deeper to identify what someone's wearing. My latest case? The bucket hat Jonah Hill's been wearing.
He's worn it everywhere: movie premiere press events, on long road trips, around the house, on set and on the beach. It's a faint gold, albeit faded from long stints in the sun, with a long brim that he folds up. He's got a healthy head of hair, so it was also safe to assume the hat's a bit oversized.
After a few minutes surfing the web, I found it: It's Mollusk Surf Shop's standard Bucket Hat. It's corded, made from 100 percent cotton, dyed a color called "Tan" and, in the brand's own words, "easily foldable." Get your own below.