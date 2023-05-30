Today's Top Stories
Like Patagonia Baggies? Then You’ll Love These Shorts, Too

Patagonia Baggies are a classic summer short with plenty of competitors.

By Gerald Ortiz, Evan Malachosky and Will Porter
style
Outerknown

Patagonia first introduced its Baggies in 1982 as a technical beach short. Considering all the innovations the brand has produced over the decades, Baggies were a modest technical feat. But the simplicity and utilitarian approach are precisely what contributed to its success. From an interview with Gear Junkie, Patagonia rep Corey Simpson noted, “Yvon Chouinard wanted a pair of shorts that had mesh drain pockets that fit two tennis balls. They had to be quick-drying and durable enough to climb or be on the river. They needed a simple silhouette.”

The Baggies feature a durable Supplex nylon fabric which, as of 2018, comes from 100 percent recycled nylon. They dry quickly thanks to the DWR coating and mesh lining and pocket bags which easily drain water. The pockets themselves are designed to reduce drag in the water, but also feature handy details like an internal key loop and flapped pocket. What’s more, they cost just $55.

It's now nearly 40 years later and the Baggies are as popular as ever. Fans have praised them for their simplicity and durability, wearing them in a variety of activities, from grueling hikes to surfing to simply hangin’ out.

Today, there are plenty of alternatives that follow in the footsteps of Patagonia’s beloved Baggies. They come in a variety of colors with clear homages and at a variety of price points. If you’re looking to pick up some alternatives for your summer activities, whether that’s tackling the next mountaintop, waves or an afternoon with friends, these are certainly worth checking out.

The Best Overall Baggie Alternative
Madewell 6.5-Inch (Re)sourced Everywear Shorts
Courtesy
Now 40% off
$39 AT MADEWELL

Madewell's Everywear Short is not new, but the (Re)Sourced Everywear Short is. It boasts the same moisture-wicking capabilities as the classic Baggies, and this version inherited the same mesh-lined pockets and elasticated draw-cord waist as its predecessor, but it comes in a wider array of colors — black, navy blue, olive green, teal-ish blue, light mint, tan and red — and is made from 100 percent recycled nylon.

The Best Upgrade Baggie Alternative
Buck Mason Trail Roam Short
Courtesy
$75 AT BUCK MASON

Buck Mason's water-repellent nylon shorts stretch in four ways and feature a bevy of pockets: two slanted front ones, a zipper card compartment and a back bucket. Plus, these just fit better. While Patagonia's are baggy (hence the name) and a little long, these are based on vintage military-issue training shorts — they're shorter, trimmer and more flattering.

Best Affordable Baggie Alternative
L.L. Bean Classic Supplex Sport Shorts
Courtesy
$35 AT L.L.BEAN

L.L. Bean’s alternative uses the same Supplex nylon that made Patagonia’s Baggies famous, featuring quick-drying and water-repellant properties. They come with a mesh liner, an elastic waist and are UPF50+ rated (just make sure to sunscreen your legs not covered by the six inches of shorts). They also come in several lengths and design alternatives, for even more options.

Noah Core Swim Trunk
Noah
$148 AT NOAH

Upon first glance, you'll see these and think they're identical to Patagonia Baggies. Well, design-wise, they kind of are. The two on-seam pockets, mesh liner, internal drawstring waist and rear flap pocket look just like the Patagonia version. Where these stand out, however, is the material. Silky and cool to the touch, the nylon feels way more luxe and way less crinkly than that of Baggies, which for us, justifies the higher price point. Plus, there's a drain vent on the back pocket, a handy feature that Baggies do not have. Note: make sure you size up, as these run quite small.

Goldwin Ripstop Cargo Shorts
Huckberry
$150 AT HUCKBERRY

Goldwin's commitment to even the most minute details is apparent from the second you pull these on. From the soft, swishy ripstop to the generous pocketing and easy-to-adjust waistband, you can easily see why the brand has continued to be rated as one of the best outdoor apparel brands by outdoorsmen and city-dwellers, alike. The inseam comes in at 10 inches for a medium, making these an ideal option for the thigh-shy among us.

Gramicci Shell Packable Shorts
Courtesy
$99 AT END CLOTHING

Gramicci’s shorts are a little more suited to scaling rock faces, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get into a pair just for a summer fit. Made with Japanese nylon, they come with an integrated webbed belt, two hand pockets, zippered rear pocket and are packable.

Outerknown Nomadic Volley
Outerknown
$78 AT OUTERKNOWN

These eco-conscious shorts are made with 100 percent recycled polyester that, like many options on this list, is quick-drying. Unlike the storied original Baggies, these forgo the mesh lining which begets even more comfort.

J.Crew 6-inch Hiking Short in ECONYL Nylon
J Crew
$32 AT J CREW

These new shorts from J.Crew are a clear attempt at competing with Patagonia's uber-popular shorts. They come in a similar assortment of colors and have a split hem. But these are made from ECONYL, a type of regenerated nylon sewn from fishing nets and other recycled materials. That makes them super lightweight but also moisture-wicking.

Joby
Saturdays Joby Mountain Short Midnight
Courtesy
$145 AT SATURDAYS NYC

Traditional Baggies come in a 5- or 7-inch inseam. At 6 inches, Saturdays's alternative sits right in the middle. That makes these versatile as both an everyday and adventure shorts. They're fast to dry and come with a hidden back zipper pocket, side zipper pocket, and adjustable slider waistband.

Standard Cloth Oliver 2.0 Nylon Short
Urban Outfitters
$39 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Available in a handful of colors, Standard Cloth's Oliver Shorts 2.0 are cut from nylon too, but they admittedly aren't as water-resistant. They won't ruin, but they don't dry quite as fast.

The North Face V Pull-On Shorts
North Face
$45 AT THE NORTH FACE

From one iconic outdoors brand to another, The North Face’s option is made from lightweight recycled nylon and has an elasticated drawstring waist, scalloped seams and a zippered rear pocket.

Gap Nylon Utility Shorts
Gap
$60 AT GAP

Gap is one of my go-to spots for alternatives, either when something better elsewhere has sold out or I'm simply not in the mood to spend an insane amount on something I'm not 100 percent sure I'll wear (they're almost always on sale). Example? The Nylon Utility Shorts, which are also made from nylon, feature an elastic waist and two cargo pockets.

