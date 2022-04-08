Today's Top Stories
This Is the Brand I Secretly Want to Wear All Summer

American Trench's new line, Original Equipment, nods to hardworking cities where vintage sportswear and workwear reign supreme.

By Evan Malachosky
american trench
Courtesy

When it warms up outside, the most common solution to the sweltering sun is shorts and short-sleeve shirts. But not all of these garments are made equal. Just because I want to wear something breathable doesn't mean I don't care about how it was made, whether it'll hold up to consistent wear or whether or not I need to worry about either item ripping or ruining in the wash. American Trench cofounder Jacob Hurwitz agrees. Although his Philadelphia-based label has always provided plenty of high-quality options for spring and summer, its newest line, Original Equipment, doubles down on construction, look and feel.

"Original Equipment (OE) is a new thought for us. It’s about past and present, sportswear and workwear. There’s a graphic element, and nostalgia for heavy-duty shit. Normally I’d go on and on, but there’s no need," he says. "The inspiration is from the ring and the arena. The gear comes from Philly, Detroit, and Queens. Gritty cities and small factories that are in the fight. The clothes reflect that attitude."

As a fan of iconic imagery from the past century, the collection conjures Muhammad Ali running city streets in a Champion suit, Steve McQueen hightailing it on a motorcycle wearing a short-sleeve sweatshirt or Rocky Balboa (aka Sylvester Stallone) ascending the stairs at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Needless to say, Original Equipment is retro done right. In the first unisex collection, there is a short-sleeve terry sweatshirt in three colors, a classic mesh short in five colors, sweatshorts in four colors and a lacrosse-style mesh short in four collegiate colorways. Plus, there's a script logo-covered canvas snapback in two different hues, cream and burgundy.

Best of all, I'd argue, the entire collection was sewn here in the United States: the short-sleeve sweatshirt and sweatshorts come from Detroit; both versions of the mesh short were made in Philadelphia; the snapback hails from Queens, New York. You can rest assured that this collection not only references the aesthetics of these cities, but supports them, too.

SHOP NOW

THREE COLORS
O.E. Terry Short Sleeve Sweatshirt
Courtesy
$90 AT AMERICAN TRENCH
FIVE COLORS
O.E. Classic Mesh Short
Courtesy
$65 AT AMERICAN TRENCH
FOUR COLORS
O.E. Original Mesh Short
Courtesy
$75 AT AMERICAN TRENCH
FOUR COLORS
O.E. Terry Sweat shorts
Courtesy
$75 AT AMERICAN TRENCH
TWO COLORS
O.E. Script Canvas Ball Cap
Courtesy
$45 AT AMERICAN TRENCH
A Pair of Rare Air Jordan 1 Sneakers Made It to the Masters
the masters round one
Andrew RedingtonGetty Images

The tournament kicked off today, and a stylish caddie snuck a super expensive sneaker onto the course.

LEARN MORE

