Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Tom Brady's New Golf Collection Could Be a Hole in One

His brand, plainly called BRADY, introduces its first sport-focused release. (And it isn't football.)

By Evan Malachosky
style
Courtesy

When NFL quarterback Tom Brady announced his clothing brand, which he simply calls BRADY, it seemed like a fitting retirement plan. Sure, he hadn't officially announced his retirement yet, but speculation surrounded his future. Analysts argued over whether he was really done, and football's best "investigative" journalists battled for a scoop before his official announcement arrived. Then it did... and fans waited to see if it was true. For Brady haters, their ultimate wish was granted: Tom Brady retired.

Not for long, though! He retracted his formal retirement less than two months later. However, it seems like Brady's post-football wardrobe was still, well, in the works. While all of the BRADY brand's releases thus far have been siloed into two categories, LIVE and TRAIN, this new collection caters to another sport, the one Brady is most likely to play once he finally calls it quits: golf. He's already played a nationally televised tournament, plus he's penciled in for a second one on June 1st.

Now he has a worthy wardrobe for his tournament at the Wynn Las Vegas this summer, courtesy of his own label. The BRADY Golf collection features 14 original items made using a few of the brand's proprietary performance materials. When fashioned into polos and pants, shorts and v-necks, vests and pullovers, they offer UPF40 sun protection, defense against wind and rain and improved ventilation and durability, plus major upgrades in moisture wicking.

The sentiment with this new selection, though, feels similar to that of Lululemon, which has a golf collection of its own, too. It's aesthetically separate from the starched khakis and pressed shirts of yesteryear, with its focus on performance fabrics with four-way stretch, but perhaps too much so. The golf-centric BRADY drop looks the part, even if what golf looks like nowadays is still ever-changing.

BRADY Golf

Pieces: 14
Price: $75-$195

SHOP NOW

Engineered Knit Polo Long-Sleeve
Courtesy
$145 AT BRADY
Engineered Knit Golf Jacket
Courtesy
$175 AT BRADY
Zero Weight Golf Pant
Courtesy
$95 AT BRADY
Engineered Knit Polo
Courtesy
$125 AT BRADY
Zero Weight Golf Jacket
Courtesy
$125 AT BRADY
Cotton Feel Polo
Courtesy
$75 AT BRADY
Engineered Knit V Neck Golf Sweater
Courtesy
$145 AT BRADY
