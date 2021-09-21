Today's Top Stories
Lululemon Workout Gear Doesn't Have to Break the Bank

Lululemon's We Made Too Much sale section offers a rare chance to save on clothes for your next sweat sesh.

By Will Porter
lululemon
Lululemon

Without fail, one of the most important, and difficult, parts of working out is putting your workout clothes on. Sure, changing out of your street clothes might not literally be that hard, but getting mentally prepared for that long run or fitness class is a big step towards actually getting the work done. One way to make that wardrobe change a bit easier is to actually enjoy the clothes you're putting on. For many, donning a Lululemon garment is the push needed to get the heart pumping. Whatever it takes, right? Well, the only downside to Lulu is the hit on your wallet. If you're determined, however, there is a place to get a deal on Lululemon — the We Made Too Much sale section of the brand's site.

With deals on tops, shorts and commuter gear, this is the best place to get Lululemon for less. The only downside? Things move quickly. Make your picks and pull the trigger soon, because sizes do not last long.

SAVE NOW

License To Train Short 7-Inch Elite
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$98 $69 (30% OFF)

Textured Tech Bomber Jacket
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (40% OFF)

Active Jacket
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$128 $79 (38% OFF)

Textured Tech Short 7-Inch
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$88 $59 (33% OFF)

Zoned In 2-in-1 Short
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$128 $84 (34% OFF)

Textured Tech Hoodie
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (40% OFF)

Utility Cargo Short 8-Inch
SAVE NOW
SAVE NOW

$98 $69 (30% OFF)

Metal Vent Tech 1/2 Zip 2.0
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$98 $69 (30% OFF)

Surge Short 6-Inch Liner Bold Lines
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$88 $59 (30% OFF) 

From: Esquire US

