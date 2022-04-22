Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Cooling, Energy-Saving Fabric for Healthier Nights
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Your Balls Deserve Better: Clean Up with MANSCAPED

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

13 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Another hot Seiko collab, springtime cardigans, plenty of teal and much more.

By Zen Love and Evan Malachosky
style
Courtesy

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

If you like teal, this is your week. The color (and similar hues) has been something of a phenomenon in watches since the Patek Philippe Nautilus with a Tiffany blue dial blew up the internet. This week, it's echoed in watches like a luminescent Bell & Ross but also a crewneck sweatshirt from Taylor Stitch and a cardigan from American Trench. If you don't like teal, though, no problem: we've got plenty more cool stuff from the worlds of watches and style including (but not limited to) a slick Seiko collab, graphic tees and more.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Atelier Wen Perception Watch
style
Courtesy

The young brand Atelier Wen's second watch has a ton of backstory. Founded by Frenchmen living in China, the brand aims to rehabilitate the "made in China" label with evident quality. Designed from the ground-up on principles established by luxury sport watches like the Royal Oak, among multiple notable features one stands out in particular: its dial is real guilloche (simply not found at this price). It's produced by China's sole master of the craft, who turns out one dial in eight hours from is workshop — in "an actual cave."

Price: $2,588 (sold out)

LEARN MORE

Taylor Stitch The Filmore Crewneck
style
Courtesy

New to this season, Taylor Stitch's Filmore Crewneck comes in several colors and is made from 100 percent French cotton terry. It looks true to vintage styles you'd find from the 50s and 60s, with obvious improvements in comfort. It's garment dyed and washed for a faded appearance and a super-soft feel.

Price: $98

SHOP NOW

Sherpa OPS & Ultradive Watches
style
Courtesy

Though based on the Enicar Sherpa watch from the 1960s-'70s, the new brand Sherpa isn't connected to Enicar. It debuts with an aesthetic and names borrowed from two similar supercompressor-style watches: the OPS with a black coating and the Ultradive with a bare steel case. Both are 40mm and powered by Swiss automatic movements.

Price: ~$6,300+

SHOP NOW

Keds Renaissance
style
Courtesy

Launching exclusively with Bodega, Keds' classic Renaissance sneaker returns. Unfortunately for men with size 9 or bigger feet, these are women's shoes and will only run up to a women's 11, which is a men's 9. For those that can fit into them, though, these are well worth it.

Price: $85

SHOP NOW

Seiko 5 Sports HUF Watch
style
Courtesy

Another new Seiko 5 Sports collab, and another winner. This time it's with skateboarder Keith Hufnagel's apparel label HUF, and though there's also a gold-and-green version we're partial to the mixed khaki colors on a NATO strap as seen here.

Price: $380-$420

SHOP NOW

Tombolo Easy-Going Pants
style
Courtesy

I will never entertain the idea that there are no good summer pants ever again. Look at Tombolo's Easy-Going Pants, exquisite pinstriped slacks cut from organic cotton.

Price: $128

SHOP NOW

Formex Essence Leggera Fourtyone Watch
style
Courtesy

The Formex Essence Leggera is a pretty badass watch offering a carbon case and chronometer certification for under $2k. But we like it even better with a new case size reduced by two millimeters to 41mm.

Price: $1,640-$1,990

SHOP NOW

Mother Denim The Buster T-shirt
style
Courtesy

Mother Denim doesn't just specialize in jeans. The brand also makes a bunch of graphic tees. This one, dubbed The Buster, is a broken in, vintage-looking option with a dusty design and sun-faded shoulders.

Price: $125

SHOP NOW

Bell & Ross BR V2-92 Full Lum Watch
style
Courtesy

That unearthly green is no Tiffany dial. No, it's just what you probably guessed: luminescent material. Although in the daylight the dial appears pale green and the indices yellow, a neat party trick is that in the dark they'll glow as different colors of blue and green, respectively.

Price: $3,800

SHOP NOW

Brain Dead Grafix Hoodie
style
Courtesy

This bold hoodie arrived in Brain Dead's spring/summer 2022 collection, which dropped this week. It's a departure from the brand's usual aesthetic — fuzzy, fringe, futuristic — but it's clearly still it (see: the logo).

Price: $140

SHOP NOW

Lorier x Worn & Wound Hydra II Watch
style
Courtesy

One of our favorite affordable microbrand watchmakers, Lorier, has teamed up with one of our favorite watch media, Worn & Wound. The result? This attractive and high bang-for-buck take on the supercompressor-style dive watch.

Price: $499 (sold out)

LEARN MORE

American Trench Shaker Knit Cardigan
style
Courtesy

Cardigan weather extends well beyond the end of standard sweater season. It's because the style opens, letting air in and your layer underneath shine through. American Trench's new one is a solid entry point, with its drapey fit and bold colors.

Price: $155

SHOP NOW

Bravur x EF Education-EasyPost Chronograph Watch
style
Courtesy

In a series of chronograph watches inspired by cycling from the Swedish brand Bravur, the latest is a collaboration with the EF Education-EasyPost pro cycling team. It's got an ideal 38.2mm case and colorful approach but here based on the teams livery.

Price: $2,550

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
South African Rangers Have a New Ally: E-Bikes
This Summer Collection Is an Ode to Sunday
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Rolex Submariner: Everything You Need to Know
The 15 Best Multi-Tools You Can Get Right Now
The Best Sweat Shorts to Wear All Summer Long
Ground Cover Balances Sustainability and Style
10 Sustainable Watches Made from Ocean Plastic
These Are the Best Vegan Shoes You Can Buy
These Electric Vehicle Concepts Are Cool and Weird
The Best CrossFit Shoes of 2022