Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
13 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
Another hot Seiko collab, springtime cardigans, plenty of teal and much more.
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.
If you like teal, this is your week. The color (and similar hues) has been something of a phenomenon in watches since the Patek Philippe Nautilus with a Tiffany blue dial blew up the internet. This week, it's echoed in watches like a luminescent Bell & Ross but also a crewneck sweatshirt from Taylor Stitch and a cardigan from American Trench. If you don't like teal, though, no problem: we've got plenty more cool stuff from the worlds of watches and style including (but not limited to) a slick Seiko collab, graphic tees and more.
The young brand Atelier Wen's second watch has a ton of backstory. Founded by Frenchmen living in China, the brand aims to rehabilitate the "made in China" label with evident quality. Designed from the ground-up on principles established by luxury sport watches like the Royal Oak, among multiple notable features one stands out in particular: its dial is real guilloche (simply not found at this price). It's produced by China's sole master of the craft, who turns out one dial in eight hours from is workshop — in "an actual cave."
Price: $2,588 (sold out)
New to this season, Taylor Stitch's Filmore Crewneck comes in several colors and is made from 100 percent French cotton terry. It looks true to vintage styles you'd find from the 50s and 60s, with obvious improvements in comfort. It's garment dyed and washed for a faded appearance and a super-soft feel.
Price: $98
Though based on the Enicar Sherpa watch from the 1960s-'70s, the new brand Sherpa isn't connected to Enicar. It debuts with an aesthetic and names borrowed from two similar supercompressor-style watches: the OPS with a black coating and the Ultradive with a bare steel case. Both are 40mm and powered by Swiss automatic movements.
Price: ~$6,300+
Launching exclusively with Bodega, Keds' classic Renaissance sneaker returns. Unfortunately for men with size 9 or bigger feet, these are women's shoes and will only run up to a women's 11, which is a men's 9. For those that can fit into them, though, these are well worth it.
Price: $85
Another new Seiko 5 Sports collab, and another winner. This time it's with skateboarder Keith Hufnagel's apparel label HUF, and though there's also a gold-and-green version we're partial to the mixed khaki colors on a NATO strap as seen here.
Price: $380-$420
I will never entertain the idea that there are no good summer pants ever again. Look at Tombolo's Easy-Going Pants, exquisite pinstriped slacks cut from organic cotton.
Price: $128
The Formex Essence Leggera is a pretty badass watch offering a carbon case and chronometer certification for under $2k. But we like it even better with a new case size reduced by two millimeters to 41mm.
Price: $1,640-$1,990
Mother Denim doesn't just specialize in jeans. The brand also makes a bunch of graphic tees. This one, dubbed The Buster, is a broken in, vintage-looking option with a dusty design and sun-faded shoulders.
Price: $125
That unearthly green is no Tiffany dial. No, it's just what you probably guessed: luminescent material. Although in the daylight the dial appears pale green and the indices yellow, a neat party trick is that in the dark they'll glow as different colors of blue and green, respectively.
Price: $3,800
This bold hoodie arrived in Brain Dead's spring/summer 2022 collection, which dropped this week. It's a departure from the brand's usual aesthetic — fuzzy, fringe, futuristic — but it's clearly still it (see: the logo).
Price: $140
One of our favorite affordable microbrand watchmakers, Lorier, has teamed up with one of our favorite watch media, Worn & Wound. The result? This attractive and high bang-for-buck take on the supercompressor-style dive watch.
Price: $499 (sold out)
Cardigan weather extends well beyond the end of standard sweater season. It's because the style opens, letting air in and your layer underneath shine through. American Trench's new one is a solid entry point, with its drapey fit and bold colors.
Price: $155