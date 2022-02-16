How to Get the Tiffany Patek Look Without Spending $6.5 Million

A certain shade of light blue seems to draw even more attention these days than its pleasing hue would seem to merit. That's because it's got a cultural tidal wave behind it: The Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 Tiffany Blue was an instant phenomenon when it was released in late 2021. It not only caused an immediate stir at its retail price of $52,635 but, soon after, one example from the limited edition went on to auction for $6.5 million and others were spotted on famous wrists from that of Jay-Z to Leonardo DiCaprio and LeBron James.

In any variant, the Patek Nautilus 5711 was already about as hot and hyped as you can imagine any watch being, but the surprising dial color took it to another level. You might call it turquoise, teal, mint, pastel-, baby- or robin's-egg-blue, but this particular azure has a proper name and a historical association with Tiffany going back over 100 years. And as Tiffany & Co. explains, they even "own" the color, in a trademarked sense:

"Since 1998, Tiffany Blue® has been registered as a color trademark by Tiffany and, in 2001, was standardized as a custom color created by Pantone® exclusively for Tiffany and not publicly available. No matter the medium the color is reproduced in, Tiffany’s proprietary hue remains consistent and instantly recognizable. The Pantone® color is called '1837 Blue,' named after Tiffany’s founding year."

While that means it's tough to get this exact color on a watch that's not from Tiffany itself, there are some options that just might scratch the itch. The color itself has taken on a prestige of its own in watches, with models featuring similar dials typically selling out (this and this, for example). The following watches (all of which debuted ahead the Nautilus Tiffany Blue) might have looked slightly eccentric just a couple of months before, but will today will be among the hippest things you can put on your wrist.

The color might catch your eye first, but this is also just a great example of what Seiko does so well in its dressy-leaning Presage collection. With a faceted dial meant to recall traditional glassware and a color named "Frozen Margarita" these are part of a line of evening-wear-themed Seiko watches inspired by cocktails. It costs a tiny fraction of a Patek, offers that vibrant pop of color, and it's got a character all its own.

Movement: Seiko 4R35 automatic

Diameter: 42.5mm

Water Resistance: 50m

Similar to Tiffany, Doxa has its own pallet of very specific colors that you'll find across the brand's collections. So, you'll find Aquamarine dials such as this in various forms, but we feel something like the Sub 300T does a good job of replicating the Tiffany Patek presence with its vibrant dial and steel bezel/bracelet. Of course, this is a badass, relatively chunky dive watch, but suddenly it seems stylish as hell, too.

Movement: ETA 2824-2 automatic

Diameter: 42.5mm

Water Resistance: 1,200m



These Rolex Oyster Perpetuals might be a little hard to get your hands on anyway, but probably even more so thanks to Tiffany, Patek, Jay-Z et al. Though now selling for significantly more than retail, they'll still be more available than said baller watch — and offering not only the full-steel look and "turquoise blue" (as Rolex calls it) dial, but of course the cachet of a prestigious name. We like it in 36mm (ref. 126000) but it also comes with this striking color in 32mm or 41mm versions, as well.

Movement: Rolex 3230 automatic

Diameter: 36mm

Water Resistance: 1,200m

