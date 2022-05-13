Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
7 Style Releases We're Obsessed With This Week
Leather shoes, custom board shorts, stylish sneakers and more.
With frost fully in the rear view, we're setting our sights on summer — and the clothes and shoes you should be wearing during the (best) season, of course. As such, in this week's roundup you'll find a lightweight long sleeve T-shirt, limited-edition board shorts, simple sweat shorts, seasonal sneakers and much more, because to truly to enjoy the warmer months you need to dress — and thus prepare — accordingly. Let us help you get ready.
Outerknown already makes one of our favorite hoodies, the soft, sun-faded Sur Hoodie. But the All-Day, a new style from the surf brand, is more modern — a bit more polished, too, if you will. It's a smarter alternative to their other beachy pullovers.
Price: $138
Asics has been on fire with its collaborations, but this general release sneakers hold its own. It has different shades of blue, a yellow back and beige accents, plus a gum sole.
Price: $105
Roots' new unisex sweatshort comes in sizes 1 through 8, an attempt at removing gender from the purchasing equation.
Price: $68
Hatmaker Nick Fouquet collaborated with Birdwell on a pair of the brand's popular 311 Board Shorts. The patchwork bottoms feature two colors on the front, two on the back and a contrasting, patterned waistband.
Price: $225
Brady Brand's new trail collection features some of the label's coolest designs thus far. See: the Trail Shell Jacket, a GORP-y rain coat with contrasting, rain-proof pockets.
Price: $175
Featuring a suede footbed atop a cork sole, 3Sixteen's Calf Leather Mules are a luxe sandal made from fine materials. You can dress them up, wearing them with shorts or even to the beach; they'll only get better with age.
Price: $240
Skims, Kim Kardashian's clothing unicorn, launched a unisex line of basics this week. While the clothes are genderless, the site suggests men order their normal size, while women size up or down depending on how they want it to fit.
Price: $48