7 Style Releases We're Obsessed With This Week

Leather shoes, custom board shorts, stylish sneakers and more.

By Evan Malachosky
style x watches shorts, sweater, and mules
Courtesy

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

With frost fully in the rear view, we're setting our sights on summer — and the clothes and shoes you should be wearing during the (best) season, of course. As such, in this week's roundup you'll find a lightweight long sleeve T-shirt, limited-edition board shorts, simple sweat shorts, seasonal sneakers and much more, because to truly to enjoy the warmer months you need to dress — and thus prepare — accordingly. Let us help you get ready.

Outerknown All-Day Hoodie
all day hoodie
Outerknown

Outerknown already makes one of our favorite hoodies, the soft, sun-faded Sur Hoodie. But the All-Day, a new style from the surf brand, is more modern — a bit more polished, too, if you will. It's a smarter alternative to their other beachy pullovers.

Price: $138

SHOP NOW

Asics GEL-SONOMA 15-50
gel sonoma 15 50 shoes
Asics

Asics has been on fire with its collaborations, but this general release sneakers hold its own. It has different shades of blue, a yellow back and beige accents, plus a gum sole.

Price: $105

SHOP NOW

Roots One Sweatshort
one terry sweatshort 6 inch
Roots

Roots' new unisex sweatshort comes in sizes 1 through 8, an attempt at removing gender from the purchasing equation.

Price: $68

SHOP NOW

Nick Fouquet x Birdwell 311 Board Shorts
nick fouquet x birdwell 311 board shorts
Birdwell

Hatmaker Nick Fouquet collaborated with Birdwell on a pair of the brand's popular 311 Board Shorts. The patchwork bottoms feature two colors on the front, two on the back and a contrasting, patterned waistband.

Price: $225

SHOP NOW

Brady Trail Shell Jacket
trail shell jacket
BRADY

Brady Brand's new trail collection features some of the label's coolest designs thus far. See: the Trail Shell Jacket, a GORP-y rain coat with contrasting, rain-proof pockets.

Price: $175

SHOP NOW

3Sixteen Calf Leather Mules
calf leather mules
3Sixteen

Featuring a suede footbed atop a cork sole, 3Sixteen's Calf Leather Mules are a luxe sandal made from fine materials. You can dress them up, wearing them with shorts or even to the beach; they'll only get better with age.

Price: $240

SHOP NOW

Skims Boyfriend Long Sleeve T-shirt
boyfriend long sleeve t shirt
Skims

Skims, Kim Kardashian's clothing unicorn, launched a unisex line of basics this week. While the clothes are genderless, the site suggests men order their normal size, while women size up or down depending on how they want it to fit.

Price: $48

SHOP NOW

