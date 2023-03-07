Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: What’s New, Notable and Releasing Now
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
If you’ve been thinking about bringing home an electric bike, you need to check out Upway. The site has quickly become the leading online marketplace for refurbished electric bicycles and allows fans to shop or sell their own used e-bike. If selling, new users can simply submit their bike to the site and receive a price estimate within 24 hours. From there, a professional mechanic will perform a 20-point inspection before fully reconditioning the bike into a sleek ‘like-new model.’ Shoppers can then explore the bikes listed online and receive a one-year warranty on any model they bring home. First launched in 2021, Upway has already refurbished over 10,000 bikes — and now, they’re coming to the United States. Fans can learn more at Upway’s site, where they can also explore hundreds of refurbished bikes.
Today we’re taking a look at Parisian watches, Spanish climbing shoes and a limited edition pizza oven. This is Today in Gear.
At Beaublue, each automatic watch is assembled in the team’s Parisian workshop by trusted artisans. The new Vitruve Date Steel ($950) is no exception, and boasts a brushed steel dial that blends into a matte, polished case. It’s powered by the Miyota Automatic 9015 Slim movement, measures 20mm lug-to-lug and is described as seemingly ‘sculpted from a single block of steel.’
After weeks of pre-sale excitement, fans can finally bring home one of Callaway’s new Paradym Drivers ($600). With three new models available — i.e. the Paradym, Paradym X and Paradym Triple Diamond — Callaway emphasizes that the new drivers can ‘provide a complete shift in performance.’ Made with a 360 Carbon Chassis in place of titanium, the new models offer unmatched stability and weight redistribution, plus a new ‘A.I. designed Jailbreak system’ for faster ball speeds.
Looking for a natural go-to? A hoodie you can spend a whole day, night or weekend in? Look no further than Guilty. While the brand is more commonly known for eye-catching streetwear (like these Graffiti-print athletic shorts or this … completely inflamed tracksuit) the brand’s Acid Washed Oversized Hoodie ($180) is a more muted staple you’ll want to wear everywhere. Made with durable cotton and adorned with metal aglets, this tough jacket can help you tackle any errand in style.
Calling all home chefs and pizza lovers, get ready to bring home your new favorite pizza oven. If you’re still unfamiliar with the Gozney Roccbox, you might want to brush up on our full review — where we called it the ‘ideal portable pizza oven.’ The compact powerhouse can reach temperatures up to 950 degrees Fahrenheit and cook ‘restaurant-grade pizzas in just 60 seconds.’ Now, Gozney is offering fans a new limited-edition version that will launch in a vibrant yellow color on March 15.
Boreal manufactures high-quality climbing, trail running, hiking and trekking shoes in Spain. The brand’s handmade designs are beloved by gear heads across the globe, and its new climbing shoes ($110 - $140) are no exception. The Beta ECO Climbing Shoes ($110) offer fans a light, breathable model with knitted uppers and midsoles made with recycled materials. Meanwhile, the Crux Climbing Shoes ($140) are equipped with the Wrap Rand System and a torsion band to provide excellent support and optimized toe strength.