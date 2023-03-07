Today in Gear: What’s New, Notable and Releasing Now

If you’ve been thinking about bringing home an electric bike, you need to check out Upway. The site has quickly become the leading online marketplace for refurbished electric bicycles and allows fans to shop or sell their own used e-bike. If selling, new users can simply submit their bike to the site and receive a price estimate within 24 hours. From there, a professional mechanic will perform a 20-point inspection before fully reconditioning the bike into a sleek ‘like-new model.’ Shoppers can then explore the bikes listed online and receive a one-year warranty on any model they bring home. First launched in 2021, Upway has already refurbished over 10,000 bikes — and now, they’re coming to the United States. Fans can learn more at Upway’s site, where they can also explore hundreds of refurbished bikes.

Today we’re taking a look at Parisian watches, Spanish climbing shoes and a limited edition pizza oven. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.