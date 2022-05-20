15 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

Green has been a trend in watches for some time, and this week's releases show it's still going strong. And if verdant dials from IWC, Panerai, Jaeger-LeCoultre and others strike your fancy, you'll find them easily paired to the likes of a wool zip fleece jacket from Drake's and a pair of suede sneaks from New Balance. We've even got the NATO watch strap to match. It's not all green, though, and you won't want to miss white-paint-speckled black jeans from Ronning, a luminous dive watch from Yema and much more below.