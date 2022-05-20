Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
15 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
Verdant watch dials, New Balance's latest drop and much more.
Green has been a trend in watches for some time, and this week's releases show it's still going strong. And if verdant dials from IWC, Panerai, Jaeger-LeCoultre and others strike your fancy, you'll find them easily paired to the likes of a wool zip fleece jacket from Drake's and a pair of suede sneaks from New Balance. We've even got the NATO watch strap to match. It's not all green, though, and you won't want to miss white-paint-speckled black jeans from Ronning, a luminous dive watch from Yema and much more below.
It's got a mouthful of a name, but it's a very cool version of the brand's pilot's chronograph made for its F1 partner. The colors are a nod to the team, but it doesn't hurt that minty greens seem to reference a certain viral Patek x Tiffany watch.
Price: $7,850
Ronning's latest collection, Paint Supplies, features several workwear-inspired designs. Among them is this pair of paint-splattered pants, which they call Carpenter Jeans. They're plain black with white specks.
Price: $145
A part of Drake's new Upstate New York collection, which is filled with gorpy jackets and packable bags, this Boucle Wool Zip Fleece Jacket features a contrasting pocket, colorful sleeves, an ecru bottom and bright white zippers. It's more expensive than a Patagonia fleece, for sure, but it is made from 100 percent wool — no microplastics!
Price: $575
An ecommerce exclusive, a new version of Panerai's wearably sized (40mm) Quaranta watch now comes in a military green — though it sounds better in Italian, of course, as "Verde Militare."
Price: $7,100
"If you’re from California then you know the importance of a pair of all white K-Swiss. It was and still is considered our version of the Air Force 1," Bricks & Wood founder Kacey Lynch says. He reinterpreted the Classic VN to his liking — Bricks & Wood branding on the sole included.
Price: TBD (out 5/20)
Yema's latest version of its popular Superman diver might look like white-dial watch — but turn the lights down and you'll see that the whole dial glows a luminescent blue.
Price: $990
Manresa is back with another collection. It's exactly what we've come to expect: prep mixed with GORP mixed with streetwear. But even that description doesn't do the release justice. Look at the Ram Island Shorts, for example, linen bottoms complete with a button pocket on the front.
Price: TBD (out 5/20)
Teaming up with fellow Italian brand Automobili Amos and borrowing the color of its AA Delta Futurista car, Unimatic's latest collab watch sold out pretty quickly — as usual. Less expectedly, it's also got a slimmer case than previous U4 watches from the brand, and a Seiko quartz movement.
Price: ~$549 (sold out)
Four new colorways of New Balance's popular 2002R sneakers appeared on J.Crew this week. They're sold out basically everywhere else, and even these are backordered. When you'll receive them depends on your size, but most pairs are set to arrive in... September.
Price: $140
Jaeger-LeCoultre's super compressor-style dive watch based on an alarm watch from 1968 now comes with a deep green gradient dial.
Price: $9,200
Japanese eyewear brand Native Sons and California Porsche customizer Sleepers Speed Shop collaborated on a pair of frames called the Mckowski. They feature a gloss black frame, honey
tortoise temples and rose colored lens. Plus, they'll arrive in a fiberglass case that pays tribute to Porsches from the 60s and 70s.
Price: TBD (out 5/20 at 11 AM PST)
Grand Seiko wants to tell you all about the blue bird that this watch is named for, but you don't need all that to see another highly refined watch from the brand with a great dial and excellent manually wound movement inside.
Price: $4,600
One of our go-to strap makers introduced a new NATO style strap, this one with a cool ribbed texture for your watch-wearing pleasure.
Price: $25