15 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Verdant watch dials, New Balance's latest drop and much more.

By Zen Love and Evan Malachosky
style
Courtesy

Green has been a trend in watches for some time, and this week's releases show it's still going strong. And if verdant dials from IWC, Panerai, Jaeger-LeCoultre and others strike your fancy, you'll find them easily paired to the likes of a wool zip fleece jacket from Drake's and a pair of suede sneaks from New Balance. We've even got the NATO watch strap to match. It's not all green, though, and you won't want to miss white-paint-speckled black jeans from Ronning, a luminous dive watch from Yema and much more below.

IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Edition “Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team”
style
Courtesy

It's got a mouthful of a name, but it's a very cool version of the brand's pilot's chronograph made for its F1 partner. The colors are a nod to the team, but it doesn't hurt that minty greens seem to reference a certain viral Patek x Tiffany watch.

Price: $7,850

SHOP NOW

Ronning Carpenter Jeans
style
Courtesy

Ronning's latest collection, Paint Supplies, features several workwear-inspired designs. Among them is this pair of paint-splattered pants, which they call Carpenter Jeans. They're plain black with white specks.

Price: $145

SHOP NOW

Delma Cayman Bronze Watch
style
Courtesy

Lesser known Swiss watchmaker Delma introduced a bronze version of its dive watch available in four dial colors.

Price: $1,390-$1,650

SHOP NOW

Drake's Boucle Wool Zip Fleece Jacket
style
Courtesy

A part of Drake's new Upstate New York collection, which is filled with gorpy jackets and packable bags, this Boucle Wool Zip Fleece Jacket features a contrasting pocket, colorful sleeves, an ecru bottom and bright white zippers. It's more expensive than a Patagonia fleece, for sure, but it is made from 100 percent wool — no microplastics!

Price: $575

SHOP NOW

Panerai Quaranta Verde Militare PAM1304 Watch
style
Courtesy

An ecommerce exclusive, a new version of Panerai's wearably sized (40mm) Quaranta watch now comes in a military green — though it sounds better in Italian, of course, as "Verde Militare."

Price: $7,100

SHOP NOW

Bricks & Wood K-Swiss Classic VN
style
Courtesy

"If you’re from California then you know the importance of a pair of all white K-Swiss. It was and still is considered our version of the Air Force 1," Bricks & Wood founder Kacey Lynch says. He reinterpreted the Classic VN to his liking — Bricks & Wood branding on the sole included.

Price: TBD (out 5/20)

SHOP NOW

Yema Superman Maxi Dial Full Lume Watch
style
Courtesy

Yema's latest version of its popular Superman diver might look like white-dial watch — but turn the lights down and you'll see that the whole dial glows a luminescent blue.

Price: $990

SHOP NOW

Manresa Ram Island Shorts
style
Courtesy

Manresa is back with another collection. It's exactly what we've come to expect: prep mixed with GORP mixed with streetwear. But even that description doesn't do the release justice. Look at the Ram Island Shorts, for example, linen bottoms complete with a button pocket on the front.

Price: TBD (out 5/20)

SHOP NOW

Unimatic x Automobili Amos Modello Quattro Watch
style
Courtesy

Teaming up with fellow Italian brand Automobili Amos and borrowing the color of its AA Delta Futurista car, Unimatic's latest collab watch sold out pretty quickly — as usual. Less expectedly, it's also got a slimmer case than previous U4 watches from the brand, and a Seiko quartz movement.

Price: ~$549 (sold out)

SHOP NOW

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Indy 500 Limited Edition Watch
style
Courtesy

Official timekeeper of the Indianapolis 500, TAG Heuer has introduced a limited edition in its Formul 1 quartz chronograph watch for this year's race.

Price: $2,400

SHOP NOW

New Balance 2002R
style
Courtesy

Four new colorways of New Balance's popular 2002R sneakers appeared on J.Crew this week. They're sold out basically everywhere else, and even these are backordered. When you'll receive them depends on your size, but most pairs are set to arrive in... September.

Price: $140

SHOP NOW

Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Date Watch
style
Courtesy

Jaeger-LeCoultre's super compressor-style dive watch based on an alarm watch from 1968 now comes with a deep green gradient dial.

Price: $9,200

SHOP NOW

Native Sons x Sleepers Speed Shop Mckowski
style
Courtesy

Japanese eyewear brand Native Sons and California Porsche customizer Sleepers Speed Shop collaborated on a pair of frames called the Mckowski. They feature a gloss black frame, honey
tortoise temples and rose colored lens. Plus, they'll arrive in a fiberglass case that pays tribute to Porsches from the 60s and 70s.

Price: TBD (out 5/20 at 11 AM PST)

SHOP NOW

Grand Seiko Elegance "Oruri" SBGW279 Watch
style
Courtesy

Grand Seiko wants to tell you all about the blue bird that this watch is named for, but you don't need all that to see another highly refined watch from the brand with a great dial and excellent manually wound movement inside.

Price: $4,600

SHOP NOW

B&R Bands "Rugged" Nylon Miliatry Watch Straps
style
Courtesy

One of our go-to strap makers introduced a new NATO style strap, this one with a cool ribbed texture for your watch-wearing pleasure.

Price: $25

SHOP NOW

