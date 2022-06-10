15 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

You worked hard this week, and now it's time to unwind with the latest watch and style drops. Nike's newest shoe is so minimalist and practical, it took them 10 years to develop it. We're all about casual and practical this week, and in that spirit we also saw a spate of affordable watches, from a couple of hot Timex drops to Citizen's cult classic Orca dive watch from 2006. Find all that, a Converse x Stüssy collab, a purple King Seiko Dress Watch and more fun releases to start your weekend below.