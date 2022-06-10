Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
15 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
A Converse collab, a Timex collab, "boring" sneakers and so much more.
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.
You worked hard this week, and now it's time to unwind with the latest watch and style drops. Nike's newest shoe is so minimalist and practical, it took them 10 years to develop it. We're all about casual and practical this week, and in that spirit we also saw a spate of affordable watches, from a couple of hot Timex drops to Citizen's cult classic Orca dive watch from 2006. Find all that, a Converse x Stüssy collab, a purple King Seiko Dress Watch and more fun releases to start your weekend below.
Rimowa's cult-favorite Pilot Case is back. Its decade-long hiatus ends soon as the Case will be restocked in the coming week. (It's already up on the brand's site.) It's small, for sure — 6.6 gallons vs 9.8 for the Cabin — but that's the point. It's a Pilot's Case, after all.
Price: $1,485
The James Brand teamed up with Timex to offer an EDC box set including a pen, knife, keyring and a version of Timex's automatic Expedition North watch — all in titanium. Get one now before it sells out.
Price: $599
Denim jackets? Sure. Denim shirts? Yes. Denim hats? OK? Wythe's new Denim Seed Badge Cap employs the durable material for a vintage touch. The resulting design is simple yet very cool.
Price: $42
Tekla released a new collection of terry beach towels this week. They're all striped, soft and ready for a sunny day.
Price: $140
It's not quite a vintage reissue, but Citizen brought back a cult favorite, solar-powered diver from as recently as 2006. Dive watch design is often inspired by aquatic life, and this one is based on the "apex predator of the sea," the orca, or killer whale.
Price: $475
A part of a collection Adsum cutely called Van's Best Friend, these Vans Classic Slip-On LXs are the ideal dog-walking shoe, the brand states — perfect for a morning stroll in Brooklyn. There's a pup on the insole and Adsum's logo at the rear.
Price: $100
Italian watchmaker Echo/Neutra adds a hardcore diver in the spirit of the Rolex Sea-Dweller to its growing collection of tool watches. It's water-resistant to 500m with an elaboré-grade Swiss automatic movement offering a power-reserve indicator at 6 o'clock.
Price: $1,190 ($890 preorder)
Brilliant Earth is an ethically sourced and sustainably made jewelry brand that typically caters to women — think: engagement and wedding gifts. But the brand launched its first-ever everyday men's designs this week. They're simple in an elevated way — like Craighill, for example. There are plenty of pieces in the collection, so there's surely something for everyone — at every pricepoint, too. This Tag Pendant, for example, comes in silver for $395 or 14K yellow gold for $2,495 and both can be engraved.
Price: $395
"Your sneakers shouldn't be the most exciting thing about you," designer Tom Sachs says. "They are tools, and what matters about your tools is that they work. They do their job so you can do yours. You put them on and forget about them. You focus on getting a little bit faster, a little bit sharper, on finding the signal in the noise."
Sachs has spent the past 10 years perfecting the General Purpose Shoe, which finally drops this week. It's perfectly "boring," as he puts it.
Price: $110
The new Luminox Pacific Diver is a quite badass, quartz-powered, tritium-equipped, Swiss-made, 44mm chronograph that comes in nine variations from colorful to stealthy.
Price: $795
Designer Grace Wales Bonner collaborated with artist Kerry James Marshall on this Emblem T-shirt. It features an original KJM artwork, which the artist describes as "an iconic emblem that requires no translation." 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Study and Struggle, a Mississippi-based non-profit that counters incarceration through political education, community development and mutual aid funds.
Price: $250
That's right, a Timex double whammy. This one takes the form of a dive-style watch (30m water resistance) made from recovered and recycled ocean plastic. With a neat, speckled texture in a couple colors, it even offers a full bracelet in the material — unlike most other such ocean plastic watches.
Price: $99
This is a rare Chuck Taylor without its iconic emblem. Instead, there's the Stüssy star on one side and a blank space where the Converse tag used to be. It's a DIY-looking collab that's equally as simple as the original.
Price: $110
Seiko expanded its King Seiko line with this unusual purple dial variant along with a higher-end limited edition.
Price: $1,850
Two of the Internet's favorite outfitters, All Caps Studio and Andafterthat, have joined forces for a collaborative collection. This hat features a little wordplay, and it can really only be deciphered by those that know both brands.
Price: TBD