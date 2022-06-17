Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
15 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
Colorful watches and sneakers, camping gear, Pride merch and more.
We're nearing the first official day of Summer, June 21st. That means getting outside and going places but doing it in style. As such, we've rounded up a bunch of accessories, clothing and watches to wear this season. Below you'll find a jacket with an insulated, coozie-like pocket, a Caribbean ocean colored watch dial, a hand-printed spread collar shirt, colorful sneakers and much more.
The Kickback Jacket looks like your usual cotton-canvas coat with a contrasting cord collar. However, one of its chore pockets, of which there are two, comes insulated, courtesy of a removable coozie. If you've never noticed, most chore jacket pockets are the perfect size for a can of cold beer or club soda. Now, your jacket can keep it that way.
Price: $225
Chopard's longstanding motorsport chronograph, the Mille Miglia, got a new version for the 2022 edition of the race it's named for.
Price: $7,700
Sunglasses should be fun. Raen reminds us with its collaborative collection with Alex Knost, which they call Luxury Wig.
Price: $160
Made for Pride 2022, COS' unisex Oh, To Be a Rainbow! tee was done in collaboration with musician SOKO, who has a song by the same name. 100% of the proceeds from the T-shirt will be donated to Kaleidoscope Trust and Choose Love.
Price: $79
Elka revives a defunct watch brand name with refined, sixties-inspired designs, Swiss construction and La Joux Perret automatic movements. Led by an industry veteran, Hakim El Kadiri, the brand is (re)launching on Kickstarter (now fully funded), with a dressy range and this sportier one featuring double-digit Arabic numerals. With early-bird pricing you can get one starting at 999 CHF instead of the final price of 1,490 CHF.
Price: ~$1,030 (early-bird pricing)
Perfect for picnics or remote work, this Carhartt WIP x Helinox table packs into itself, making it one easy-to-carry square. The camo bag can store your essentials — like cups and cold ones.
Price: $305
Tennis is totally have a moment. As such, you should slip parts of the unofficial uniform into your summer wardrobe. The perfect medium between trying too hard and not trying at all? Rowing Blazers' Racquet Polo.
Price: $118
Ripstop is incredibly durable. It also doesn't stretch. Alex Mill made its new Field Shirt Jacket from it, a style "inspired by our designer Jordan's grandpa's OG-107 field shirt jacket from his time in the army," the brand explains.
Price: $175
The fruitful partnership between Timex and Todd Snyder blazes on. The newest watch from that collaboration is an automatic version of Timex's Navi XL watch with olive green dial, orange bezel and 41mm black case.
Price: $259
This shirt takes tree camo quite literally. It's dyed using tree and plant matter and there's a print made from literal leaves (science helped make this possible) on the side. Each one is unique.
Price: €200
The XT-4 is not new, but this colorway is. It's a little off the rails but in the right ways.
Price: $220
Four new US-exclusive watches from Grand Seiko are each expectedly stunning. There are a couple of GMTs (SBGJ261 and SBGJ259) and manually winding models in the Elegance collection with stunning dials. The black dial version (SBGK017) is also cool, but this popular hue of blue (SBGK015) stands out in particular.
Price: $7,500 (sold out)
The pattern on 3Sixteen's Vacation Shirt is pressed on by hand using wooden blocks. First, however, the pattern is stitched on, creating a, well, pattern for the printers to follow.
Price: $198
Bear with us. This isn't a watch or clothing, but it is an incredibly slick appointment for your home or office space. And it's the result of a collaboration between high-end watchmaker De Bethune and celebrity designer Marc Newson. Yes, it's an elevated hourglass based on Newson's design and filled with, instead of sand, tiny polished steel "nanoballs" in De Bethune's signature hue.
Price: On request