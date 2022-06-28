You're at the airport, waiting at your gate when an Away carry-on glides past. You don't need to glance up from pretending to look important on your laptop to guess the type: the hip businessperson, someone in a matching yoga set, someone else in head-to-toe streetwear — whoever it is, their casual airport look is on lock, and they're a seasoned pro. This "modern traveler" is a group that DTC travel brand Away has targeted since its inception in 2016. But, with the landscape of travel changing, namely, with the average person seeking more out-of-office time in the great outdoors, the aforemtnioned modern traveler is evolving — and there's a new base Away is prepared to equip with its first-ever outdoor-focused collection: F.A.R—For All Routes.

Away's new nine-piece collection — including a trio of duffle bags, two backpacks, a tote, messenger bag and organizational cubes and pouches — is for the fresh-air enthusiast who doesn't need the complexity of hardcore outdoor gear and, instead, wants functional, versatile and adaptable items for a variety of outdoor travel, like, say, jumping into a natural body of water or exploring a national park — activities that will collectively see 93 percent of this summer's domestic travelers.

"F.A.R marks a very exciting new chapter for Away. As we are best known for our modern, reductive approach to product design, exemplified in our iconic luggage and bags, we are thrilled to apply this same design philosophy to the very dynamic category of outdoor travel products," says Cuan Hanly, Away's Chief Design Officer. "Our new line, F.A.R, highlights the balance of function, style and durability, combining the same intuitive design and thoughtful features our existing customers have come to know and love while new customers, who may not have considered us in this category, will also appreciate the seamless functionality, inspiring colors and versatility present across all Away products."