13 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
Bulova's "Parking Meter" chronograph, an anniversary edition Adidas Stan Smith and much more.
It's full-on summer, and we're all yearning to wear as little clothing as legally possible (and socially appropriate). When you like what you do wear, though, it somehow, perhaps only psychologically, aids in beating the heat. To that end, this week's drops include white (or off-white) sneakers from New Balance and Adidas, airy cargo pants from END and some sleek, durable sunglasses to save you from squinting. For the wrist, dive watches from Formex and Benrus fit the season and can accompany you right into the pool. Find all that, cow-print sandals, truly funky chronograph watches and much more in this week's roundup.
This special edition Stan Smith nods to the tennis player's 1972 Wimbledon win, which was now officially 50 years ago. Made with 50 percent recycled materials, this colorway uses maroon and faded tan for a vintage feel, and Adidas added a gold foil nod to the feat on the inside collar: "Jun, 06, 1972."
Price: $100
Warby Parker's new Everywhere Collection comprises frames that are not only lighter but also more durable and slip-resistant. These will stay on during runs, while riding a bike or battling a wave, courtesy of rubber grippy pads on the arms and hinges that give on impact.
Price: $175
The Frederique Constant Runabout is just a versatile and relatively sporty (for the otherwise classically oriented brand) everyday watch, and the brand just launched some new variants.
Price: $1,895
As the name implies, these pants from END and Beams Plus have six pockets. They're made from hearty twill but have some outdoor accents. Namely, the hems have drawstring closures and there are two big patch pockets below the hip pockets.
Price: $265
Inspired by the world of hi-fi, the new Sonomaster watch features Reservoir's signature feature: retrograde displays. It's the first time the brand has applied the concept to a chronograph, and the result makes this watch unusual both visually and functionally.
Price: $6,350
Seventies "bullhead" chronographs (like this) are funky to begin with. Bulova now resurrects one of the funkiest with a quartz chronograph movement and a dial design whose shape led to it being nicknamed "the Parking Meter."
Price: $595
This simple crewneck, which is available in two colors, supports the Muscle Shoals Music Foundation, a nonprofit responsible for preserving Sheffield, Alabama's famed Muscle Shoals Sound Studio. Among the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, of course, The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin and Otis Redding recorded there.
Price: $198
A. Lange & Söhne 1815 chronograph watch with the exotic rattrapante feature has a new variant featuring a silver dial and platinum case.
Price: $154,200
This all-new New Balance silhouette repurposes parts from other 99X series (990, 993, 997) sneakers to achieve a uniquely Y2K kind of vibe, the brand says. But these also align with exaggerated designer sneakers released by Balenciaga, for example. They're fun to look and probably pretty damn comfortable.
Price: $150
Atum is an emerging fragrance brand that's focused on earthly aromatic inspirations. Take Wild Tobacco, for instance, a scent formulated with notes of dark honey, smoke, patchouli, black vanilla and amber. Each one — not just Wild Tobacco — is hand-poured in Austin, Texas, too.
Price: $125
Formex's no-nonsense dive watch now comes with everybody's favorite complication: the GMT. It's a serious tool watch and seriously handsome.
Price: $1,835
A collaboration between Garbstore and Padmore & Barnes yielded several different slip-on styles — including this Cow Print mule. Each one is handmade in Portugal from Spanish cow leather, classic crepe soles and silver hardware.
Price: $170
It might not look like a smartwatch, but that's the point (the dial you see here is a digital screen). The new generation of Montblanc's smartwatch comes in a lightweight titanium case, runs on the latest version of Google WearOS and includes a slate of new personalization options and watch face choices.
Price: $1,290