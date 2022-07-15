13 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

It's full-on summer, and we're all yearning to wear as little clothing as legally possible (and socially appropriate). When you like what you do wear, though, it somehow, perhaps only psychologically, aids in beating the heat. To that end, this week's drops include white (or off-white) sneakers from New Balance and Adidas, airy cargo pants from END and some sleek, durable sunglasses to save you from squinting. For the wrist, dive watches from Formex and Benrus fit the season and can accompany you right into the pool. Find all that, cow-print sandals, truly funky chronograph watches and much more in this week's roundup.