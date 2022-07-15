Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals of Amazon Prime Day Still Going
2
Introducing My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet
3
Brighten Your Summer with July's New Fitness Gear
4
Elevate Your Backyard with These Outdoor Pieces
5
Upgrade Your Wardrobe With This Loopwheel Tee

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

13 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Bulova's "Parking Meter" chronograph, an anniversary edition Adidas Stan Smith and much more.

By Zen Love and Evan Malachosky
watch, new balance shoes, and fragrance
Gear Patrol

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

It's full-on summer, and we're all yearning to wear as little clothing as legally possible (and socially appropriate). When you like what you do wear, though, it somehow, perhaps only psychologically, aids in beating the heat. To that end, this week's drops include white (or off-white) sneakers from New Balance and Adidas, airy cargo pants from END and some sleek, durable sunglasses to save you from squinting. For the wrist, dive watches from Formex and Benrus fit the season and can accompany you right into the pool. Find all that, cow-print sandals, truly funky chronograph watches and much more in this week's roundup.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Adidas Stanniversary Stan Smith
adidas shoe
Courtesy

This special edition Stan Smith nods to the tennis player's 1972 Wimbledon win, which was now officially 50 years ago. Made with 50 percent recycled materials, this colorway uses maroon and faded tan for a vintage feel, and Adidas added a gold foil nod to the feat on the inside collar: "Jun, 06, 1972."

Price: $100

SHOP NOW

Benrus Type II Watch
watch
Courtesy

One of the coolest military dive watches has been reissued. Benrus's Type 2 has a different dial design but the same features as its Type 1, including being a historically accurate recreation.

Price: $1,495

SHOP NOW

Warby Parker Callum
sunglasses
Courtesy

Warby Parker's new Everywhere Collection comprises frames that are not only lighter but also more durable and slip-resistant. These will stay on during runs, while riding a bike or battling a wave, courtesy of rubber grippy pads on the arms and hinges that give on impact.

Price: $175

SHOP NOW

Frederique Constant Runabout Automatic Watch
watch
Courtesy

The Frederique Constant Runabout is just a versatile and relatively sporty (for the otherwise classically oriented brand) everyday watch, and the brand just launched some new variants.

Price: $1,895

SHOP NOW

END. x Beams Plus MIL 6 Pocket Pant
cargo pants
Courtesy

As the name implies, these pants from END and Beams Plus have six pockets. They're made from hearty twill but have some outdoor accents. Namely, the hems have drawstring closures and there are two big patch pockets below the hip pockets.

Price: $265

SHOP NOW

Reservoir Sonomaster Chronograph Watch
watch
Courtesy

Inspired by the world of hi-fi, the new Sonomaster watch features Reservoir's signature feature: retrograde displays. It's the first time the brand has applied the concept to a chronograph, and the result makes this watch unusual both visually and functionally.

Price: $6,350

SHOP NOW

Bulova Archive Series "Parking Meter" Watch
watch
Courtesy

Seventies "bullhead" chronographs (like this) are funky to begin with. Bulova now resurrects one of the funkiest with a quartz chronograph movement and a dial design whose shape led to it being nicknamed "the Parking Meter."

Price: $595

SHOP NOW

Billy Reid Muscle Shoals Sound Crew
muscle shoals sound crewneck sweatshirt
Courtesy

This simple crewneck, which is available in two colors, supports the Muscle Shoals Music Foundation, a nonprofit responsible for preserving Sheffield, Alabama's famed Muscle Shoals Sound Studio. Among the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, of course, The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin and Otis Redding recorded there.

Price: $198

SHOP NOW

A. Lange & Söhne 1815 Rattrapante Watch
watch
Courtesy

A. Lange & Söhne 1815 chronograph watch with the exotic rattrapante feature has a new variant featuring a silver dial and platinum case.

Price: $154,200

SHOP NOW

New Balance 9060
new balance shoe
Courtesy

This all-new New Balance silhouette repurposes parts from other 99X series (990, 993, 997) sneakers to achieve a uniquely Y2K kind of vibe, the brand says. But these also align with exaggerated designer sneakers released by Balenciaga, for example. They're fun to look and probably pretty damn comfortable.

Price: $150

SHOP NOW

Atum Wild Tobacco
wild tobacco fragrance
Courtesy

Atum is an emerging fragrance brand that's focused on earthly aromatic inspirations. Take Wild Tobacco, for instance, a scent formulated with notes of dark honey, smoke, patchouli, black vanilla and amber. Each one — not just Wild Tobacco — is hand-poured in Austin, Texas, too.

Price: $125

SHOP NOW

Formex Reef GMT Watch
watch
Courtesy

Formex's no-nonsense dive watch now comes with everybody's favorite complication: the GMT. It's a serious tool watch and seriously handsome.

Price: $1,835

SHOP NOW

Garbstore x Padmore & Barnes Cow Print Side Seam Mules
mule shoe
Courtesy

A collaboration between Garbstore and Padmore & Barnes yielded several different slip-on styles — including this Cow Print mule. Each one is handmade in Portugal from Spanish cow leather, classic crepe soles and silver hardware.

Price: $170

SHOP NOW

Montblanc Summit 3 Smartwatch
montblanc watch
Courtesy

It might not look like a smartwatch, but that's the point (the dial you see here is a digital screen). The new generation of Montblanc's smartwatch comes in a lightweight titanium case, runs on the latest version of Google WearOS and includes a slate of new personalization options and watch face choices.

Price: $1,290

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
Is the Reebok Nano 6000 as Versatile as it Claims?
Need Help Picking Out an Outfit? Start Here
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Complete Buying Guide to Patek Philippe
How to Do a Proper Push-Up
Get Rare Savings on the Fellow Ode Coffee Grinder
The Best Sunglasses for Every Face Shape
The Best Adjustable Dumbbells of 2022
Outerknown's Huge Warehouse Sale Is on Now
Beat the Heat With These Top Ranked Beach Tents
How Can RPE Boost Your Training Routine?