14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

While the year's warmest season is still in full swing, and Europe is battling back-to-back dangerous heat waves, the style and watch worlds are toeing the line between summer and fall. There are plenty of pieces that looked ahead, but an equal amount that cater to the right now — like plain white sneakers from JJJJound and a beach-friendly tote bag by Flint and Tinder. The Zodiac Super Sea Wolf feels just as fresh, while the G-Shock x HUF collab pulls in autumn tones.