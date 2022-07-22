Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Perfectly plain sneakers, watches with colorful faces and much more from the past few days.

By Zen Love and Evan Malachosky
collage of jason momoa wearing the harley davidson ka paniolo jacket, two watches, and a face moisturizer
Courtesy

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

While the year's warmest season is still in full swing, and Europe is battling back-to-back dangerous heat waves, the style and watch worlds are toeing the line between summer and fall. There are plenty of pieces that looked ahead, but an equal amount that cater to the right now — like plain white sneakers from JJJJound and a beach-friendly tote bag by Flint and Tinder. The Zodiac Super Sea Wolf feels just as fresh, while the G-Shock x HUF collab pulls in autumn tones.

Shinola Mackinac Watch
shinola mackinac watch
Courtesy

A new, square, bright yellow automatic chronograph from Shinola? We didn't see this one coming. While its silhouette might be reminiscent of the TAG Heuer Monaco, its color and design set it immediately apart.

Price: $3,500

SHOP NOW

JJJJound x Reebok NPC II
jjjjound x reebok npc ii
Courtesy

After mastering the Club C, JJJJound designer Justin Saunders is moving on to the NPC II, an even simpler Reebok silhouette he's elevated with a gold foil logo and a terry liner. "The theme was to make an everyday sneaker with a simple silhouette and construction – the generic nature of this model blends well with our ethos," Saunders says.

Price: $165

SHOP NOW

Flint and Tinder Waxed Canvas Tote
flint and tinder waxed canvas tote
Courtesy

Flint and Tinder makes everything from T-shirts to tough work pants. Now, the in-house Huckberry label is selling waxed canvas totes. They come in three colors, Tan, Olive and Duck Camo, each with leather straps and four exterior pockets.

Price: $168

SHOP NOW

Zodiac Super Sea Wolf Compression Automatic Watch
zodiac super sea wolf compression automatic watch
Courtesy

The Zodiac Super Sea Wolf is a classic, and it comes in more colorful iterations than Baskin Robbin's ice cream. The latest is noteworthy because — well, just because we like the hell out of it. The Compression model is a nice 40mm and this blue and white colorway is oh so fresh.

Price: $1,495

SHOP NOW

Billykirk No. 312 Belt
billykirk no 312 belt
Courtesy

Everyone needs a good belt, but they're hard to buy. The simpler the better is my MO, which makes Billykirk's No. 312 Belt a must-buy. It has a simple center bar closure, a thin, 1-inch band and visible stitching.

Price: $145

SHOP NOW

Autodromo Vallelunga Automatic Watch
autodromo vallelunga automatic watch
Courtesy

If you've followed the New York-based, automotive-themed watch brand Autodromo since its debut in 2011, you might recognize the Vallelunga's design. But it's completely different in its newly reintroduced form: instead of 42mm and quartz like the original, it's now 40mm and automatic, powered by a Miyota 8315, and available in three colors.

Price: $695

SHOP NOW

Harley-Davidson x Jason Momoa Ka paniolo
harley davidson x jason momoa ka paniolo
Courtesy

The Harley-Davidson x Jason Momoa collab is expectedly rugged, but there are pops of color, too. This jacket is plain black, though, but it's subtly stylish. The body is suede while the inside is polyester taffeta. The name, Ka paniolo, means "the cowboy."

Price: $895

SHOP NOW

Kurono 34mm Watch
kurono 34mm watch
Courtesy

Kurono is the affordable sub brand of Japanese high-end independent watchmaker Hajime Asaoka. It's got a cult following and offers strong value but the catch is that small batches sell out quickly. That's true of the latest creation, the smallest Kurono watch yet at 34mm.

Price: $1,080 (sold out)

SHOP NOW

MSCHF Gobstomper
mschf gobstomper
Courtesy

MSCHF, fresh off several lawsuits, is planning its most PC release yet: a candy-inspired sneaker with Jimmy Fallon called the Gobstomper. It's a skate shoe with several layers, which poke through as the shoe breaks down.

Price: $195 (out July 28th)

SHOP NOW

De Bethune DB25 Starry Varius Aérolite Watch
de bethune db25 starry varius aérolite watch
Courtesy

A new version of high-end, independent, sci-fi-inspired brand De Bethune's DB25 watch features a meteorite dial rendered in the brand's signature shade of blue. Only five examples will be made per year.

Price: On request

LEARN MORE

Levi's Silvertab 550
levi's silvertab 550
Courtesy

Levi's Silvertab collection first dropped in 1988 and stayed popular through the 90s. It's back now, albeit only in Japan. It comprises retro jeans, overalls, graphic tees and more.

Price: ~$127

SHOP NOW

Yema Superman FAF Search & Rescue Watch
yema superman faf search and rescue watch
Courtesy

We're on record as fans of the Yema Superman dive watch, but this might be one of our favorite variants yet. A reissue of the first watch Yema made for the French Air Force's Aviation Rescue Swimmers in the 1970s, the applied indices' subtle redesign and that matte navy blue dial make all the difference.

Price: $1,249

SHOP NOW

Humanrace Ozone Face Protection Daily Moisturizer
humanrace ozone face protection daily moisturizer
Courtesy

Pharrell's Humanrace line encompasses sneakers and apparel, skincare and now sun protection. The Ozone Face Protection Daily Moisturizer is an SPF 30 with a mineral base and hydrating elements like snow mushroom extract.

Price: $58

SHOP NOW

Casio G-Shock x HUF GA2100 Watch
casio gshock x huf ga2100 watch
Courtesy

Teaming up with skateboard brand HUF, G-Shock has announced a new limited-edition version of its cult-favorite "CasiOak" watch. With a white case, cream-colored dial, acid-green chapter ring, and orange and black highlights, it's got a lot going on.

Price: $140

SHOP NOW

