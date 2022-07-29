Today's Top Stories
15 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Salmon-dial collab watches, shirts for the end of summer and more.

By Zen Love and Evan Malachosky
collage of someone wearing green pants and seavees shoes, a watch on a mans hand, and sunglasses sitting on a rock
Courtesy

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

A few of this week's drops seem a bit disconnected from the temperatures in much of the world, which feel like a global warming meets dog days of summer collab. Dressy watches and graphic sweaters are perhaps looking ahead to autumn — even as we're currently donning shorts, sandals and dive watches. If you're looking for trends at the weekly level, you've got a couple "salmon dial" limited edition watches from Zenith and Parmigiani and lightweight shirts from Stoffa and Alex Crane. But there's much more, too, from the return of Airain's killer vintage dive watch to Tom Brady's new swim trunks.

Bloomfield Works Selector Cap
bloomfield works selector cap
Courtesy

Bloomfield Works's all-black Selector cap comes made from durable nylon with a shallow fit. There's a clip closure that keeps the hat on your head and branded embroidery above it.

Price: $50

SHOP NOW

P.E. Nation x Asics GEL-1130
p e nation x asics gel 1130
Courtesy

P.E. Nation's collaborative collection with Asics features two sneakers — one in tan and brown and this one in pink, green and cream. Not just visually exciting, they feature an innovative lacing system that covers the shoe in its entirety.

Price: $140

SHOP NOW

Stoffa Long Sleeve Camp Shirt
stoffa long sleeve camp shirt
Courtesy

Stoffa's elevated ready-to-wear designs are meant to work with one another — and last forever. As such, consider anything you buy from the brand a serious investment. Take this Long Sleeve Camp Shirt, for example, a timeless style that'll never fall out of favor. It's made in Italy from a mix of 68 percent wool, 22 percent silk and 10 percent linen and should be cold washed and hung dry.

Price: $475

SHOP NOW

Honor The Gift Rosecrans Knit
honor the gift rosecrans knit
Courtesy

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has his own clothing company. Called Honor The Gift, it's an homage to his two biggest passions: basketball and fashion. The brand has steadily gotten better with each collection, and this latest is his best yet. The Rosecrans Knit is a standout, but there are a number of pieces I'd wear.

Price: $115

SHOP NOW

SeaVees x Jeff Johnson Beyond And Back CVO Boot
black high top sneakers
Courtesy

Part sneaker, part boot, SeaVees's Beyond And Back CVO Boot with adventure photographer Jeff Johnson features a high-top collar, thick outsole and long run of metal eyelets. It's super breathable but will totally work late into fall.

Price: $98

SHOP NOW

Alex Crane Ola Shirt
alex crane ola shirt
Courtesy

Alex Crane's Ola Shirt in the Lines colorway comes made from sustainably-grown French linen that's been treated with a biodegradable softener for a lived-in feel. It has a standard front, a regular collar and one chest pocket.

Price: $125

SHOP NOW

Norse Projects Rune Landscape Sweater
norse projects rune landscape sweater
Courtesy

With fall not too far off, Norse Projects is getting a jump on the season change with its Rune Landscape Sweater, a graphic knit made from RWS certified extrafine merino.

Price: $415

SHOP NOW

Brady Swim Short
brady swim short
Courtesy

Tom Brady's brand, Brady, is off to a good start. The brand quickly expanded from performance wear and athleisure to other categories — including golf and swimming. The new swimsuits come in three colors and were modeled by none other than the GOAT himself.

Price: $75

SHOP NOW

Lusso Cloud Scenario
lusso cloud scenario
Courtesy

The slip-on shoe wave keeps on crashing. Now, it's Lusso Cloud, with its perforated recycled IP-EVA sneaker called the Scenario. It has better support than most slip-ons, though, courtesy of its textured interior and built-in arch.

Price: $65

SHOP NOW

Troubadour Featherweight Tote
troubadour featherweight tote
Courtesy

Troubadour's Featherweight Tote isn't new, but this color is. Called Khaki, it's equal parts Earth tone and military use, with its faded brown but kind of green guise. Inside, it's about the same as usual: there are several pockets, including a zippered one. Plus, the whole thing is waterproof.

Price: $345

SHOP NOW

Raen Huxton
raen huxton sunglasses
Courtesy

Raen's square-shaped Huxton frames come in a few colors already, but the new Coral Tortoise / Dark Smoke edition is my favorite by far. From afar, it kind of looks like cow print. However, up close, you can tell that's it tortoise by how the edges sort of melt into one another. It's a lot more fluid from that angle.

Price: $150

SHOP NOW

Zenith Chronomaster Original LE Watch For Hodinkee
zenith chronomaster original le watch for hodinkee
Courtesy

It almost seems as if the Zenith Chronomaster Original can do no wrong: nearly every version is an absolute winner, and so is the newest one made in collaboration with Hodinkee. It's the Chronomaster based on the vintage reference A386 with a "salmon" dial beautifully paired to gray tones, but only 150 were made.

Price: $9,500 (sold out)

SHOP NOW

Oris Big Crown Wings of Hope Watch
oris big crown wings of hope watch
Courtesy

We're fans of Oris's Big Crown collection to begin with, and we've been loving recent versions with simplified, dressier styles and in-house movements. For two new versions, Oris partnered with the Nobel Peace Prize-nominated humanitarian organization Wings of Hope. The steel version seen here is 40mm wide while the gold model is 38mm, and both use the Oris 401 automatic movement.

Price: $3,700+

SHOP NOW

Parmigiani × Revolution & The Rake Tonda PF Micro-Rotor “Serenissima” Watch
parmigiani × revolution and the rake tonda pf micro rotor serenissima watch
Courtesy

It's another limited-edition with a "salmon" dial made in partnership with a watch enthusiast publication-slash-retailer — and you know what? We're total suckers for it. The Parmigiani Tonda PF wears the look exceptionally well, and we're not surprised that all 25 examples have already sold out.

Price: $22,350 (sold out)

LEARN MORE

Airain Sous Marine Re-Edition Watch
airain sous marine re edition watch
Courtesy

The resurrected brand Airain delighted us with its reissued Type 20 pilot's chronograph, and it's now following up with one of its historical dive watches. The model is currently still in development, and the brand is asking fans to vote on which designs will make it to final production. Go check out the project and cast a vote.

Price: TBD

LEARN MORE

