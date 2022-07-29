Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
15 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
Salmon-dial collab watches, shirts for the end of summer and more.
A few of this week's drops seem a bit disconnected from the temperatures in much of the world, which feel like a global warming meets dog days of summer collab. Dressy watches and graphic sweaters are perhaps looking ahead to autumn — even as we're currently donning shorts, sandals and dive watches. If you're looking for trends at the weekly level, you've got a couple "salmon dial" limited edition watches from Zenith and Parmigiani and lightweight shirts from Stoffa and Alex Crane. But there's much more, too, from the return of Airain's killer vintage dive watch to Tom Brady's new swim trunks.
Bloomfield Works's all-black Selector cap comes made from durable nylon with a shallow fit. There's a clip closure that keeps the hat on your head and branded embroidery above it.
Price: $50
P.E. Nation's collaborative collection with Asics features two sneakers — one in tan and brown and this one in pink, green and cream. Not just visually exciting, they feature an innovative lacing system that covers the shoe in its entirety.
Price: $140
Stoffa's elevated ready-to-wear designs are meant to work with one another — and last forever. As such, consider anything you buy from the brand a serious investment. Take this Long Sleeve Camp Shirt, for example, a timeless style that'll never fall out of favor. It's made in Italy from a mix of 68 percent wool, 22 percent silk and 10 percent linen and should be cold washed and hung dry.
Price: $475
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has his own clothing company. Called Honor The Gift, it's an homage to his two biggest passions: basketball and fashion. The brand has steadily gotten better with each collection, and this latest is his best yet. The Rosecrans Knit is a standout, but there are a number of pieces I'd wear.
Price: $115
Part sneaker, part boot, SeaVees's Beyond And Back CVO Boot with adventure photographer Jeff Johnson features a high-top collar, thick outsole and long run of metal eyelets. It's super breathable but will totally work late into fall.
Price: $98
Alex Crane's Ola Shirt in the Lines colorway comes made from sustainably-grown French linen that's been treated with a biodegradable softener for a lived-in feel. It has a standard front, a regular collar and one chest pocket.
Price: $125
With fall not too far off, Norse Projects is getting a jump on the season change with its Rune Landscape Sweater, a graphic knit made from RWS certified extrafine merino.
Price: $415
Tom Brady's brand, Brady, is off to a good start. The brand quickly expanded from performance wear and athleisure to other categories — including golf and swimming. The new swimsuits come in three colors and were modeled by none other than the GOAT himself.
Price: $75
The slip-on shoe wave keeps on crashing. Now, it's Lusso Cloud, with its perforated recycled IP-EVA sneaker called the Scenario. It has better support than most slip-ons, though, courtesy of its textured interior and built-in arch.
Price: $65
Troubadour's Featherweight Tote isn't new, but this color is. Called Khaki, it's equal parts Earth tone and military use, with its faded brown but kind of green guise. Inside, it's about the same as usual: there are several pockets, including a zippered one. Plus, the whole thing is waterproof.
Price: $345
Raen's square-shaped Huxton frames come in a few colors already, but the new Coral Tortoise / Dark Smoke edition is my favorite by far. From afar, it kind of looks like cow print. However, up close, you can tell that's it tortoise by how the edges sort of melt into one another. It's a lot more fluid from that angle.
Price: $150
It almost seems as if the Zenith Chronomaster Original can do no wrong: nearly every version is an absolute winner, and so is the newest one made in collaboration with Hodinkee. It's the Chronomaster based on the vintage reference A386 with a "salmon" dial beautifully paired to gray tones, but only 150 were made.
Price: $9,500 (sold out)
We're fans of Oris's Big Crown collection to begin with, and we've been loving recent versions with simplified, dressier styles and in-house movements. For two new versions, Oris partnered with the Nobel Peace Prize-nominated humanitarian organization Wings of Hope. The steel version seen here is 40mm wide while the gold model is 38mm, and both use the Oris 401 automatic movement.
Price: $3,700+
It's another limited-edition with a "salmon" dial made in partnership with a watch enthusiast publication-slash-retailer — and you know what? We're total suckers for it. The Parmigiani Tonda PF wears the look exceptionally well, and we're not surprised that all 25 examples have already sold out.
Price: $22,350 (sold out)
The resurrected brand Airain delighted us with its reissued Type 20 pilot's chronograph, and it's now following up with one of its historical dive watches. The model is currently still in development, and the brand is asking fans to vote on which designs will make it to final production. Go check out the project and cast a vote.
Price: TBD