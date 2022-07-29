15 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

A few of this week's drops seem a bit disconnected from the temperatures in much of the world, which feel like a global warming meets dog days of summer collab. Dressy watches and graphic sweaters are perhaps looking ahead to autumn — even as we're currently donning shorts, sandals and dive watches. If you're looking for trends at the weekly level, you've got a couple "salmon dial" limited edition watches from Zenith and Parmigiani and lightweight shirts from Stoffa and Alex Crane. But there's much more, too, from the return of Airain's killer vintage dive watch to Tom Brady's new swim trunks.