Drake's music videos have always been elaborate — even a little over-the-top. In one, for his song "God's Plan," he gave away nearly $1 million — $996,631.90, to be exact — to fans. In another, for his song "Falling Back," he married, uh, three dozen women.

In his latest video treatment — a four-minute spot for his popular dance tune, "Sticky" — he puts on a show as always: he pops out to an after party, raps in a luxurious lap pool and camps out in a one-of-one Maybach off-roading concept car designed by Virgil Abloh, Gorden Wagener and Devon Ojas.

Broken up into several chapters, this one, where Drake is riverside in fishing gear, feels like the most drastic departure. It was definitely added to show off the car, but Drake dressed to fit the part. He's wearing an orange Arc'teryx Beta Jacket, a Baltic Flyfisher Manual Lifejacket, pants I couldn't ID and Diemme Everest Boots.

Get Drake's "Sticky" GORP Outfit

Sure, his ensemble isn't the most authentic (or rough and tumble), but he's wearing gear that'll definitely work — and last. Gear Patrol Commerce Writer Will Porter called the Arc'teryx Beta Jacket "the shell you've been waiting for" and praised it for its versatility, simplicity and availability in loud colors (like burnt orange). (You can read his full review here.)

The boots, on the other hand, are definitely Diemme's most durable. They have a rubber outsole, high nubuck toe box and suede uppers, with a padded collar, toe-to-collar eyelets and a comfortable insole insert. They're easy to take on and off, too, as evidenced by Drake, who's wearing his nearly untied.

As for the manual floatation device, this accessory is surely for aesthetics. While there's a river in the rear of the shot, it's safe to assume Drake isn't wading in. But he does have a history with fishing gear: On several tours he sported fishing vests on stage, but, in this case, he's probably just wearing one because the Baltic Flyfisher Manual Lifejacket matches his jacket and the custom car.