Created over the past two years, Burton has just released its second collaboration capsule with the late artist, designer and visionary Virgil Abloh. The Burton c/o Virgil Abloh™ collection was in development for two years, and starts first with 10 limited-edition Burton c/o Virgil Abloh™ ‘Manifesto’ snowboards, which will go up for auction today for 48-hours here, where bids will start at $1,977.00 (a nod to 1977, the year Burton was founded).

Courtesy Courtesy

The auction boards feature a simple yet powerful design: a centerpiece featuring Abloh's Burton manifesto, created at the brand's headquarters in Vermont. The manifesto drives home the importance of representation in snowboarding; Abloh grew up snowboarding, and in 2017, visited Burton's headquarters to get inspiration for a women's outerwear collaboration he was designing for Burton and his brand, Off-White™.

"It was very important to Virgil that his next collaboration with Burton stand for something, that it share a larger message, so he created a manifesto to guide the collection," said Adrian Josef Margelist, Chief Creative Officer at Burton.

Reflecting on the importance of the collection and of representation in the sport, Burton team rider Zeb Powell added, "I try to leave my impact on snowboarders just like Virgil left an impact on me. Keeping up with me. Taking the time to talk, it meant so, so, much."

A sneak peek at the Burton c/o Virgil Abloh™ collection boards, launching 3/22/22. Jesse Dawson

After today's auction, a collection of limited-edition boards, boots and bindings will be available on March 22, 2022 on Burton's website. In addition to the auction, Burton will be donating $300,000 over the next three years to causes that work to increase BIPOC representation, and participation, in snow sports.

