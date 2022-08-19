Today's Top Stories
16 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Stylish shirts, winter accessories you'll want to buy now, dressy watches and more.

By Zen Love and Evan Malachosky
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

As fall nears, brands are debuting new seasonal collections, teasing winter apparel and accessories and shifting their focus from watches worn on exposed wrists to those sheltered by a sleeve's cuff. As such, you'll see a pom pom beanie, a dark camo Seiko, heftier shirts by Buck Mason and Alex Mill, a dressy but slightly oddball watch from Zodiac and more transitional pieces in this week's release roundup.

Buck Mason Campus Oxford
buck mason campus oxford shirt
Buck Mason's all-new basic Oxford is made from 7 ounces of yarn-dyed Oxford knit, which means it's small, the classic Oxford color and easy to break in over time.

Price: $115

END. x Adidas Ultraboost OG 1.0 'Ceramic Craze'
end x adidas ultraboost og ceramic craze sneakers
The Ultraboost has sort of fell to the wayside since Adidas' Yeezy love affair commenced. As such, there have been fewer collab editions lately. But END is bringing the silhouette back with its simple 'Ceramic Craze' colorway. It's tonal throughout but super-elevated.

Price: $175

Seiko 5 Sports Camo Dial Watches
seiko 5 sports camo dial watches
Two new models added to the Seiko 5 Sports line look pretty cool with camouflage-patterned dials. The SRPJ37 is in green camo and the SRPJ39 is shades of black as a limited edition of 6,000 examples for Japanese skateboarder Yuto Horigome.

Price: $335

Saturdays NYC x Porter Yoshida Tote Bag
saturdays nyc x porter yoshida tote bag
New York surf brand Saturdays collaborated with Tokyo-based brand Porter Yoshida on a tote bag that actually protects what's in it. The top has a drawstring closure to keep your laptop out of the public eye and protected from the rain. Plus, with it closed, nothing will far out if the bag topples over. It's plenty tall, too, which means you can fit a lot in here — and in its exterior pockets.

Price: $250

Alex Mill Corduroy Popover Shirt
alex mill corduroy popover shirt
Alex Mill's new fall collection features a number of corduroy garments. This popover shirt, though, is the best of the bunch, with its simple shape, unique pocket configuration and noticeable cuffs.

Price: $160

IWC Portugieser Blue & White Watches
iwc portugieser blue and white watch
The IWC Portugieser got new versions of its Automatic and Chronograph models with crisp, blue-and-white, panda-esque colorways.

Price: $8,400-$13,100

Corridor Pom Pom Beanie
corridor pom pom beanie
I know, I know. It's not beanie season. How dare I? But Corridor's new Pom Pom Beanie just dropped, and it's the type of standout accessory you need to snag now before it's gone by the time snow arrives.

Price: $95

Dad Grass "Grass" Collegiate Tee
dad grass "grass" collegiate tee
Collegiate tees are almost always a solid color with a contrasting oversized text logo. Dad Grass, as much a CBD brand as it is a merch company, made its own version of one, covering the front of a standard blue tee with the word "Grass." It's clever, a little cheeky and better than a tee that says "Dad."

Price: $44

Oris Divers Sixty-Five "Cotton Candy" Perlon Watches
oris divers sixty five "cotton candy" perlon watch
Oris's bronze dive watches are back, and what's new is that they're now available with wrist-cooling perlon straps in three colors of green, blue and pink to match the dials' eye-catching pastel hues.

Price: $2,600

Briefing x 2nd Magazine Draw String Tote Backpack
briefing x 2nd magazine draw string tote backpack
Preppy Americana Japanese men's publication 2nd Magazine collaborated with American bag maker Briefing on a backpack that can be carried like a tote. The center panel is a faded camo that almost looks like an animal print, and the top closes with a drawstring top and clip fastener.

Price: $160

Mister Green World Piece Hemp Oxford
mister green world piece hemp oxford
Mister Green is branching out from T-shirts and Bong Water mugs to offer a collection of hemp-based smart apparel called World Piece. The Oxford is considered medium-weight; it has an incredible tag inside; and the 55/45 hemp-cotton blend fabric boasts workwear-level durability.

Price: $140

Barebones Neelum Duffel Bag
barebones neelum duffel bag
Duffel bags aren't cheap anymore. And most don't last more than a few seasons. Barebones' new Neelum Duffel is both affordable and built to withstand actual wear and tear. It's made from waxed canvas with a full-grain leather logo badge. It's a pretty good size, too: 21.75 x 10.25 x 11 inches.

Price: $70

Zodiac Olympos Watch
zodiac olympos watch
Zodiac is nowadays almost entirely about its Super Sea Wolf dive watch collection. But that wasn't always the case, and the brand just brought back its dressy but simultaneously funky Olympos.

Price: $895

Filson x Xtratuf Legacy Lace Boots
filson x xtratuf legacy lace boot
Filson and Xtratuf's best-selling lace up boots are back. Combine the outdoor prowess of Filson with Xtratuf's workwear expertise and you get a boot that's as hard-wearing as it is protective. It's slip- and chemical-resistant, waterproof and built with enhanced arch support.

Price: $190

J.Crew x New Balance 997H Sneakers
j crew and new balance 997h sneaker
J.Crew and New Balance have worked on a number of sneakers together over the years, and their latest collab is a fall-friendly version of the 997. Perfect for late August and all of September and October, there are earthen tones throughout contrasted with pops of color.

Price: $95

Ming 37.04 Monopusher Watch
black watch
The latest watch from Ming, and the young brand's 50th reference, combines a guilloche dial with a lume-filled sapphire dial over it for an interesting, three-dimensional visual effect. It's a monopusher chronograph, meaning all the chronograph functions are operated by a single button.

Price: ~$31,000

