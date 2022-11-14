Start With These 5 Favorites for a Stylish Fall Overhaul

Huckberry has warm, durable and timeless styles that will last season after season as your new favorites.

By Gear Patrol Studios
rhodes footwear portland boot
Huckberry

Fall fashion is hard to beat. When it's time to break out the cozy knits, flannels, jackets and boots we're all happy campers (especially if we're camping). But perhaps your go-to autumnal gear has seen better days. If you're in the market for some replacements, don't fret about losing that familiar feeling of your favorites. Start and end your seasonal wardrobe revamp journey with Huckberry, where you'll find all the fall items you need to stay comfortable and stylish for years to come. For inspiration and just a hint of what's on offer, check out our picks below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
$298 AT HUCKBERRY

This timeless jacket is an all-time fav because it's built to last season after season. Crafted with waxed, weather-resistant Martexin 7 oz. sailcoth to brave the elements, the body and sleeves are fully lined with a soft, striped blanket lining. That means it'll feel just right, even over your favorite tee shirt.

Flint and Tinder 365 Pants
$128 AT HUCKBERRY

It's hard to find fall pants that strike the right balance of comfort and fit. The 365 pants are lauded for being pretty much perfect – now, the new 8 oz blended twill fabric is softer and stretchier than before without compromising the familiar silhouette that makes them a best seller. Great for fall, but excellent almost any time of year.

Rhodes Footwear Portland Boot
$250 AT HUCKBERRY

The Portland boot has a lower profile for extreme style versatility. Despite its stylish design, the Portland's Vibram 430 outsole is grippy and durable – you know, for adventures.

Crossback Workshirt
$117 AT HUCKBERRY

Last year, Flint and Tinder made such a good flannel that it sold out completely; this hardy flannel is a faithful recreation of that shirt, made from scratch. It's super soft and as heavy as a blanket. It's available in five colorways – can you really get by with just one?

Wellen Seawool Fisherman Sweater
$148 AT HUCKBERRY

Fisherman sweaters: a fall mega-staple. Worn on its own or under a light jacket, it's an iconic clothing item every guy should own. This one injects a heavy hit of modernity into a traditional form factor: it's soft to the touch, temperature regulating, quick drying and made from sustainable materials.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Sponsored
This Winter, Don't Skimp on Eye Protection
This Puffer Jacket is 15X Stronger Than Steel
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Four-Person Tent Sets Up in 30 Seconds
Where Can I Actually Wear Fur-Lined Moccasins?
Going Hiking? Pack This New Water Filter
How Does Micro-Weighted Workout Apparel Work?
Hopping Off Your Yacht? Try the VQ11 Sportsline
Biking to Work? Try Freitag's Futuristic Bag
This Is Why New Orleans Loves Down the River Forge
Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick