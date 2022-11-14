Start With These 5 Favorites for a Stylish Fall Overhaul

Huckberry has warm, durable and timeless styles that will last season after season as your new favorites.
Fall fashion is hard to beat. When it's time to break out the cozy knits, flannels, jackets and boots we're all happy campers (especially if we're camping). But perhaps your go-to autumnal gear has seen better days. If you're in the market for some replacements, don't fret about losing that familiar feeling of your favorites. Start and end your seasonal wardrobe revamp journey with Huckberry, where you'll find all the fall items you need to stay comfortable and stylish for years to come. For inspiration and just a hint of what's on offer, check out our picks below.
This timeless jacket is an all-time fav because it's built to last season after season. Crafted with waxed, weather-resistant Martexin 7 oz. sailcoth to brave the elements, the body and sleeves are fully lined with a soft, striped blanket lining. That means it'll feel just right, even over your favorite tee shirt.
It's hard to find fall pants that strike the right balance of comfort and fit. The 365 pants are lauded for being pretty much perfect – now, the new 8 oz blended twill fabric is softer and stretchier than before without compromising the familiar silhouette that makes them a best seller. Great for fall, but excellent almost any time of year.
The Portland boot has a lower profile for extreme style versatility. Despite its stylish design, the Portland's Vibram 430 outsole is grippy and durable – you know, for adventures.
Last year, Flint and Tinder made such a good flannel that it sold out completely; this hardy flannel is a faithful recreation of that shirt, made from scratch. It's super soft and as heavy as a blanket. It's available in five colorways – can you really get by with just one?
Fisherman sweaters: a fall mega-staple. Worn on its own or under a light jacket, it's an iconic clothing item every guy should own. This one injects a heavy hit of modernity into a traditional form factor: it's soft to the touch, temperature regulating, quick drying and made from sustainable materials.