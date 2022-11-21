8 Elegant Timepiece Pairings for You and Yours

Four watch pairings curated for couples who share a love of timeless elegance.

By Gear Patrol Studios
gift guide for watch wearing couples longings

At times, the hardest part of holiday shopping is not shopping for yourself. That won't be the case this year thanks to these couple-worthy watch pairings. Founded in 1832, Longines has long since been making modern watches with an exacting mix of luxury and sport, each boasting modern features and classic designs. As with every couple, these pairings are comprised of two watches that share common themes yet stand apart with individual style.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Longines
Longines Spirit Zulu Time
$3,050 AT LONGINES.COM

The perfect option for those who prefer an iconic dressier yet sporty look, this 42mm automatic features an iconic aesthetic with updated details. A scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with several layers of anti-reflective coating on both sides covers a deep blue sunray dial, behind which hums an L844.4 caliber movement with a 72-hour power reserve.

Longines
Longines Spirit
$2,150 AT LONGINES.COM

The Longines Spirit collection links history and innovation by combining references to the glory days of aviation with present-day aesthetic and technical requirements, including a chronometer certified movement. An ode to the past with features capable of tackling today's adventurers, this timepiece has it all.

Longines
The Longines Master Collection
$2,575 AT LONGINES.COM

The Longines Master collection comprises self-winding timepieces crafted to showcase the brand's dedication to classic elegance. Featuring a 42mm stainless steel case with a transparent caseback and alligator leather strap, this model boasts a streamlined moon phase function at the six o'clock position.

Longines
The Longines Master for Her
$2,450 AT LONGINES.COM

A slightly slimmed-down version of the elegant moon phase watch above, this 34mm timepiece is designed for a more slender wrist.

Longines
Longines Dolcevita
$1,675 AT LONGINES.COM

Soft lines and bold shapes define this collection, which honors the Italian "sweetness of life." The rectangular steel case houses a silver "flinqué" dial and blued steel hands and is well complemented by an alligator strap available in four colorways.

Longines
Longines DolceVita for Her
$1,350 AT LONGINES.COM

As a sturdy yet dignified alternative to the alligator strap, this Longines DolceVita stainless steel bracelet is a statement unto itself.

Longines
Record
$2,025 AT LONGINES.COM

Like all the pieces in Longines' Record collection, this 38.50mm model is Chronometer certified by the Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC), a designation awarded to all of the pieces in the Record collection and ensures exceptional precision.

Longines
Record for Her
$4,125 AT LONGINES.COM

Featuring a striking, white mother-of-pearl dial, diamond indexes and 13 diamonds on the dial, this model from the Record collection is sure to garner plenty of praise and attention.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Sponsored
This Winter, Don't Skimp on Eye Protection
This Puffer Jacket is 15X Stronger Than Steel
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Four-Person Tent Sets Up in 30 Seconds
Where Can I Actually Wear Fur-Lined Moccasins?
Going Hiking? Pack This New Water Filter
How Does Micro-Weighted Workout Apparel Work?
Hopping Off Your Yacht? Try the VQ11 Sportsline
Biking to Work? Try Freitag's Futuristic Bag
This Is Why New Orleans Loves Down the River Forge
Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick