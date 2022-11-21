8 Elegant Timepiece Pairings for You and Yours

Four watch pairings curated for couples who share a love of timeless elegance.
At times, the hardest part of holiday shopping is not shopping for yourself. That won't be the case this year thanks to these couple-worthy watch pairings. Founded in 1832, Longines has long since been making modern watches with an exacting mix of luxury and sport, each boasting modern features and classic designs. As with every couple, these pairings are comprised of two watches that share common themes yet stand apart with individual style.
The perfect option for those who prefer an iconic dressier yet sporty look, this 42mm automatic features an iconic aesthetic with updated details. A scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with several layers of anti-reflective coating on both sides covers a deep blue sunray dial, behind which hums an L844.4 caliber movement with a 72-hour power reserve.
The Longines Spirit collection links history and innovation by combining references to the glory days of aviation with present-day aesthetic and technical requirements, including a chronometer certified movement. An ode to the past with features capable of tackling today's adventurers, this timepiece has it all.
The Longines Master collection comprises self-winding timepieces crafted to showcase the brand's dedication to classic elegance. Featuring a 42mm stainless steel case with a transparent caseback and alligator leather strap, this model boasts a streamlined moon phase function at the six o'clock position.
A slightly slimmed-down version of the elegant moon phase watch above, this 34mm timepiece is designed for a more slender wrist.
Soft lines and bold shapes define this collection, which honors the Italian "sweetness of life." The rectangular steel case houses a silver "flinqué" dial and blued steel hands and is well complemented by an alligator strap available in four colorways.
As a sturdy yet dignified alternative to the alligator strap, this Longines DolceVita stainless steel bracelet is a statement unto itself.
Like all the pieces in Longines' Record collection, this 38.50mm model is Chronometer certified by the Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC), a designation awarded to all of the pieces in the Record collection and ensures exceptional precision.
Featuring a striking, white mother-of-pearl dial, diamond indexes and 13 diamonds on the dial, this model from the Record collection is sure to garner plenty of praise and attention.