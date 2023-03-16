Madewell’s Spring 2023 Men’s Collection delivers laid-back, vintage-inspired essentials that will elevate your every day look.
We are more than ready for spring weather – but is your wardrobe? If you're still searching for the quality fits that will keep you looking fresh as temperatures warm, we have you covered. Madewell's Spring Collection is all about easygoing staples, relaxed shirting and channeling a mix of high and low. Designed to strike a perfect balance between casual and considered, each item is crafted with premium fabric and equipped to elevate every outfit. Check out a few of our favorite picks from the collection below.
These best-selling fit jeans are cut with more room in the seat and thigh — plus a slightly tapered leg — for a muscle-friendly fit. They're also crafted with Everyday Flex denim (which is moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating and equipped with COOLMAX® technology) to keep you feeling air-conditioned in the summer and warm and dry the rest of the year. Available in a range of washes, these will quickly become your new favorite spring denim.
This brand-new super-soft brushed terry hoodie will be your go-to all Spring. Perfect for layering, it has a vintage-inspired fit with dropped shoulders and a slightly tapered waist. Available in Craftsman Blue, Bleached Canvas, North Shore and Pale Mauve; good luck picking just one.
This boxy jacket has a slouchy, relaxed fit. To the touch, it's soft as butter. Plus, with a subtle herringbone weave and patch pockets, it never sacrifices style for comfort. Perfect on its own or layered for early spring, this will be a wardrobe staple.
Inspired by a vintage mechanic's shirt, this soft button-up can be dressed up or down. Ultra-functional details like reinforced elbows make this piece extra durable, while double pockets (including one with a pencil slot in the flap) will keep you project-ready. In a range of colors for spring, it's no mystery why this shirt is a best-seller.
Aptly named, the Everywear Shorts are designed with comfort in mind so you can where them everywhere. With an elastic waistband and pockets for your keys and wallet, you might never want to take them off. In addition to corduroy, these best-sellers are also available in cotton twill, recycled nylon, and seersucker fabrics