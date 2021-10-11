Today's Top Stories
1
Ferrari Hired Jony Ive and Marc Newson. But Why?
2
Grow Your Sneaker Collection with SoleSavy
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
What Luggage to Bring to an Adventure Lodge

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Season Three's Popular Hiking Boots Come in Three New Colors

Plus, the brand improved the boots' insoles, hardware, laces, and waterproof membrane.

season three
Courtesy

We're big fans of Season Three's Ultralight Hiking Boot, a design inspired by classic European heritage hiking footwear. It fuses the comfortability of a sneaker with the practicality of something far more durable while balancing both streetwear and slope aesthetics. Needless to say, it ticks all the right boxes.

And now, before even releasing a second style (yes, this boot is all they sell), they've released an updated version of their original boot. Addressing comfort, color and performance, Season Three added an Ortholite insole to the heel, stronger hardware and laces to the upper and a new and improved waterproof membrane to the exterior, making the boot better for long days and rough terrain alike — for longer, too.

Find The Ultralight Hiking Boot in three fall-ready hues: Burnt Orange, Forest Green and Caffé (in order how they appear below). These are available on top of the four colorways they already sell: Black, Grey, Navy and Sand.

Season Three Ultralight Hiking Boot

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Burnt Orange
The Ultralight Hiking Boot
Season Three
SHOP NOW
Forest Green
The Ultralight Hiking Boot
Season Three
SHOP NOW
Caffé
The Ultralight Hiking Boot
Season Three
SHOP NOW
These Hiking Boots Broke My Sneaker Addiction
season 3 boots
Gerald Ortiz

New York-based brand Season Three may only have one shoe in its catalogue, but it’s already hitting its stride.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Shop James Bond's 'No Time to Die' Closet
Buy James Bond's Sweater from 'No Time to Die'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Mercedes-EQ's First Sedan Packs 350 Miles of Range
The Ford Bronco We Really Want Comes in 2022
The Benefits of a Ceramic Watch for $80? Really?
James Bond's 'No Time to Die' Sunglasses Are Super
Look: Vans Vault Collabs With Nigel Cabourn
The Ford Bronco Raptor: Everything You Should Know
One of Patagonia’s Best Jackets Is Over $100 Off
Meet the '80s Resto-Mod You Didn't Know You Want