Season Three's Popular Hiking Boots Come in Three New Colors

We're big fans of Season Three's Ultralight Hiking Boot, a design inspired by classic European heritage hiking footwear. It fuses the comfortability of a sneaker with the practicality of something far more durable while balancing both streetwear and slope aesthetics. Needless to say, it ticks all the right boxes.

And now, before even releasing a second style (yes, this boot is all they sell), they've released an updated version of their original boot. Addressing comfort, color and performance, Season Three added an Ortholite insole to the heel, stronger hardware and laces to the upper and a new and improved waterproof membrane to the exterior, making the boot better for long days and rough terrain alike — for longer, too.

Find The Ultralight Hiking Boot in three fall-ready hues: Burnt Orange, Forest Green and Caffé (in order how they appear below). These are available on top of the four colorways they already sell: Black, Grey, Navy and Sand.

Season Three Ultralight Hiking Boot