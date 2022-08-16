Clarks' New Wallabees Are Quilted Like Your Go-To Down Jacket

When temperatures drop, folks trust puffy down jackets and durable boots to keep them warm. But, what if you could combine the two, thus creating boots that are soft and comfortable, sturdy, too, and warmer than regular leather? Clarks did with its new quilted Wallabee Boots, which are available in two colors, Black and Khaki.

The Wallabee has always been comfortable, a well-known draw bestowed upon them by their cushioned crepe sole and soft (even when leather) uppers. They've also been cool for a long time, earning placement in reggae and rap songs released by both American and Jamaican artists. The Wallabees Snoop Dogg, Vybz Kartel or Raekwon wore, though, didn't look like these. Then, they were leather or suede, much like the baseline ones you can still find today.

With these limited-edition Wallabees, rather than toying with their shape or proportions, Clarks messes around with materials. The 100 percent synthetic uppers are likely much lighter than the standard suede or leather, but leather accents at the collar and down the moc-toe make the shoe seem far more structured than it actually feels. Plus, the quilted effect isn't as outward as it is on parkas or other down jackets. On outerwear, quilting adds width and dimension, creating sections of the jacket that jut outward, because they're filled with feathers or faux down.

These boots, on the other hand, balance having a bigger footprint than standard Wallabees with being narrower than your traditional quilted apparel and accessories. Right now, they're only available through BTSN but that could change once Clarks' season-end sales conclude, meaning you might see them on their site soon, too.