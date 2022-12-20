Today's Top Stories
The Best Parkas for All of Your Outdoor Adventures This Winter

With its iconic design and modern innovations, the parka is still a surefire way to stay warm.

By Evan Malachosky and Beau Hayhoe
three parka jackets
Courtesy

When winter’s temperatures settle into the biting sub-zeroes, your best option for staying warm is the iconic arctic parka. Today’s iterations draw from mid-century military designs, placing equal weight on function and warmth, but utilize modern waterproofing and wind-proofing innovations. Met with down fill and an optional fur hood lining, cold weather doesn’t stand a chance.

On top of its functionality, the parka is an easy design to incorporate into any wardrobe, complementing a wide range of different aesthetics. In the case of cold-weather outerwear, the aphorism “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” readily applies, and the parka is still the best. Shop a few of our favorites below.

How to Wear a Parka

Once you’ve found the right parka, it’s all about wearing it the right way — and yes, there’s definitely a right and a wrong way to wear one. It’s all about striking that delicate balance in the extreme cold. Ideally, your parka is packed with warming insulation, so to avoid overheating, don’t go overboard on the layers beneath.

When in doubt, keep it simple: Start with a base layer, like a thermal henley or a long-sleeve tee, and then add one top layer, as you would with a regular outfit worn indoors (think a flannel shirt or a crewneck sweatshirt or sweater). Your parka is going to keep you plenty warm beyond that, but we’d suggest sticking with tried-and-true cold-weather picks rather than simply throwing your parka on top of a T-shirt.

On your lower half, stick with what you know: Cold weather trousers or heavier canvas work pants are going to combat snow and precipitation readily, while, for instance, heavy blue selvedge denim might weigh you down. Think lightweight yet warm (leave any warm-weather trousers squarely in storage). Your parka should provide enough coverage, protection and warmth to get you from point A to point B with mobility in mind, and the rest of your winter ensemble should follow suit.

What to Know About Parka Insulation

Your parka should ideally level things up when it comes to insulation – you want maximum warmth in the winter cold, after all – but not every type of insulation is created equal.

Feather Down

The best insulation for your parka should provide durability while fighting back against blizzards, and perhaps that’s the reason why many parkas use down insulation. Made from goose or duck plumage, down is a packable and super-lightweight insulation.

Here’s the catch: It doesn’t insulate if it gets wet, and it also dries slowly. When shopping for a down parka, look for the fill power (a measurement that determines how many cubic inches of volume filled up by one ounce of down).

To avoid the pitfalls of down on its own, water-resistant down insulation might provide the best alternative, yet parkas insulated with this material are more expensive than average.

Synthetic Down

There are also synthetic versions of down, which blend compressed, water-resistant fibers with actual down itself – that way, you’re getting performance capabilities and the warmth of down. This is a solid hybrid option if you anticipate taking on more active pursuits.

On the other hand, some of the best parkas for men are made entirely with synthetic insulation, all the better to dry quickly and perform well if the fibers get wet. Like the fill power on a down parka, parkas with synthetic insulation feature a warmth rating – in this case, they’re rated by the gram weight per square meter of synthetic fill. When in doubt, the higher the better (i.e. warmer). The key when shopping for one of the best parkas for men? Prioritizing warmth, performance and yes, a dash of style as well.

The Best Parkas for Men

Best Overall Parka
The North Face Recycled Mcmurdo Parka
Courtesy
$400 AT THE NORTH FACE

  • This jacket received the brand’s highest warmth rating

  • The design of this parka is bulkier and less streamlined than other winter jackets

Made from recycled nylon and filled with responsible-certified down, The North Face's Mcmurdo Parka promises to keep you warm and dry — what more can you ask for? It hits right past your hip, not at your knees, which makes it more flattering for more body shapes.

Best Upgrade Parka
Woolrich Luxe Wool Long Parka
$1,080 AT WOOLRICH.COM

  • This jacket is overbuilt with warm features like a chin flap for extreme cold

  • The insulation is duck down, which performs poorly when wet

If you really want to ramp up your winter outerwear game, it’s hard to go wrong with Woolrich – this jacket is both extremely luxe and yet made to take on the cold in a rugged-yet-refined manner.

Best Affordable Parka
Columbia Marquam Peak Fusion Parka
$200 AT COLUMBIA

  • Interior liner (which is gold) traps heat well
  • The faux fur trim comes off

  • The front pockets are a little high, which makes them hard to access

For the price, few parkas can compete with Columbia's Marquam. It's made from a cotton-nylon blend that's both heat-trapping and waterproof. There are pockets at the hips and at the chest; the hood has a faux fur trim; and it's filled with the brand's proprietary Thermarator insulation.

L.L. Bean Baxter State Parka
Courtesy
$299 AT L.L.BEAN

  • L.L. Bean tested this parka in extreme summit conditions

  • The use of down insulation makes for a bulkier jacket that’s more difficult to pack

Designed for days when it's between 5 and 45 degrees Fahrenheit, L.L. Bean's Baxter State Parka is a pillar in the brand's catalog. It's wind- and waterproof and the go-to jacket for those traversing the White Mountains in New Hampshire, where the brand tested its capabilities.

The faux fur hood attachment zips off, too, if you truly don't need it. It helps when it's super, super cold, though.

Lululemon Cold City Parka
Courtesy
$598 AT LULULEMON

  • This jacket is perfect for those who favor minimal style mixed with performance

  • It’s insulated with goose down, which doesn’t perform well when wet

Want a sleeker, city-centric parka? Lululemon's Cold City Parka — as the name says — is designed for cold days downtown. Available in black or navy, it's an appropriate length, waterproof and easy to wear.

That means you can withstand snow-covered blocks, especially since it's seam-sealed and filled with 600-fill-power goose down.

Everlane The ReNew Short Parka
Courtesy
Now 49% off
$165 AT EVERLANE

  • This jacket is highly affordable and transparently made

  • The short design delivers less coverage in winter storms

Everlane's ReNew collection is a group of puffers and fleeces made using renewed alternatives to polyester. The collection recycled millions of plastic bottles, turning them into a super-fine polyester thread which was knit and woven into polyester fabric. This jacket is minimal and quite affordable, and is filled with recycled PrimaLoft insulation (recommended for 0 to 35°F temperatures).

Patagonia Tres 3-in-1 Parka
$599 AT REI

  • This jacket delivers multiple outerwear options in one streamlined package, making the removable liner an ideal choice as temperatures change throughout the day

  • The removable inner zip jacket might prove too bulky or cumbersome to carry during active pursuits

Patagonia is giving you options with this parka, which incorporates a removable liner jacket beneath the sturdy parka exterior. That makes this a 3-in-1, even if that's a hotly contested jacket style. That being said, this is a super-warm parka, with its down fill, thigh-length tail and 2-layer breathable water- and windproof laminate.

Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Parka
$340 AT REI

  • The stretch woven fabric exterior is ideal for active winter pursuits

  • This jacket’s goose down insulation isn’t as durable as other types of down

If you’re in search of a jacket to take out onto the slopes this winter, Mountain Hardwear might be just what you need. This windproof jacket uses a blend of nylon and elastane for durability and stretch.

As such, it's incredibly light considering how warm it truly is: 700-fill-power goose down delivers the heat, while the nylon construction shaves ounces off its total weight.

Woolrich Arctic Parka
Courtesy
$850 AT WOOLRICH.COM

  • Duck down fill is lightweight but insulating

  • Faux trim is a lot when attached

Get winter-ready with Woolrich's Arctic Parka. It was originally designed for Alaskan oil workers, meaning it had to withstand subzero temperatures on top of harsh wind. The updated version has a detachable faux fur trim, duck down fill and a teflon coating for wind and water resistance.

The front also folds over further than most jackets, which creates a literal blockade against wind, rain or snow.

Ralph Lauren Faux Fur-Trim Down Parka
Courtesy
$349 AT RALPH LAUREN

  • This jacket ramps up cold-weather features in a big way with touches like an oversized hood

  • With a 650-fill rating, it’s less warm than other parkas on the market

Ralph Lauren's classic parka combines elegance and durability. How? The design is relatively simple, with a straight down button stack, slant pockets and a removable faux fur hood.

It's longer, too, to cover your entire torso, and it's both wind- and waterproof. But it's the 650-fill-power down that keeps you warm.

Outdoor Research Stormcraft Gore-Tex 700 Parka
$499 AT BACKCOUNTRY

  • Gore-Tex liner keeps you dry even in serious storms

  • Angled chest pockets can be hard to access with gloves on

Here's an option for the outdoors-oriented folks shopping this list. Outdoor Research's Stormcraft Parka is made from polyester, lined with Gore-Tex and filled with certified-responsible, 700-fill down.

You'll be fine on a mountain hike or on the way back from a hard day's work, courtesy of a GORE-TEX laminate that fights off the elements but lets sweat evaporate.

J.Crew PrimaLoft Franconia Parka
$357 AT J CREW

  • This jacket features plenty of pockets for your everyday carry

  • It’s expensive for a parka from a lifestyle brand

J. Crew is back in a big way with a retro-minded parka made using sustainable synthetic insulation. A lined hood and plenty of pockets aren’t bad touches, either.

L.L.Bean Rugged Ridge Parka
$199 AT L.L.BEAN

  • The Rugged Ridge Parka is exceptionally lightweight and breathable for active pursuits

  • The shorter design of this parka offers less protection in winter weather

L.L. Bean’s waterproof, lightweight parka ramps up the technical specs in a design that cuts out the bulk in favor of a streamlined look and feel. You’ve now got a jacket to pair up with your go-to Bean Boots.

It's the ideal snow-blowing option, with its nylon shell, fully lined inside and fleece neck warmer.

Marmot Alassian Featherless Insulated Parka
$350 AT REI

  • Featherless synthetic insulation makes this jacket more durable and high-performing

  • The fixed hood can’t be removed and might be obtrusive in some situations

Marmot’s take on the parka is made with an innovative synthetic down that mimics the warmth of 700-fill power down. It also boasts an interior wind flap for added protection against winter winds.

It weighs a little more than most synthetic jackets, but it isn't quite as warm — it's a casual parka, if you will.

