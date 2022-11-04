Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Leatherman CEO Ben Rivera Loves Customer Feedback
3
Toyota's New Small Pickup Truck: What We Know
4
Liquid Smoke: Six Scents for Winter 2022
5
This Woven City Slipper Can Take You Anywhere

Knickerbocker's All-New Boots Are a World-Class Collab

Fracap, an Italian footwear brand that dates back to the early 20th century, worked with the New York brand on four limited-edition designs.

By Evan Malachosky
knickerbocker
Courtesy

There's always been plenty of synergy between New York and Italy. The state houses over three million people of Italian descent, which is equal to about 13 percent of the total population. And although a lot of them call the five boroughs home, Italian culture is far-reaching; New York is home to world-class Italian restaurants, a bustling (but ever-shrinking) Little Italy and a memorable (albeit dwindling) history of, shall we say, well-connected families.

Now, though, there's a new bond being formed between decade-old clothing company Knickerbocker and the Italian bootmaking legends at Fracap. Their boots have been made in Puglia, Italy since 1908, first for farmers and now for fans of handcrafted luxury. And now New Yorkers will have access to limited-edition low- and high-top iterations, courtesy of Knickerbocker.

Both designs, the KF101 (a low-top hiker that costs $295) and the KF102 (a taller boot that costs $350), will come in two classic colorways: brown suede and black leather. They fuse casual, lifestyle aesthetics with those more traditionally held for hiking, hence why all four pairs come with metal hardware, hefty Vibram outsoles and calf leather insoles, which help your feet breathe even when they're tightly tied.

Knickerbocker calls them "a combination of timeless utility and lasting quality fused with exciting references from America’s many rich subcultures." And even though they're rather traditional-looking, at least for a hiker, they match Knickerbocker's aesthetic well, which is definitely more city-centric. You can as easily wear these on a city sidewalk as you do on a wet upstate trail.

Or, if you buy yourself a low-top pair, you can wear them with a slacks or a suit — especially if it's corduroy. At least that's how I'll do it: a rich, brown wide-wale corduroy suit with the suede KF101s.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
BLACK LEATHER
Knickerbocker x Fracap KF101
$295 AT KNICKERBOCKER.NYC
BROWN SUEDE
Knickerbocker x Fracap KF101
$295 AT KNICKERBOCKER.NYC
BLACK LEATHER
Knickerbocker x Fracap KF102
$350 AT KNICKERBOCKER.NYC
BROWN SUEDE
Knickerbocker x Fracap KF102
$350 AT KNICKERBOCKER.NYC
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Subaru Teased the New 2024 Impreza: What We Know
Save Big on Modern Menswear at Taylor Stitch
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Mercedes Just Teased a Tiny Electric Camper Van
5 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
Jeep's Electric Wagoneer S: What You Need to Know
Rimowa's New Case Recreates the Aurora Borealis
Bruvi Wants to Make Single-Serve Coffee Taste Good
Lexus Brought 2 Flashy New Overlanders to SEMA
Save Up to 54% on a Great Pellet Grill Smoker
Reebok Releases the New Nano X2 Froning Edition