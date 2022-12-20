Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Laces for Every Type of Boot

Whether you're swapping out the included set or stocking up on back-ups, this guide offers options for every boot style.

By Evan Malachosky
friend sitting on bench, man tying shoelaces
Ross WoodhallGetty Images

Even if you love the laces your boots came with, it makes sense to keep a few extra sets on hand, just in case yours break. If they're leather, that's unlikely — same is true for waxed cotton and Taslan types. But which ones go with which boot styles? And how do you pick the right length? Learn the ins and outs of lace shopping below.

Types of Boot Laces

Most times, laces are clearly labeled — either round, flat, waxed, leather or Taslan. Even then, it's pretty obvious what you're dealing with. The titles are dead giveaways.

Round

Round laces are wider, rounded strings that taper at the tip.

Flat

Flat laces can sit flush with a tabletop. They're wide but easy to push through eyelets. They're most commonly seen on classic hiker boots.

Waxed

Waxed laces are the preferred finishing touch for dress bootmakers. They are usually thin, easy to use and pretty durable, too.

Leather

Leather laces come standard on a ton of well-made boots. They're thicker, which can make them harder to tie, but they're arguably the most durable.

Taslan

Taslan is a high-tech woven polyester fabric. It's wound tightly to prevent pilling and improve its overall durability. You'll find Taslan laces on most Timberland boots, for example.

How to Pick the Right Length

Count Your Eyelet Pairs

Whenever you buy laces, you need to be mindful of how long they are. If you don't take length into account, you could end up with laces that need to be wrapped around your ankle when tied, or, even worse, prove too short. You can roughly estimate the proper lace length by counting how many eyelet pairs there are. (Total number of eyelets divided by two.)

Generally speaking, boots with eight or 10 total eyelets (four or five pairs) need 36-inch laces; boots with 12 eyelets (six pairs) need 45-inch laces; boots with 14 eyelets (7 pairs) need 54-inch laces; and those with 16 eyelets or more (eight or more pairs) need 63-inch laces or longer. Again, this is simply a rough estimate, so always go bigger if you're in between.

Materials to Avoid

Fabric

Fabric laces, particularly those flimsier than Danner's Flat Laces — like the ones you find on sneakers — are no good on a pair of boots. Not only will they really stick out, but they won't stand up to the elements like your boots will, forcing you to replace them with unnecessary regularity.

What to Know

Speed Hooks

Instead of the usual metal eyelets most shoes are equipped with, speed hooks are metal hooks that make lacing, as the name implies, speedy. Rather than having to fuss about, threading each lace carefully through each eyelet, speed hooks allow the wearer to simply wrap the laces around each hook. They’re especially useful for tall boots that require a bit more time and dexterity to slip into and out of.

Learn how to use speed hooks the right way in our guide to the lacing system.

BEST FLAT LACES
Danner Flat Laces
Courtesy
$10 AT DANNER.COM

Danner's firetruck red Flat Laces are an icon of Aprés-Ski. They pair well with the brand's classic Mountain Light Boots, but I've put a set on boots from J.Crew, Red Wing and even White's. You'll find these in a number of lengths, but the standard size is 63 inches.

  • Length: 63 inches
  • Material: Cotton
  • Type: Flat
BEST SNOW BOOT LACES
Burton Traditional Lace Snowboard Laces
Courtesy
$5 AT BURTON.COM

If you're swapping out the laces on your snow boots, it makes sense to add ones that dry fast (and are easy to tie, even when wet). It's best to go with brands that sell snow gear, like Burton, which stocks these super-cheap snowboard laces.

  • Length: 76 inches
  • Material: Polyester
  • Type: Round
BEST FLAT WAXED LACES
Viberg Flat Wax Cotton Laces
Courtesy
$10 AT VIBERG

Waxed cotton laces, especially flat ones, are most prevalent on dress boots, which skew sleek and professional. That's because flat wax cotton laces don't take up space, and they don't steal the show from the boots they're tying together. The ones that came stock on my Viberg boots are my favorite, and you can buy them for your boots, too, no matter whether they're actually Viberg's or not.

  • Length: 60 inches
  • Material: Cotton
  • Type: Flat Waxed
BEST TASLAN LACES
Filson Taslan Boot Laces
Courtesy
$8 AT FILSON

Most modern work boots come with Taslan laces, which are made from anti-pill polyester weave. They're durable, easy to lace and identifiable by their dual-color design.

  • Length: 58 or 72 inches
  • Material: Polyester
  • Type: Taslan
BEST LEATHER LACES
Nick's Boots Leather Laces
Courtesy
$13 AT NICKSBOOTS.COM

All sorts of boot types call for leather laces. That being said, it's usually the good ones. Leather laces are more expensive but also more durable, which means they're typically laced to boots designed with similar longevity.

  • Length: 90 or 108 inches
  • Material: Leather
  • Type: Leather
best Affordable boot laces
Red Wing 36-inch Taslan Lace
Courtesy
$7 AT REDWINGSHOES.COM

If you're lace hunting on a budget, buy Red Wing's Taslan Laces, a super-strong option with a signature, work-centric look. Sure, they're probably best on a certain type of light tan Red Wing boot, but they're okay on any other, too — and affordable, to boot.

  • Length: 36 inches
  • Material: Polyester
  • Type: Taslan
Best Round Laces
Danner Round Laces
Courtesy
$10 AT DANNER.COM

Danner's Round Laces are as stock as laces get — but in a good way. They're easy to lace, difficult to rip and come in a few lengths.

  • Length: 63 inches
  • Material: Nylon
  • Type: Round
BEST ROUND WAXED LACES
Guarded Goods 54" Round Waxed Boot Lace
Courtesy
$8 AT GRANTSTONESHOES.COM

While there are plenty of flat waxed laces, round waxed laces are less abundant. Guarded Goods, the go-to for the bootmakers at Grant Stone, are a good option, and they're heavily waxed for true waterproofing.

  • Length: 54 inches
  • Material: Cotton
  • Type: Round Waxed
More Boots for Men
best boots for men
Gear Patrol
