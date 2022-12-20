Even if you love the laces your boots came with, it makes sense to keep a few extra sets on hand, just in case yours break. If they're leather, that's unlikely — same is true for waxed cotton and Taslan types. But which ones go with which boot styles? And how do you pick the right length? Learn the ins and outs of lace shopping below.

Types of Boot Laces

Most times, laces are clearly labeled — either round, flat, waxed, leather or Taslan. Even then, it's pretty obvious what you're dealing with. The titles are dead giveaways.

Round

Round laces are wider, rounded strings that taper at the tip.

Flat

Flat laces can sit flush with a tabletop. They're wide but easy to push through eyelets. They're most commonly seen on classic hiker boots.

Waxed

Waxed laces are the preferred finishing touch for dress bootmakers. They are usually thin, easy to use and pretty durable, too.

Leather

Leather laces come standard on a ton of well-made boots. They're thicker, which can make them harder to tie, but they're arguably the most durable.

Taslan

Taslan is a high-tech woven polyester fabric. It's wound tightly to prevent pilling and improve its overall durability. You'll find Taslan laces on most Timberland boots, for example.

How to Pick the Right Length

Count Your Eyelet Pairs

Whenever you buy laces, you need to be mindful of how long they are. If you don't take length into account, you could end up with laces that need to be wrapped around your ankle when tied, or, even worse, prove too short. You can roughly estimate the proper lace length by counting how many eyelet pairs there are. (Total number of eyelets divided by two.)

Generally speaking, boots with eight or 10 total eyelets (four or five pairs) need 36-inch laces; boots with 12 eyelets (six pairs) need 45-inch laces; boots with 14 eyelets (7 pairs) need 54-inch laces; and those with 16 eyelets or more (eight or more pairs) need 63-inch laces or longer. Again, this is simply a rough estimate, so always go bigger if you're in between.

Materials to Avoid



Fabric

Fabric laces, particularly those flimsier than Danner's Flat Laces — like the ones you find on sneakers — are no good on a pair of boots. Not only will they really stick out, but they won't stand up to the elements like your boots will, forcing you to replace them with unnecessary regularity.

What to Know

Speed Hooks

Instead of the usual metal eyelets most shoes are equipped with, speed hooks are metal hooks that make lacing, as the name implies, speedy. Rather than having to fuss about, threading each lace carefully through each eyelet, speed hooks allow the wearer to simply wrap the laces around each hook. They’re especially useful for tall boots that require a bit more time and dexterity to slip into and out of.

Learn how to use speed hooks the right way in our guide to the lacing system.

